Dominant Dingle put Dr Crokes to the sword in hugely impressive display

Mark O'Connor of Dingle strides by Tom Doyle of Dr Crokes during the Garvey's County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Dingle 1-18

Dr Crokes 0-11

Now that was impressive. Now that was a statement of intent.

The thing about it was, was that it wasn’t even necessarily all that flashy. It was just coolly clinical. Professional. Efficient. Effective. What’s more, it felt like Dingle had more to give. More gears to find.

Pádraig Corcoran’s men even had the luxury of welcoming back two Aussie rules stars to the fold, giving game time to both. Like we say the west Kerry men aren’t done improving, not by a long shot.

Heading into a county championship semi-final next weekend that’s not at all a bad place to be. Mark O’Connor for sure will benefit from the hour’s action as he found his way back into the Dingle fold.

A first half point by the Grand Final winner raised the roof – with Dingle fans and neutrals alike purring – while a second half assist for a Paul Geaney point showed his growing influence in the game. If anyone came to Stack Park to see the Geelong star in action, they wouldn’t have been disappointed.

Of course, with a ten-point winning margin he wasn’t the difference between the sides or anything like that. Dingle were too good pretty much all over the park for the Crokes once they got going.

Paul Geaney, for one, was razor-sharp delivering five points from play as well as assisting his cousin Dylan for the game’s only goal early in the second half.

Mikey Geaney, meanwhile, was practically everywhere. He really is the key man for the red and white this season. The driving force, the lynchpin and the catalyst.

Still it really wasn’t until the second half that the yawning gap between the sides opened out as Crokes actually started the game well enough with players like David Shaw, Mark O’Shea and Michael Potts giving as good as they got.

Given how the game petered out in the second half, it might be easy enough to forget that the first half was a fairly vibrant affair, with more than enough to hook the large attendance.

To be honest you would have thought after all the excitement of the first game, plus the half hour delay because of extra-time, there might have been something of a lull once the second game got underway.

The crowd, even half an hour after the full-time whistle of the previous game, felt in need of a breather. Well if they were, they didn’t get one. Not until the second half, at least.

Instead Paul Geaney, forced a smart save from his inter-county colleague, Shane Murphy, in the Crokes net less than thirty seconds in, with the ball was deflected over for a point. And just like that we were back into it.

Another tit-for-tat affair. More open for sure than the first game. With both sides playing some slick stuff, slide-rule passes, classy scores coming much more readily than they did in the first game.

There was also the small matter of O’Connor’s return to Dingle and Kerry football. His first decisive intervention came seven minutes in when he assisted Geaney for his second of the evening.

Even with Dingle two clear, the Crokes were looking tasty enough. The only issue being was a certain reticence in front of the posts. By the end of the first half they’d hit four wides and dropped a further two short. Not quite the efficiency of old, and with the potential to derail their title bid.

Still with three on-the-trot from the impressive David Shaw, Michael Potts and Mark O’Shea they took the lead coming up on twelve minutes and for the next five or six minutes looked, just about, to be in the box-seat.

Following a second point by Shaw on eighteen minutes they were still in front, five points to four, but from there to half-time Dingle asserted a measure of control starting with a long-range beauty by Conor Flannery on twenty two minutes.

That started a run of four unanswered points to the break with further scores from Tom O’Sullivan (one from play plus a mark) and Dylan Geaney (also from a mark).

With a three point advantage at the break, 0-8 to 0-5, it was looking promising for the West Kerry men. An early point from Paul Geaney further reinforced Dingle’s dominance and then a minute later came the game’s decisive score.

Billy O’Connor picking out Paul Geaney – who seemed to nudge Crokes full-back Neil O’Shea – before the full-forward shipped it on to cousin Dylan for a classy goal. Geaney then assisted Tom O’Sullivan for another score to make it 1-6 without reply for the eventual winners.

Crokes did get back up and running with a Tony Brosnan free on thirty two minutes and had it back to a six point game on occasion, but Dingle were simply too good, had too much control, had the ability to strike back as and when they wanted, when they needed.

Crokes needed a goal and may have got in for one through Potts on forty nine minutes, but defensively Dingle were really impressive. In the wake of yet another point from Tom O’Sullivan on fifty three minutes (his fifth in all) the crowd began to trickle out.

No doubt carrying word with them of a serious contender for the Bishop Moynihan Cup. Dingle: tThey’ll take some beating.

DINGLE: Gavin Curran, Conor Flannery (0-2), Conor O’Sullivan, Pádraig O’Connor, Niall Geaney, Tom O’Sullivan (0-5, 1m), Ruadhán McCarthy, Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan (0-2), Billy O’Connor, George Durrant, Mark O’Connor (09-1), Mikey Geaney, Dylan Geaney (1-2, 1m), Paul Geaney (0-5), Matthew Flaherty (0-1) Subs: Tom Leo O’Sullivan for C O’Sullivan, 41, Micheál Flannery for R McCarthy, 50, Deividas Uosis for N Geaney, 56, Darragh O’Sullivan for B O’Connor, 56, Tadhg de Brún for B O’Sullivan, 60

DR CROKES: Shane Muprhy, John Payne, Neil O’Shea, Michael Potts (0-1), Mark Fitzgerald (0-1), Mark Cooper, Evan Looney, Mark O’Shea (0-1), David Shaw (0-2), Cillian O’Regan, Kieran O’Leary (0-1), Brian Looney, Tony Brosnan (0-4f), Tom Doyle (0-1), Cian McMahon Subs: Dáithí Casey for K O’Leary, 39, David Naughton for N O’Shea, 45, Chris Doncel for M Potts, 53, Cillian Fitzgerald for E Looney (inj), 58, Liam Randles for C O’Regan, 58

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)