Donal Curtin Cup final wins for Southern Gaels, Scartaglen, Legion and Firies

Southern Gaels 4-11



Donal Curtin Cup Division 1 Final

Rathmore 1-13



An impressive first half performance by Southern Gaels helped them exact some revenge for last years Senior County final loss to Rathmore as they collected the Donal Curtin Division 1 Cup with a seven point at Fitzgerald Stadium on Monday evening.

The “non senior inter county player” competition which sees sides line out without their inter county players produced a repeat of last two Senior County Championship final’s as a new rivalry in Ladies club football takes shape.

Southern Gaels were off and running early and a sixth minute goal by Ellie O’Connell spurred her side to a 1-6 to 0-2 lead by the first half water break with further majors from Shannon O’Donnell and Cliona Murphy giving Dan Fitzpatrick’s side a 3-8 to 0-3 half time lead.

The third quarter belonged to Rathmore with new Donegal recruit Ciara Hegarty coming more into the game in an advanced position and her strong running began to cause Dan Fitzpatrick’s team a great deal of difficulty but their failure to convert a lot of their chances would prove to be their undoing. Despite this they outscored Southern Gaels 0-5 to 0-1 to reduce the gap significantly. (3-9 to 0-8)

Shannon O’Donnell and player of the game Linda Cronin found their scoring boots once again after the water break, but Rathmore were refusing to let go and a 50th minute goal by the impressive Brid Ryan followed by a quick point by Caroline Reen had them back to within eight points but a 53rd minute goal by Linda Cronin who would end the night on 1-7 would see them close it out.

Southern Gaels: Grace Dillon, Paula O’Sullivan, Shonagh Fitzpatrick, Emily O’Sullivan, Sinead Sheehan, Caoimhe Teehan, Saidbh O’Shea, Clodagh Quinlan, Aoibhinn Fitzgerald, Aoife Dwyer, Ellie O’Connell 1-2 (0-1f), Deirdre Kelly, Linda Cronin 1-7 (0-1f), Cliona Murphy 1-0, Shannon O’Donnell 1-2 (0-1f). Subs: Chloe Goggin for Aoife Dwyer (54), Eva Murphy for Cliona Murphy (49), Caiti O’Sullivan for Deirdre Kelly (52), Chloe Goggin for Aoife Dwyer (54)

Rathmore: Lauren O’Leary, Lily O’Brien, Ciara Hegarty, Alice O’Leary, Cloe Fitzgerald, Rachel Fitzgerald, Emily Riordan, Brid Ryan 1-1, Katie Mahony, Norma O’Mahony 0-3, Caroline Reen 0-2f, Mary Collins, Caitriona Desmond 0-4 (0-2f), Eileen Murphy, Aoife Callaghan 0-3 (0-1f)

Division 2 Final

Scartaglen 3-13

MKL Gaels 2-6

Scartaglen were victorious in the Division 2 Donal Curtin Cup Final played in John Mitchels GAA complex on Monday evening. MKL Gaels battled hard throughout but were unable to get to grips with the scoring threat that Scartaglen provided.

In the first half Scartaglen took a two-point lead before MKL Gaels hit back with a goal from Lorraine Kennedy after her initial shot had been saved. In the 12th minute Scartaglen goaled through centre forward Denise Dunlea to leave the sides level. Two more points were added by team captain Siobhan Collins & Amy Dunlea. At the water break Scartaglen led 1-4 to 1-2.

Both teams scored a point each before full forward Niamh O’Connell blasted to the net for the Maroon and White. At half time the score was 2-5 to 1-3.

It was all Scartaglen in the early part of the second half and they scored 1-2 without reply to leave 10 points between the teams at the second water break. The goal came from wing forward Leah Boyle.

After the resumption both teams traded points before Scartaglen corner back Rebecca Kerin finished a great move with a well taken point.

The MKL ladies tried to mount a comeback and were rewarded with a penalty after Lorraine Kennedy was fouled which resulted in the Scartaglen centre back being sent to the sin bin.

Meadhbh Rochford expertly dispatched the kick to the net to leave nine points between the teams with the match moving into injury time.

Two more points were shared before the final whistle to leave the final score 3-13 to 2-6 in favour of the Scartaglen side.

Winning captain Siobhán Collins, who scored 0-4, was delighted to accept the cup on behalf of the team.

For MKL Gaels Zeta Ashe, Niamh Broderick, Clodagh Evans and Meadhbh Rochford played well and Lorraine Kennedy again showed her eye for goal.

For Scartaglen captain Siobhán Collins led from the front and was ably assisted by a well firing forward line with Leah Boyle ending with 1-2 and substitute Shauna Tangney scoring 0-2 after coming on. In total Scartaglen had eight different scorers.

Attention for both teams now turns to Championship which is only a few weeks away.

Division 3 Final

Killarney Legion 3-7

Cromane 1-11

On a fine evening in Fossa, Cromane and Legion did battle for the Division 3 Donal Curtin Cup. The game started pretty even with both teams trading points from an early stage. At the first water break it was Legion who held 1-4 to 0-6 point lead with Kiara Randles of legion being the main threat with three points and for Cromane Roisin Griffin matched that and kicked 0-4 to add to her tally.

Cromane kicked on in the second 15 minutes adding 1-3 to Legion’s 0-2 which left Cromane leading at half time 1-9 to 1-6. Roisin Griffin dominated in attack scoring a further 1-2, Mairead O’Donoghue and Elizabeth Moran added Legions points.

As the second half began it was a much more tighter affair. In the first 15 minutes both teams were limited to just two scores each which shows how good both teams defences had been all night. Legion hitting 1-1 to Cromane’s 0-2, with O’Donoghue getting in for Legion’s goal.

As the saying goes, goals win games and Legion finished the strongest with a third goal late in the game to seal the victory by two points.

Division 4 Final



Firies 1-16

Ballymac 1-6

The Division 4 final was a well contested final with Firies started the scoring with two points from Maura O’Connor and Chloe O’Connor. Ballymac took a while to settle after a free hitting the post but soon responded superbly with a point from Ellie McElliot followed quickly by a goal from Emma Sweeney. Ballymac’s goalie Robyn White pulled off two amazing saves to leave the score line 0-4 to 1-1 at the first water break.

Firies started the second quarter with determination but the Ballymac goalie again pulled off a great save. Firies were first to get on the score board again this quarter with a point from Martha Fitzgerald and two freed by Ciara Kearney.

Ballymac had some great opportunities and a solid defence until Chloe O’Connor found the back of the Ballymac goal just before half time to make it Firies 1-8 Ballymac 1-1.

Staring the third quarter Ballymac came out strong and fighting to get back into this game. Ballymac were first on the score board with a point from Ellie McElliot and midfielder Emily O’Brien.

Firies never gave up and started slotting point over the bar from Ciara Kearney, Katie Brosnan and Chloe O’Connor. Ballymac were finding it hard to break firies tight defence and score at the second water break was Firies 1-13 Ballymac 1-4.

Points from Ballymac’s midfielder Emma Sweeney helped the response to Firies attack but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough for them. Firies’ Ciara Kearney slotted over another three frees to leave the final score 1-16 to 1-6 in favour of Firies.