Dooley goals decisive as Causeway claim spoils against St Brendans

Causeway's Jason Diggins in action against St Brendans' Kevin Hanafin during the Garvey's County SHC in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

COUNTY SHC GROUP 1 ROUND 1

Causeway 2-12

St Brendans 0-12

It always had the feel of an evening where goals would prove decisive. And so it proved, as Causeway, with two first half strikes by Gavin Dooley proved the difference between the sides at the full-time whistle.

Those goals were the deficit that St Brendans simply couldn’t overcome and, frankly, never hugely looked likely to either. True enough they closed on occasion, notably in and around the three quarter mark, but the goal they needed, it just wouldn’t come.

Other than a first half chance that broke the way of young Earnán Ferris – a move which broke down just as it appeared the corner-forward was about to pull the trigger – the Ardfert men struggled for that decisive breakthrough.

What will probably frustrate most of all is that Ben O’Connor’s men – he of Newtownshandrum and Cork fame – never hurled with that sort of fluency that they would have liked.

By contrast Causeway, the 2019 champions, hurled some sweet stuff at times, even if their manager Stephen Goggin surely won’t be best pleased to have seen them rack up so many missed chance (17 in all for the maroon and white).

To be fair to both sides the conditions were tricky, particularly in the first half when the rain swept across the John Joe Sheehy Road in wave after wave, seeming to pointedly make a mockery of the notion of summer hurling four days after the solstice.

It felt for a spell in the first half that St Brendans might even have been the better side. They held an early advantage following a very fine point by the man for all seasons, John Egan, and were creating enough to suggest that at the very least they’d be able to keep in touch with the maroon and white.

As time went on, though, one began to see a few more cracks in the edifice. The sort of thing that can be rationalised when within touch of the opposition, yet becomes all the more inexcusable when left chasing the game.

Passes into space with nobody there to pick it up, allowing Causeway to launch counter-attacks far too cheaply, handling errors that, while understandable in the conditions, weren’t nearly as prevalent in their opponents’ ranks.

Causeway’s main failing in those opening exchanges was a certain amount of profligacy in front of the sticks. Their conversation rate on chances created after ten minutes was just 25%.

Still it showed that they were creating chances and when a goal-chance opened up for Gavin Dooley on the quarter hour mark he didn’t blink in the face of it. A strike his dad John Mike, manning the number 1 shirt, would have been proud of himself.

With the goal a much more assertive Causeway emerged. Jason Diggins increasingly took command of the game on the half-back line – something that’s sure to have caught the eye of the watching Pat Bennett, Kerry selector – and Causeway’s passing got that much more crisp.

St Brendans did fire back through a Kevin Hanafin free just after Dooley’s goal to make it a two point game once more and he delivered a very fine point from play on 18 minutes to leave just one in it – 1-3 to 0-5 – but, with Causeway’s second goal, the game began to get away from the Ardfert men.

It was a touch unfortunate from a Brendans’ point of view in that a Keith Carmody effort for a point came back off the upright resulting in a scramble. All the same it’s not like they didn’t have chances to clear their lines.

When Dooley struck for a second goal past Darren Delaney, one certainly couldn’t put it down to bad luck alone. No, not with Causeway on the charge.

By half-time, with Paul McGrath and Dan Goggin on song, Causeway were out to a seven-point advantage, 2-6 to 0-5. The game seemingly theirs to lose at that juncture and, truth be told, they didn’t ever much look like losing it.

The loss through injury of Paul McGrath early in the second half for a knock picked up before the break, probably cost them somewhat.

Credit to St Brendans, though, they never gave up and started the second half with a pair of scores, a ‘65 from Kevin Hanafin, and a point from play by Nathan O’Driscoll who looks to have kicked it up a gear this year (he finished with a very creditable three points from play).

Still every time it looked like the Ardfert men might close the deficit, Causeway were able to come up with scores. Points from Gary Carey (McGrath’s replacement) and Colum Harty – roaring into the game after a quiet start – restored parity.

By the 45th minute there was still six in it, 2-8 to 0-8, and while the Saints at one point got it back to a four point game, 2-9 to 0-11, following a trio of scores by Hanafin (with two) an Thomas Moloney, the goal they needed just wouldn’t come.

Having suffered so many injury set-backs and summer defections, the win was the perfect boost for Causeway’s championship hopes. They’ve not gone anywhere, that’s for sure.

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley, Anthony Fealy, Muiris Delaney, Kieran Leahy, Tommy Barrett, Jason Diggins, Tommy Casey, Keith Carmody (0-1), Gerard Leen, Joseph Diggins, Paul McGrath (0-3, 1f, 1 ‘65), Daniel Mahoney, Daniel Goggin (0-1), Colum Harty (0-4), Gavin Dooley (2-1) Subs: Gary Carey (0-2f) for P McGrath (inj), 36, Mark Murphy for D Mahoney, 55, Adam Whyte for K Leahy, 56, Mike Lynch for D Goggin, 60

ST BRENDANS: Darren Delaney, Denis Horgan, Stephen Leen, Billy Daly, Colm Healy, Dáithí Griffin, Darren Dineen, Pádraig Kearney, Gearóid Sheehan, John Egan (0-1), Kevin Hanafin (0-6, 4f, 1 ‘65), Eric Leen, Earnán Ferris, Nathan O’Driscoll (0-3), Thomas Moloney (0-1) Subs: Caimin Deegan for D Horgan, 34, Pádraig O’Sullivan for G Sheehan, 40, Pádraig Mahony for P Kearney, 50, Brendáin O’Connor for E Ferris, 55, Rory Horgan for J Egan, 60

REFEREE: John O’Halloran (Limerick)