Dingle’s Paul Geaney and Feale Rangers’ Martin Stack in best position to be Kerry SFC top scorer

With the County Senior Football Championship down to the last four, and the finalists to be decided this weekend (barring the need for a replay in either semi-final), there are a few interesting talking points coming into the games between Mid Kerry and Feale Rangers, and East Kerry and Dingle on Saturday and Sunday respectively...

There will be no statuette to recognise the achievement, but for the honour of being the Championship’s top scorer, the race is, we’d argue, down to four players trying to overtake the current top scorer, Sean O’Shea, who cannot, of course, add to the 31 points he has notched for Kenmare Shamrocks.

O’Shea (0-31) is presently three points ahead of his nearest ‘live’ challenger, Martin Stack of Feale Rangers who has so far amassed 0-28. It is quite likely that Stack will level up with or overtake O’Shea on Saturday when he lines up for Rangers in their semi-final, given that the Moyvane man has been averaging seven points per game so far in the championship.

Tony Brosnan of Dr Crokes is currently third on the scoring chart, with 1-22 (25 points) but with Crokes’ exit last weekend the fleet-footed Killarney man won’t be adding to his tally.

A man who can, and almost certainly, will add to his tally is Paul Geaney, currently fourth on the top scorer list with 4-12 (24 points). There is every reason to believe the Dingle forward will be heavily involved in his team’s scoring on Sunday, and it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that Geaney could draw level with or surpass Sean O’Shea on Sunday, though Martin Stack could well be top scorer by close of business on Sunday evening.

Eanna O’Connor isn’t without his chance of getting to the scoring summit; the Mid Kerry forward has kicked 0-20 so far, and given that he takes a lot of his team’s frees, the former St Michael/Foilmore club man now with Milltown/Castlemaine, will have Brosnan’s static target of 0-25 in his sights at the very least.

A notable name missing from the top five is David Clifford, who lurks a little bit behind with 1-14 (17 points) scores so far. The caveat there is that the Fossa man didn't feature in East Kerry’s first Group 2 win over O’Rahillys, and only came on as a substitute in their second game against Spa.

Clifford is 14 points off Sean O’Shea's target at the moment, but if he plays two more games in the competition would anyone write him off scoring 15 points across those two hours?

Championship top scorers

Shea O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 0-31 (30)

Martin Stack (Feale Rangers) 0-28 (28)

Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 1-22 (25)

Paul Geaney (Dingle) 4-12 (24)

Eanna O’Connor (Mid Kerry) 0-20 (20)

David Clifford (East Kerry) 1-14 (17)

Kerins O’Rahillys and Templenoe have Munster skin in the Dingle v East Kerry game

The meeting of East Kerry and Dingle will certainly bring a large crowd to Austin Stack Park on Sunday, as well as draw a lot of eyeballs to the live stream of the game, and with such an array of inter-county talent – present, past and future – on display, the neutral football fan should be well engaged. Of those neutrals, few will have a more vested interested that the GAA folk around Strand Road in Tralee and Templenoe at the southern tip of the county.

Why? Dingle’s progress or otherwise will determine whether Kerins O’Rahillys or Templenoe’s season extends beyond Sunday week when they play each other in the County Senior Club Championship final. In order to be Kerry representative in the Munster Club Championship next month, Dingle must lift the Bishop Moynihan Cup; reaching the county final won’t be enough to frank their tickets to the provincials.

If Dingle fall on Sunday, or in the county final, then the winner of the O’Rahillys v Templenoe game will be facing the Clare or Waterford representatives on November 26 or 27 in a Munster Club semi-final. It’s fair to assume – though it’s not a guarantee – that the Senior Club finalists will feel an East Kerry win on Sunday gives them the best chance of heading into Munster.

Choice of the man in black for county final remains a grey area

Confirmation in mid-week that Donal Casey (Mid Kerry v Feale Rangers) and Paul Hayes (East Kerry v Dingle) will be on the whistle for the semi-finals hasn’t really shed any clearer light on who the man in black might be for the county final.

One might think that refereeing in the penultimate round of the championship would preclude said referee from taking charge of the final, but that’s not necessarily the case. Indeed, just two years ago Hayes was on the whistle for Mid Kerry’s extra-time win over Dr Crokes, and he was then in charge as Mid Kerry lost to East Kerry in the final.

Three years before that, in 2017, Brendan Griffin was the man in the middle for the Dr Crokes v West Kerry semi-final, and also the final between Dr Crokes and South Kerry.

It would seem geography (as well as ability) comes into play as much as anything when the CCC go about picking their match referees, and with three divisional teams among the four semi-finalists, it narrows the options quite a bit.

Of the recent county SFC semi-final/final referees, all bar Hayes still have a connection to this year’s semi-final teams via their club. Last year’s final referee Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Mid Kerry), and semi-final refs Eddie Walsh (Rathmore/East Kerry) and Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon/Feale Rangers) have skin in this weekend’s games, hence why Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys) and Casey (Scartaglin/Feale Rangers) are on duty.

If East Kerry make the final that will exclude Eddie Walsh (Rathmore) and Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies); if Mid Kerry get there that puts Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh) and 2018 semi-final referee Sean Joy (Cromane) out of contention; and if Feale Rangers are in the final then Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon) and 2018 final referee Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans) won’t be.

A Dingle win in semi-final will make for a unique county final pairing

If Dingle prevail against East Kerry on Sunday one thing is certain: we will have a unique county final pairing. But if East Kerry win that semi-final then we absolutely will not have a new county final pairing. Of the four semi-finalists, Dingle lead the way with the most county final appearances with 13 (two as Dingle Gascons in 1908 and 1919), with 6 wins, but they have never met Feale Rangers or Mid Kerry in a county final.

East Kerry and Mid Kerry have both been to the county SFC final in 12 different years, although Mid Kerry have actually played in 16 county finals when four replays are factored in, while East Kerry have contested 14 county final, two of them being replays.

Feale Rangers have also played in 12 county finals, which includes two replays (in 1959 and 196, losing both to John Mitchels).

East Kerry have played Feale Rangers in a county final (1999) which the former won, while they have met Mid Kerry in three finals (winning in 1965 after an initial draw) and again in 2020.