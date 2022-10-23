Donal O’Sullivan scores 2-13 in masterclass as Kilgarvan beat Beale to claim Novice football title

Christy Killeen, Kerry County cultural officer, with Kilgarvan team captain John Mark Foley, left, and Man of the Match award winner Donal O'Sullivan after the Kerry Petroleum County Novice Football Championship Final in Listry on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Kilgarvan team and supporters celebrate their victory in the Kerry Petroleum County Novice Football Championship Final in Listry on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

COUNTY NOVICE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kilgarvan 2-15

Beale 1-9

Kilgarvan claimed the first senior county title of the year, lifting the Hickey/Quirke Memorial Cup after defeating Beale in the Novice County Final, and they did it in style, with Donal O’Sullivan – who has the not insignificant matter of a county senior football championship final next weekend with East Kerry – scoring an incredible 2-13 for the south Kerry club, 2-6 of that from play.

Beale actually opened the scoring, Ger O'Gorman with a free after Neilus Mulvihill was fouled, but Kilgarvan had five points on the board before Beale's next one in the 22nd minute, all of them courtesy of the remarkable O'Sullivan. The county star was always going to attract a lot of attention; to say that he lived up to the billing is a remarkable understatement. He was unstoppable here, firing over from all distances and angles.

His first four points were frees, two of them won by industrious midfielder Gearóid Fennessy. It took 20 minutes for the first point from play to arrive, O'Sullivan neatly slotting over after good pressure on the Beale kick-out.

With the best will in the world, Beale had no one of a calibre to mark a player like O'Sullivan, who must be a certainty to feature in a more prestigious football final against Mid Kerry next Sunday, and once Kilgarvan started landing long missiles in the direction of their target-man instead of trying to run through a resolute Beale defence, the floodgates really started creaking.

O'Sullivan won and pointed another free before latching onto a superbly accurate long pass from Fennessy and giving the hapless Seán Dee in goal no chance with the finish. 1-6 to 0-2, and the writing writ large on the wall for Beale's prospects.

It didn't help that both Ger O'Gorman and the hard-working Robert Stack had to come out the field in the battle for primary possession, leaving the north Kerry club struggling for target men and significant penetration in the danger areas in attack.

They are a tough breed, though, and the Seasiders responded in style. Neilus Mulvihill sent in a high ball – very much against the run of play – and Barry O'Neill did very well to bat it down to himself at the back post and jink past defender and keeper for a well-executed goal of their own. Ian Mannix kicked their first point from play a minute later and Ger O'Gorman added another before the half-time whistle to bring them right back into this game, Kilgarvan 1-6 Beale 1-4.

Donal O'Sullivan was only halfway through his tour de force, and his opening point of the second half was probably his best. Cian O'Connell gathered from Fennessy to add another – their first score from anyone but their full forward, who added another himself to make it 1-9 to 1-4. Neilus Mulvihill won a free converted by Ger O'Gorman, but Beale's challenge was flagging badly by now.

It effectively evaporated in the 45th minute. Donal O'Sullivan snapped up another score with aplomb before gathering a stray kick-out with the alertness of a natural predator for his second goal.

Sub Darrgh Buckley impressed for Beale on his introduction and kicked a free, but O'Sullivan added a point and a mark to make it double scores again, 2-12 to 1-6. Darragh Buckley added another free, but Kilgarvan veteran Connie Cremin raised the biggest cheer of the day with a point in reply.

Philly Blake kicked a great Beale score, but O'Sullivan replied with a free and calmly fisted over another. Darragh Buckley had one last score for Beale, but the result was a foregone conclusion log before then, with O’Sullivan posting a personal tally that would be enough to win most matches at any grade on its own.

Eamonn O'Sullivan presented the Hickey/Memorial Cup to Kilgarvan captain John Mark Foley, while the man of the match award was a formality.

KILGARVAN: Richard O'Sullivan, Keith Harrington, Gary Randles, Eoin O'Shea, Shane O'Sullivan, Jack Foley, Phoenix Randles, John Mark Foley, Gearóid Fennessy, Daniel Casey, Dion Murphy, Ronan Foley, Cian O'Connell 0-1, Donal O'Sullivan 2-13 (0-6f, 0-1m), Corey Murphy. Subs: Tadhg O'Donoghue for Phoenix Randles (50 mins), Connie Cremin 0-1 for Gearóid Fennessy (55 mins), Darragh O'Brien for Cian O'Connell (60 mins).

BEALE: Seán Dee, Joe Finch, John Griffin, Shane Joy, Fionan Toomey, Jeremy King, Daithí Toomey, Neilus Mulvihill, Diarmuid O’Mahony, Conor Toomey, Barry O’Neill 1-0, Philly Blake 0-1, Ian Mannix 0-1, Robert Stack, Ger O’Gorman 0-4 (3f). Subs: Darragh Buckley 0-3 (2f) for Shane Joy (45 mins), Sean Moloney for Ger O’Gorman (50 mins), Podge Holly for Daithí Toomey (55 mins), Rory Muvihill for Ian Mannix (55 mins), Bernard O’Callaghan for Barry O’Neill (58 mins).

Referee: Pádraig Murphy (Skellig Rangers)