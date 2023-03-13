Down’s draw with Derry sees Kerry hurlers through to Division 2A semi-final

Kerry sub Jordan Conway breaks free of the attentions of Kildare's Cathal McCabe during Saturday's National Hurling League Division 2A contest in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge Photo by Seán Brilly

The Kerry senior hurlers are through to the semi-final of the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A following Down’s draw with Derry in Ballycran on Sunday afternoon.

Down needed to win that game with fellow strugglers Derry to give themselves a chance of reaching the semi-final themselves. Having failed to see off the Oak Leaf county they can no longer nip in ahead of the Kingdom for third spot in the table.

The Mournemen will travel to Tralee with just one point on the board, meaning the best they can manage is three points to Kerry’s four.

Carlow, meanwhile, could match the Kingdom on four points (assuming Kerry lose to Down next Sunday), but even their likely victory over Derry in Dr Cullen Park wouldn’t be enough as Kerry's victory over the Barrowsiders in round two would see them through on a head-to-head basis.

It means that the game with Down in Austin Stack Park next Sunday afternoon (with a 1pm throw-in time) is an effective dead-rubber for the Kingdom.

Ronan Sheehan’s men will need to take something from the game to be 100% certain of their Division 2A status for 2024, but considering their score-difference advantage over Derry (and Derry’s tricky assignment away to Carlow) they could probably survive a modest defeat.

The Kingdom’s chances of a home semi-final went up in smoke in Newbridge on Saturday afternoon in a five-point defeat, but they do have the chance of redemption in that semi-final, albeit that they’ll be up against it away from home.

To whom and where the Kingdom will be travelling the weekend after next will be determined by Sunday’s clash between Offaly and Kildare in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon (throw-in 1pm).

Victory for either side will ensure a direct route into the final, while a draw will do for Kildare who have a superior score difference to their hosts next weekend.

If Kerry are to face Kildare again in the semi-final the game will likely go ahead on Saturday, March 25 as the Kildare footballers are scheduled to meet Meath in the National Football League the following day.

It would be the second last fixture played at St Conleth’s Park before its redevelopment, which is due to commence on Monday, March 27.