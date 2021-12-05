Dr Crokes look well set to retain their senior status in clash with Legion

Under pressure: Legion will find it hard to retain their senior status against the might of their neighbours Dr Crokes. Pictured in action is Legion's Damien O'Sullivan with David Shaw and Brian Looney of Dr Crokes Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CLUB RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

Dr Crokes v Killarney Legion

Sunday, December 5

Fitzgerald Stadium, 1pm

Any other weekend this game would be the talk of the county.

Not alone is it a massive match for both clubs, it’s a derby match equally of the stature of the county final taking place a couple of hours later in Austin Stack Park.

These are two famed clubs who live cheek by jowl in probably the most football mad town in the entire county if not country. If the bon mots have been flying back and forth between Strand Road and Rock Street this last couple of weeks, you can be damned sure the same has been the case between Lewis Road and Direen.

The craic probably isn’t quite the same, though. After all, there's a world of difference between competing in a county final and scrapping for survival in a relegation play-off. No this is a deadly serious affair.

The very fact that Dr Crokes find themselves in that position at all, having come so close to a place in this weekend’s County Senior Football Championship Final, is hard enough to wrap your head around being honest.

No club has been more prominent over the last two decades or so in the domestic scene. Others have come and gone. Dr Crokes remain constant and consistent. To imagine them no longer in the county’s premier grade is difficult to reconcile, but it’s a very real possibility.

In the proverbial two-horse race there’s always that chance. Being honest, though, it’s quite difficult to envisage their neighbours in Legion managing to down them this weekend. The Crokes are, quite simply, a better team than them. It would be a pretty big surprise they weren’t able to show it in the stadium this weekend.

Especially when you consider that they have a momentum that Legion simply don’t. Legion bowed out of the county championship at an earlier stage and did so off the back of quite a pasting by St Brendans.

Crokes, meanwhile, looked very impressive throughout their run to the semi-finals. Even there they showed enough to tell you that they’re likely to be a bridge too far for Stephen Stack’s men this weekend.

As ever, we’d preach that one should never say never. It just looks quite unlikely that Crokes can be toppled here. Form, quality and consistency all counts in their favour.

Verdict: Dr Crokes