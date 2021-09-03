Dooher rejects any suggestion Tyrone pulled ‘a fast one’

UNDERSTANDABLY delighted after their one-point victory over Kerry in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final, Tyrone expressed their deep appreciation to their vanquished opponents, and to the GAA, for facilitating the re-scheduling of the match following the Covid-19 outbreak that hit their squad.

However, joint-manager Brian Dooher also rejected any suggestion that the county had tried to ‘pull a fast one’ in getting the contest delayed by two weeks, while his co-manager Fergal Logan admitted that the squad had been through some terrible times over the past month.

“The initial feeling is happiness. It was quite a game, I thought it was almost going to go to penalties. The reaction is that we were treated very fairly by the association and by Kerry, and we were more than appreciative of all that we got when ill health struck our camp. We’re more than thankful for that,” said Logan.

“If we say too much on that, it sounds like you are patronising, because All-Ireland semi-final defeats are very sore defeats. We thank everybody that stood with us and gave us a fair go at this because, two weeks ago, we were potentially out of the competition.

“That’s the relief that I feel, but I have to commend everybody in the association, Kerry, and everybody that bore with us. I have to commend the Tyrone players who represented the county today with distinction.”

Logan went on to explain how difficult a period the squad has been through after the coronavirus managed to penetrate their camp.

“Resilience is borne out of adversity, and as I sit here, I say, absolutely sincerely, that the past month for Tyrone football, from the week before the Ulster final, has been horrendous. Of course, that brings with it a narrative, and different slants are put on things, and that can cause all sorts of upset and emotion,” he added.

“There are a series of feedbacks out of what happened over the past month, and there were staggered introductions, and some guys went with different levels of symptoms, and hits in different ways. But that is a debate for another day, that whole issue. We’re just happy, we got over the line and, as I say, we were treated very fairly, we appreciate being given the opportunity, and we managed to grasp it there today.

“The week before the Ulster final was a very, very choppy week and there was a night, possibly two, since the Ulster final where you were thinking ‘is it worth trying to battle through this?’ We had great weather, and we were outdoors, and then we got some bad, bad weather, which coincided with it, and then you were coming up to training, and everything was on its knees. The numbers were decimated, and then you’re looking at your physios and your doctors, it’s a big operation now, county football.

“You’re sort of thinking ‘is this fair to everybody to keep bludgeoning through this?’ And then we took our position which we were prepared to stand over, if we have to leave it go, we’ll leave it go. As I say, the fairness of the association, the community spirit, the backdrop of ill health, and the fact that Kerry were decent to us, kept us on our feet.”

Did Tyrone feel a little sheepish over the whole situation?

“What I can say is that, if we had trained during the lockdown period, collectively, or if we had played fast and loose with the regulations and truth and with the Covid situation, but I have to say that we did our utmost.

“The numbers where we live are significant and, of course, you feel sheepish, of course you feel vulnerable, of course you feel weak, when ill health strikes, either your own house or your own community. We come here deeply respectful of everybody that kept us on the road, and we don’t make that point lightly.”

Dooher went a little further, however, when the line of questioning moved towards whether members of the squad had been vaccinated or not.

“If this is moving towards attacking us here, which it seems to be heading in that direction, we did the decision based on medical advice. We weren’t fit to field, we were told that, so I have a duty of care to those players. Was I going to put them out, and something happened? Fair enough I said, no I’m not.

“I’ll take the hit, and we were getting pilloried by the players. They weren’t happy that I pulled their championship on them. I don’t want to get into this here, there seems to be kind of a slant coming in here that we played some kind of a fast one. It wasn’t a fast one. It was a factual thing based on evidence.”

On the actual football side of things, the former All-Ireland-winning captain was seriously enthused by the never-say-die spirit within his side, a quality that they really needed if they were going to overcome the Munster champions.

“There were some good turnovers, some good tackles, and that’s what it’s going to take to beat a Kerry team. Make no mistake about it, Kerry are a phenomenal outfit, and they still are a phenomenal outfit. Today we pipped them by a point, some people may argue that it could have went the other way. Things fell our way today, on another day they won’t.