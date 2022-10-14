Kerry

Dingle’s Paul Geaney and Feale Rangers’ Martin Stack in best position to be Kerry SFC top scorer

Why Kerins O’Rahillys and Templenoe will be rooting for East Kerry on Sunday

Plenty to consider on and off the pitch as the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup reaches the penultimate stage this weekend with the two County SFC semi-finals in Tralee Expand

Paul Brennan

With the County Senior Football Championship down to the last four, and the finalists to be decided this weekend (barring the need for a replay in either semi-final), there are a few interesting talking points coming into the games between Mid Kerry and Feale Rangers, and East Kerry and Dingle on Saturday and Sunday respectively...

Martin Stack and Paul Geaney are best placed to win ‘Golden Boot’

There will be no statuette to recognise the achievement, but for the honour of being the Championship’s top scorer, the race is, we’d argue, down to four players trying to overtake the current top scorer, Sean O’Shea, who cannot, of course, add to the 31 points he has notched for Kenmare Shamrocks.

