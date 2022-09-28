Dr Crokes and Scartaglin both win their County Intermediate semi-finals by five points

Dr Crokes' Amanda Brosnan shoots for a score as Mairead Lehane of MKL Gaels tries to intervene during their County Intermediate Football Championship Semi-final in Lewis Road on Sunday.

Rheann O'Shea of Dr Crokes tries to go past Emma Casey of MKL Gaels in their County Ladies Intermediate Football Championship semi-final in Lewis Road on Sunday.

Ciara Murphy of MKL Gaels in action against Seodhna O'Donoghue of Dr Crokes in the County Intermediate Football Championship semi-final in Lewis Road on Sunday. Photos by Tatyana McGough

LADIES COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Dr Crokes 0-14

MKL Gaels 0-9

Dr Crokes senior ladies footballers qualified for the final of the Intermediate Football Championship, with a victory over MKL Gaels at the Dr Crokes GAA Grounds. Even though there was some daylight between these two when they met at the same venue during the round robin stage of the competition, traditionally a kick of a ball is all the difference.

After two minutes Dr Crokes full-forward Rheanne O’Shea unleashing a pile-driver that had MKL’s Zeta Ashe at full stretch, to palm over the end line. As it turned out the referee had signalled advantage, and the Dr Crokes number 14 tipped over the resulting free kick. The visitors had the play down on their opponents 21-metre line went without delay, but Dr Crokes Rocha Clifford was at hand to nip the bud of a neat passage of play by MKL forwards.

Amanda Brosnan got the game’s first score from play, followed by a converted free by Crokes full forward that was created by some power play from Julie Delaney and Kayleigh Cronin. Laura Prendergast, playing at left half forward for MKL, got their score board clicking with a point from play.

Meanwhile, at the other end MKL’s Laura Prendergast, Aisling Murphy and Caoimhne Evans seemed to be combining brilliantly to penetrate Dr Crokes rearguard, but just when they seemed to have created a window of opportunity, Dr Crokes defence were at hand to pressure the kicker to put the ball wide of the mark. MKL’s Aisling Murphy scored her teams second score from play, but unfortunately for them it was sandwiched between two points from play for the home team’s Lara Hoare and Kate Stack.

Great credit has to be given to both sets of backs in pressuring their opposition at every opportunity and this was exemplified none other than MKL’s flying half back Katie Pigott coming to her colleagues rescue with a brilliantly executed block down half way through the first half, and an equally impressive interception by Caoilin O’Donoghue later in the half.

After a stoppage of play due to injury, the home side seemed to get second wind and finished the half in a flourish, putting three more points on the board from play to MKL’s one. At half-time Dr Crokes led by 0-8 to 0-3.

The home side hit the ground running from the restart, Lara Hoare bringing a great save from MKL’s netminder, Zeta Ashe and Danielle O’Sullivan’s timely interception was top drawer after Kayleigh Cronin and Amanda Brosnan had combined to set up their full-forward in and around the danger area.

Having stemmed the tide somewhat, MLK’s Meadhbh Rochford converted a free for the half’s first white flag, but Dr Crokes started getting into their stride and again had MKL’s netminder pulling off another fine save from under her crossbar.

Leah McMahon was introduced and notched a point from her first passage of play, and that came after a white flag from Kate Stack. Crokes added another fisted point from an intercepted kick out. MKL’s Aisling Murphy pointed from play after her colleagues were smart off the mark to recover a free kick that came off the upright.

MKL had a short purple patch notching up two points from Meadhbh Rochford and Rachel Evans, but Dr Crokes added points from Kate Stack and Seodhna O’Donoghue and MKL Gaels had one more from a free before the long whistle,

DR CROKES: Jessica Leahy, Rocha Clifford, Karina O’Leary, Christine Cooper Caolin O’Donoghue, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Banstock, Siobhán Burns, Tereasa O’Sullivan, Ava Sheehan, Amanda Brosnan, Julie Delaney, Lara Hoare, Rheanne O’Shea, Seodhna O’Donoghue, Kate Stack, Lily Foley, Sara Neher, Cara O’Sullivan, Katie McCarthy, Sinead Oliver, Selina Collins, Leah McMahon

MKL GAELS: Zeta Ashe, Dearbhla Foley, Danielle O’Sullivan, Emma Casey, Ciara Tangney, Mairead Lehane, Katie Pigott, Niamh Broderick, Ciara Murphy, Ellen Kelliher, Aisling Murphy, Laura Prendergast, Meadhbh Rochford, Caoimhne Evans, Lorraine Kennedy, Rachel Evans, Alice Casey, Cilliann Kennedy, Mags Evans, Christine O’Carroll, Emma Tangney, Kitty O’Dowd, Louise O’Dowd

Scartaglin 5-9

Corca Dhuibhne 2-13

The second Intermediate championship semi-final saw Scartaglin overcome Corca Dhuibhne by five points in Fr Casey’s Park. Scartaglin started brightly with their first score from Denise Dunlea in the first minute, and they were 2-1 ahead before Corca Dhuibhne got off the mark with a converted free from Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh. Scartaglin captain Sarah O’Sullivan would have a tough day trying to contain the Kerry star but overall she did a fien job marking the West Kerry player. Indeed, collectively the Scartaglin defence worked tirelessly to provide the forwards with ample quality ball.

At half time whistle the home side led by 2-7 to 0-6.

It was all to play for in the second half and Scartalin got off to a dream start with a well worked goal from Shauna Tangney. Corca Dhuibhne did not give up and registered four points without reply, but Scartaglin defended very well with a place in the county final at stake.

Goalkeeper Mags O’Donoghue kept her cool in goals and her kick outs were vital into a rising breeze. There were stand out performances from Catherine O’Connor, Leah Boyle and Jane Lawlor who all played a major part in securing the win for Scartaglin, who had an impressive 10 scores from play out of their total of 14.

SCARTAGLIN: Margaret O Donoghue, Ellen Collins, Siobhan Collins, Rachel O Sullivan, Katie Sugrue, Sarah O Sullivan, Catherine O Connor, Denise Dunlea(0-6), Aoife Dunlea (1-0), Emma Kerins, Leah Boyle (3-1), Abbie Brosnan, Brid Moriarty, Shauna Tagney (1-2), Jane Lawlor. Substitutes Niamh O Connell, Danni Reidy, Chloe O Connor, Orlaith O Connor, Katie Kerins.