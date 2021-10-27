Donaghy set to break O’Keeffe’s record of 59 county SFC appearances for Austin Stacks

Kieran Donaghy is in line to break a long-standing Austin Stacks club record on Saturday, by making his 60th County SFC appearance if he plays against East Kerry

If, as it is expected he will, Kieran Donaghy plays some part against county champions East Kerry on Saturday evening, he will break a long-standing club record for most county senior football championship appearances by an Austin Stacks man.

Donaghy has – over a senior career that has spanned 19 years – already played in 59 county senior football championship games for Austin Stacks, and on Saturday he is in line to surpass the almost 30-year record of Ger O’Keeffe who is also on that number.

O’Keeffe, a Stacks and Kerry legend who won All-Ireland medals with club and county, had held the club record of county championship appearances since July 1992 until Donaghy drew level with that number last year when he played against Dr Crokes in the first round of the county SFC, a game Stacks lost after extra-time.

Now Donaghy is poised to pass the 59-mark held jointly by himself and O’Keeffe, and write himself into Rockies history by becoming the first Stacks’ man to reach 60 county championship appearances.

‘Star’ first lined out with Stacks in the county SFC in August 2002, making his debut against An Ghaeltacht in Gallarus, in a game famously remembered for the controversy surrounding the early red card shown to Darragh Ó Sé, and the subsequent fall-out from that.

Incidentally, Donaghy converted a ‘45’ in the first half of the match, the first of many championship scores he would mine over the years.

On Saturday, Donaghy will become the first Stacks player in the 104-year history of the club to reach the 60-appearance mark in the county championship.

Aside from Donaghy and Ger O’Keeffe, only three other Stacks players have reached the half-century for county SFC appearances: Mikey Collins, who is a current team selector, with 53, Ger Power on 52, and William Kirby, who has 50 appearance.

Thanks to club PRO Martin Collins for the statistics