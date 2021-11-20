Donaghy penalty sends Stacks to county final after semi-final drama against St Brendans

Stefan Okunbor of St Brendans with Kieran Donaghy of Austin Stacks during the County Senior Football Championship semi-final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

Kieran Donaghy celebrates with his daughter Lola Rose after scoring the decisive penalty to send Austin Stacks into the final of County Senior Football Championship after they beat St Brendans in the semi-final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

COUNTY SFC SEMI-FINAL

Austin Stacks 2-9

St Brendan’s 1-12

(aet, Austin Stacks win 5-4 on penalties)

He ain’t called Star for nothing. After nearly 90 minutes of action, drama, goals, excitement, penalties scored and saved, Kieran Donaghy stepped up for his spot kick at the end of a pulsating County SFC semi-final and swatted the ball past Eoghan O’Brien as if he was draining a hoop in his backyard.

Donaghy’s penalty sent the delirious Rockies fans spilling on to the pitch as Stacks booked a place in their first final since 2014 – denying St Brendans their first final appearance since 1992 – where they will face either old rivals Dr Crokes or traditional town adversary Kerins O’Rahillys in the county final. After this, they won’t give a fig who they have to take on.

Penalty shoot-outs are a cruel apparatus to separate teams at the end of a game, and even the most die-hard Stacks supporter would have to feel for Ivan Parker. So much the hero for St Brendans in regulation play – he scored 1-5 after coming on in the 28th minute – but it was his penalty that was the only one missed in the shoot-out. The nine others went straight and through to the net, none more so than Donaghy’s to seal the deal.

Indeed, it was Parker’s goal deep in extra-time that looked as if it would send the Saints to the final, but Sean Quilter nailed an even later free to draw the game, and the Stacks substitute might have won it with the last kick only for his free to go wide off the post.

The late drama of extra-time was matched by similar at the end of the regulation 60 minutes – make that almost 69 minutes. A lucky break of a Stacks goal – a miss-hit Darragh O’Brien free was helped on by Michael O’Donnell, hitting the post, coming back to hit goalkeeper Eoghan O’Brien on the back, and back over the goal line – made it 1-6 to 0-6 after 56 minutes, and looked good enough for the club team to fall over the winning line. But there were a few twists and turns to go yet for couple of thousand on the edge of their seats in Stack Park and the audience watching in on RTE.

Parker pointed in the 58th minute but when Dan Goggin’s point made it 1-6 to 0-8 in the 66th minute it looked like St Brendans had run out of time. We were 90 seconds past the signalled six of additional time when Eoghan O’Brien lined up a free. The goalkeeper miss-fired but St Brendans won a ‘45’ off it. O’Brien cued it up again, and this time nailed the kick, eight and a half minutes into added time.

Draw. Extra-time. On we went.

Stacks scored two early points, Parker converted a free and then missed one. When Quilter’s effort for a point just before the interval dropped in over O’Brien’s head and made it 2-8 to 0-10 we thought Stacks might have had it sewn up. Who were we kidding.

Subs Thomas Kearns and David O’Callaghan pointed for St Brendans, and then in the 20th minute of extra-time Parker slashed a shot low past Wayne Guthrie to make it 1-12 to 2-8 to St Brendans. Now the divisional side had one foot in the final, until Quilter’s free sent the whole show to the penalty spot.

The first three quarters of regulation play had been mediocre stuff, with the teams evenly sharing just six points in the first half.

The game was five minutes old when Stefan Okunbor burst through on the one-two and drove over a determined point, and two minutes later when Darragh O’Brien replied for Stacks the game seemed set to be one of those run it and gun it contests. Alas, the rest of the half was more whimper than whirlwind, with massed defending, poor execution of shots and general untidiness the half’s key calling cards.

James Duggan and O’Brien exchanged converted frees to make 0-2 apiece at the water break, but little of note happened between the 13th and 29th minutes but for the introduction of Parker for O’Donoghue who seemed to suffer a head injury.

When play resumed Parker’s very first action resulted in the Churchill man – himself just returning to play from a concussion – firing over the best score of the half to nudge St Brendans in front, but Stacks’ response was immediate. Paul O’Sullivan was fouled on the end line, O’Brien duly converted the free, and the teams went to the interval locked at 0-3 each.

St Brendans had crept into a 0-6 to 0-5 lead by the second water break but they had lost midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor to injury by then, and one wondered could they absorb the loss of their Kerry player, who had been playing superbly up to then.

It took until the 56th minute when the game’s first goal arrived for the fireworks to go off, even though the Stacks supporters had lit up the terrace with their flares by then. By the end it seemed as though they were a tad too premature with the pyrotechnics.

After Quilter scored from the spot and Parker had his pushed over the crossbar by Guthrie, Adam Curran, Michael O’Donnell and Michael O’Gara all then beat Eoghan O’Brien, as did Mikey Kelliher, Jack Barry and Andrew Barry for St Brendans.

All that was left was for Donaghy to step up.



AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea, Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Ronan Shanahan, Joseph O’Connor, Greg Horan, Michael O’Gara, Shane O’Callaghan, Fiachna Mangan, Brendan O’Sullivan 0-1, Darragh O’Brien 0-6 (3f), Kieran Donaghy, Subs: Armin Heinrich for R Shanahan (ht), Michael O’Donnell 1-0 for M O’Gara (43), Sean Quilter 1-2 (0-1m, 0-1f) for S O’Callaghan (48), Barry Shanahan for F Mangan (54), Adam Curran for P O’Sullivan (55), Michael O’Gara for G Horan (et, 61), Barry Walsh for J O’Shea (et, 65), Niall Fitzmaurice for C Griffin (et, ht), Donagh McMahon for D O’Brien (et, 76)

ST BRENDANS: Eoghan O’Brien 0-1 ‘45’ (Churchill), Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Trevor Wallace (Ardfert), Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil), Fergal Barry (Na Gaeil), Andrew Barry 0-1 (Na Gaeil), Stefan Okunbor 0-1 (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Liam O’Donnell (Churchill), Daithi Griffin (Ardfert), Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert), Dan Goggin 0-1 (Na Gaeil), Alan O’Donoghue (John Mitchels), James Duggan 0-1 (f) (John Mitchels). Subs: Ivan Parker 1-5 (0-1f) (Churchill) for A O’Donoghue (28, blood), Joe Lenihan (Churchill) for D O’Connor (31, blood), David O’Callaghan 0-1 (St Pats) for L O’Donnell (50), Mikey Kelliher (John Mitchels) for J Duggan (50), Kieran Dwyer (St Pats) for T Wallace (61), Thomas Kearns 0-1 (John Mitchels) for F Barry (62), Tomas Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil) for D Griffin (66), Michael Walsh (John Mitchels) for D Goggin (et, 66), Eric Leen (Ardfert) for E O’Connor (et, 75)

Referee: Eddie Walsh (Rathmore)