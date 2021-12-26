Dominant Desmonds do it on the double

McMUNN’S NORTH KERRY SFC FINAL (REPLAY)

Castleisland Desmonds 3-14

Ballyduff 1-5

You come for the King – or in this case, the champions – you best not miss.

A week after Ballyduff pushed them to their limits in the drawn final, Castleisland Desmonds took the lessons on board, devised a plan and ruthlessly implemented it to lift the Éamonn O’Donoghue Cup for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Where in the drawn final they were profligate, this time around Desmonds were parsimonious, hitting just a single wide in the game and taking until the 36th minute to shoot it.

Where in the drawn game they proved a little open at the back – allowing Ballyduff to shoot a decent tally from relatively few chances – this time around they were dogged forcing three block downs on Ballyduff attacks in the first half alone.

All in all the Desmonds were a different beast this time around. Right from the off they looked slicker, meaner, and more evidently willing to use their physicality to their advantage – always within the spirit and the rules of the game, we hasten to add.

From early on there was a feeling that they just weren’t going to be bested on this occasion. Ballyduff were game and battled, but in nearly every facet of the game they were out-gunned.

There were occasions when Ballyduff gave flashes of what makes them such a formidable foe for any opposition. Alas they were fleeting and didn’t add up to a sustained challenge as this replay failed to live up its billing after such a brilliant game seven days before hand in Moyvane.

Ballyduff did manage to take an early lead through a Kevin Goulding free, but their lead didn’t last long and wasn’t repeated thereafter as the Desmonds took near total control over proceedings.

The Castleisland men were level through the impressive Tomás Lynch on five minutes. They were in front for the first time after a Thomas Hickey free on ten, and from the very next kick-out had the ball in the back of Kevin O’Connor’s net.

Cian H O’Connor fielded brilliantly before shifting possession to Hickey who in turn assisted Adam O’Donoghue for the perfect finish and the perfect start to the game for the reigning champions. Even at that stage it was beginning to feel ominous.

Ballyduff, though, hung on in there for the next few minutes as Desmonds failed to capitalise immediately on their advantage. When Pádraig Boyle slipped it to brother Mikey – finding space that hadn’t been evident in the Desmonds defence up to that point – and rattled the crossbar with his shot it was proof that Ballyduff were not done for. Not yet.

Certainly they weren’t when Michael Slattery, having gathered the rebound, was fouled for a penalty by Conor O’Shea and certainly not after Ballyduff keeper bested his Desmonds counterpart from the spot kick – 1-2 to 1-1 at the water break.

A single point lead was in no way reflective of the tone in the game, but now Ballyduff were right back in it… if only on the scoreboard. In the play Desmonds continued to dominate and out-scored Ballyduff seven points to one to the half-time whistle to leave it a seven point game at the break, 1-9 to 1-2. The race felt all but done.

To be fair Ballyduff did hit a pair of points early in the second half – two brilliant scores from the Boyle brothers, Pádraig and Mikey – but one got that sense that Desmonds were just waiting to take off and once Danny Hickey assisted man-of-the-match Luke Lyons for a point on 39 minutes take off is just what they did.

It was out to an eight point game at the second water break – 1-12 to 1-4 – and the game was up. The question was more one of how big a score Desmonds could rack up.

A goal for PJ Curtin on 55 minutes (assist Thomas Hickey) gave some indication as Ballyduff lost shape and discipline – Mikey Boyle being sent to the line on a second yellow bard around the game time.

A final goal for Danny Hickey – assist Curtin – in injury time wrapped the thing up and, really, a fifteen point margin didn’t feel unfair given the balance of play.

After what happened in Moyvane it’s a bitter pill for Ballyduff to swallow, but for Desmonds one suspects it was all the sweeter as a result of having to dig deep within themselves and right those wrongs from before Christmas.

Having waited fifteen years for a North Kerry title to come alone, Desmonds now have two in just a little over a month. As (belated) Christmas presents go that will do very nicely indeed for the Castleisland club.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steven Bartlett, Conor O’Shea, Brian Leonard, Gearóid Leonard, Luka Brosnan (0-1), Denis O’Connor, Luke Lyons (0-1), Cian H O’Connor, Maurice Hickey (0-1), Adam O’Donoghue (1-0), Tomás Lynch (0-1), Micheál Walsh, Thomas Hickey (0-4, 3f), Cian W O’Connor (0-3f), Seán Lynch (0-1) Subs: Danny Hickey (1-1) for C H O’Connor (inj), 17, Adam Donoghue (0-1) for M Walsh, 38, PJ Curtin (1-0) for A O’Donoghue, 49, Dominic Finnegan for S Lynch (inj), 49, Pat Fitzgerald for T Lynch, 57

BALLYDUFF: Kevin O’Connor (1-0, 1pen), Darren O’Connor, Paul O’Carroll, Thomas Slattery, Kyle O’Connor, Pádraig Walsh, JP O’Carroll, Eoin Ross, Jack O’Sullivan, Darragh Slattery, Pádraig Boyle (0-1), Dan O’Mahony, Mikey Boyle (0-2, 1f), Michael Slattery, Kevin Goulding (0-2, 1f) Subs: Dylan Moriarty for D O’Mahony, half-time, Nathan McGrath for M Slattery, 45, Darragh Goulding for D Slattery, 51, Pádraig Slattery for JP O’Carroll, 57, Jack Farrell for E Ross, 61

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)