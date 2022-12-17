Dr Crokes boss Brian McMahon: ‘We’d love to end the year on a high’

Dr Crokes manager Brian McMahon was one of the great stalwarts of a great Dr Crokes team in his own playing days and knows how much the trophy means to the club. They have had a long year in terms of injuries, rarely lining out at full strength, but are reasonably close to a full hand for this game.

“We were missing a few players the last day against Legion,” explains Brian.

"But Micheál Burns came on and did very well, and we are hopeful of having Tom Doyle back as well. Fionn Fitzgerald and Gavin White are long term injuries, as is Cian McMahon, and Michael Potts has a hamstring issue, so he has to be rated as a major doubt.”

Dr Crokes opened their campaign with a comfortable 2-21 to 0-6 win over a Fossa side who lined out without the Clifford brothers.

“To be fair, I imagine that Fossa were looking ahead to the Munster Junior Championship. That said, it was important for us to get a game under our belts. It was a very long break between the Dingle game in the County Championship quarter-final and the O'Donoghue Cup, so we needed that game.

“It's been a very long year for all of us, especially the players. The split season seemed to go on, it's tough on bodies and tough to keep things fresh. It's been a bit of a learning curve; I'm sure that most managers will be planning to alter their approach and tweak things a bit next year.

“We played Legion in the semi-final. We made a great start, but we knew that we were never going to maintain that for the whole game.

"They took the game to us after the break, got the goal to make things exciting, but we were very pleased with how the lads responded. We felt that they showed great maturity for a young team, controlled the play very well.

"They kept moving the ball, taking a few scores, they were able to pretty much always keep that four point gap between the teams. Overall we were very happy with how we played.

“Spa is another huge test, no question about that. They are a senior club and a Division 1 team, going very well, and they have some great players in the likes of Dan O'Donoghue, Shane Cronin, Evan Cronin, Liam Kearney, Mike Foley.

"There will be very little between us, we saw that in last year's final when there was just a kick of a ball between us.

"Look, we'd love to finish the year on a high note and bring a trophy back into the club, one that means a lot to us, but we know that Spa will be feeling the same way and they will give it everything. It should be a great game and hopefully we can come out on top.”