Dr Crokes go through as Group 1 winners after lively draw against Kenmare Shamrocks

Sean O'Shea scored 10 points for Kenmare Shamrocks, including four from play, four frees ands two marks, in their County SFC Group 1 Round 3 draw against Dr Crokes on Saturday evening

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 1 ROUND 3

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-17

Dr Crokes 1-14

While there was much talk during the week about ‘dead rubbers’ and the number of games with little to play for in Round 3, nobody told Kenmare Shamrocks or Dr Crokes who served up a highly entertaining battle that ended honours even in Father Breen Park on Saturday evening.

With the sun shining down on the shores of Kenmare Bay, the picturesque setting was ideal for free flowing football with perfect playing conditions.

Seán O’Shea was Kenmare’s go-to man in the early stages as he pointed from play, from a mark, and from a free in the opening ten minutes, while Cian McMahon and Tony Brosnan were proving a handful at the other end, slotting a point each in the same period. However, Fionn Fitzgerald – having taken up the mantle of marking Seánie O’Shea – was lost to injury in the seventh minute. He was replaced by his brother Cillian while simultaneously, Shane O’Sullivan was withdrawn with an injury for Kenmare.

Griffin Wharton and Daithí Casey traded points before Dara O’Shea got forward from wing back to add to Kenmare’s lead, leaving the home side ahead by 0-5 to 0-3 with fifteen minutes played.

As the first half progressed, Dr Crokes began to grow into the game, led at the front by Tony Brosnan who won a free and converted it himself to halve the deficit. Kevin O’Sullivan pointed at the other end, but Tony Brosnan pointed twice more – one with each foot – to level the game again at 0-6 a piece.

Another eye catching point by Tony Brosnan gave Dr Crokes their first lead of the game, but Seánie O’Shea levelled matters before the break with a well taken free from a tight angle. Cian McMahon had an opportunity to hit the net late on for Dr Crokes, but his shot was saved by Kieran Fitzgibbon.

The half time score was Kenmare Shamrocks 0-7, Dr Crokes 0-7.

Michael Potts came up from corner back to point Dr Crokes ahead early in the second half, but Kenmare captain Kevin O’Sullivan restored the stalemate with a point. The home side hadn’t time to settle themselves after that score before finding themselves trailing again as Daithí Casey pointed the Killarney men ahead with an excellent score.

Having missed a chance earlier, Cian McMahon managed to beat Kieran Fitzgibbon for a Dr Crokes goal in the 38th minute – a fantastic diagonal pass by Mark Fitzgerald won well by McMahon before turning and firing the ball to the net to give his side a 1-9 to 0-8 lead.

Tom Doyle increased the Dr Crokes lead to five with an excellent point, but Griffin Wharton and Seánie O’Shea both split the posts to leave the goal separating the sides at 1-10 to 0-10 with fifteen minutes remaining.

Brian Looney added a point for Dr Crokes, before Seánie O’Shea saw his shot flash over the bar after a great run in the lead up by Cian O’Sullivan. Mikey Potts and Tony Brosnan (free) restored the five point difference and, after Seánie O’Shea had claimed an offensive mark and pointed it, David Shaw cancelled it out with an excellent point for Dr Crokes.

Kenmare had a mountain to climb with ten minutes to play, but they dug in and prevented Dr Crokes from scoring any more. Some excellent defending, led by Dara Crowley and Tommy O’Sullivan cut out numerous chances, while the home side’s two county stars took on the mantle at the other end – Seánie O’Shea (three, two frees) and Stephen O’Brien scoring points to leave Kenmare trailing by the minimum as time expired.

After Paul O’Connor had missed a chance, many in Fr Breen Park may have felt the game was lost, but Stephen O’Brien stepped up with a fantastic levelling point from out on the left flank with the last kick of the game.

While there were some outstanding forward displays, namely by Tony Brosnan for Crokes and Seánie O’Shea for Kenmare, the sides were served by some excellent defensive performances too. Dara Crowley was excellent at the back for the home side, with a number of interceptions in dangerous territory.

Likewise, Mikey Potts combined his own defensive duties with two points from play. Elsewhere, the midfield battle was hard fought with both pairs accounting well for themselves – Mark O’Shea and David Shaw for Dr Crokes alongside Kenmare’s David Hallissey and James McCarthy serving up a great tussle.

The draw wasn’t enough for Kenmare Shamrocks to usurp Dr Crokes as group winners. However, momentum is a valuable commodity in Championship, and Jackie Tuohy and his management team will be delighted with Kenmare’s resolve in coming back from five behind to remain undefeated in this year’s County Championship.

Dr Crokes progress as group winners alongside runners up Kenmare, and will eagerly await Monday night’s Quarter Final draw.

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Dara Crowley, Tommy O’Sullivan, Cian O’Sullivan, Dara O’Shea (0-1), James McCarthy, Shane O’Sullivan, David Hallissey, Kevin O’Sullivan (0-2), Tommy Cronin, Seán O’Shea 0-10 (4f, 2m), Dan McCarthy, Jamie O’Regan, Stephen O’Brien (0-2), Griffin Wharton (0-2). Subs: Jimmy Lehane for S O’Sullivan, Paul O’Connor for Wharton, Tommy O’Sullivan for K O’Sullivan.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy, John Payne, David Naughton, Michael Potts (0-2), Mark Fitzgerald, Fionn Fitzgerald, Evan Looney, Mark O’Shea, David Shaw (0-1), Cillian O’Regan, Daithí Casey (0-2), Brian Looney (0-1), Tony Brosnan 0-6 (2f), Tom Doyle (0-1), Cian McMahon (1-1). Subs: Cillian Fitzgerald for F Fitzgerald, Kieran O’Leary for O’Regan, Liam Randles for Shaw, Michael Moloney for C Fitzgerald.

Referee: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk)