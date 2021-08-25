Dingle see off An Ghaeltacht with ease to win West Kerry League final

The Dingle team that won the West Kerry Senior Football League final with a 13-point win over An Ghaeltacht

Lee Strand West Kerry League Final

Dingle 1-21

An Ghaeltacht 1-8

Dingle claimed the Lee Strand West Kerry League title in Páirc an Ághasaigh with an impressive 13-point victory against An Ghaeltacht last Friday.

Fresh from their County League Division 1 win the home side were in no mood to relinquish their Lee Strand West Kerry League crown in 2021. The game got off to a slow start and An Ghaeltacht were dealt a big blow when they lost Roibeard Ó Sé after only a few minutes through injury. Seán Ó Bambaire scored the game’s first score when he goaled for An Ghaeltacht on the 9th minute of play. Dingle responded with a Mikey Geaney point from a free kick and a Paul Devane point from play.

Gearóid Jaicí Mac Gearailt pointed from a free kick for An Ghaeltacht but this was met with a Tadhg Browne goal for Dingle to put them ahead by a point. Another Mikey Geaney point from a free kick, was quickly followed by a Dylan Geaney point from play. With 15 minutes played in the Lee Strand West Kerry League Final of 2021 the score was Dingle 1-4 to 1-1 An Ghaeltacht.

Tomás Ó Sé kicked a fine point from play for An Ghaeltacht but Dingle responded with a Barry O’Sullivan point from play and a Gavin H Curran point from a free kick. Another Gearóid Jaicí Mac Gearailt point from a free kick for An Ghaeltacht was closely followed by a Tadhg Browne point from play for Dingle.

Dingle with points from Barry O’Sullivan and Mikey Geaney extended their lead to six, before An Ghaeltacht lost Gearóid Mac an tSaor through injury. Matthew Flaherty kicked a point from play for Dingle and when Referee Billy O’Shea blew the half time whistle the score in Páirc an Ághasaigh in the Lee Strand West Kerry League Final of 2021 was Dingle 1-10 to 1-3 An Ghaeltacht.

If Dingle were slow to begin the game, manager Pádraig Corcoran must have given them a right proper half time team talk as they began the second half in whirlwind fashion. A George Durrant point from play began the restart and this was followed by three great points from play from Man of the Match, Dylan Geaney from left and right.

A Gearóid Jaicí Mac Gearailt point from a free kick for An Ghaeltacht was closely followed by another Dylan Geaney point from play and a Gavin H Curran point from a forty-five. Paul Devane registered his name on the scoring board with a fine point after taking a well-earned mark. Another Dylan Geaney point from play extended Dingle’s lead. With 15 minutes played in the Lee Strand West Kerry League Final of 2021 the score was Dingle 1-18 to 1-4 An Ghaeltacht.

A Gearóid Jaicí Mac Gearailt point from a free kick for An Ghaeltacht was followed with a Tomás Sheehy point from play for Dingle. An Ghaeltachts, Éanna Ó Conchúir and Dingles Barry O’Sullivan exchanged points from play. This was followed by points from play from Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé and Tomás Ó Sé for An Ghaeltacht. Dingles impressive Tadhg Browne kicked a fine point from play after a wonderful run before referee Billy O’Shea blew the full time whistle.

Dingle captain Mikey Geaney was presented with the West Kerry League Paudie O'Shea Memorial Cup from West Kerry Board chairperson John Courtney. Dingle’s Dylan Geaney was awarded with the Strand House Laoch na hImeratha from John O’Connor of the West Kerry Board.

Dingle: Gavin H Curran (0-2 f), Colin Moriarty, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Patrick O’Connor, Matthew Flaherty (0-1), Mikey Geaney (0-3, 2f), Aidan O’Connor, Barry O’Sullivan (0-3), Billy O’Connor, Tadhg Browne (1-2), Niall Geaney, George Durrant (0-1), Dylan Geaney (0-6), Brian O’Connor, Paul Devane (0-2). Fir Ionaid: Mícheál Flannery, Conor Leo O’Sullivan, Tomás Sheehy (0-1), Patrick Sheehy, Breandán Kelliher.

An Ghaeltacht: Tomás Mac an tSaoir, Caoimhghín Ó Beaglaoich, Adam Mac Amhlaoibh, Cian Ó Murchú, PJ Mac Láimh, Gearóid Mac an tSaor, Fearghal Ó Cunnaigh, Roibeard Ó Sé, Éanna Ó Conchúir (0-1), Cathal Ó Beaglaoich, Seamus Ó Muircheartaigh, Máirtín Ó Gormáin, Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé (0-1), Tomás Ó Sé (0-2), Seán Ó Bambaire (1-0). Fir Ionaid: Gearóid Jaicí Mac Gearailt (0-4 f), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé, Conn Ó Riagáin, Naoise Mac Gearailt.

West Kerry Junior League semi-final

Dingle B 0-10

An Ghaeltacht B 0-9

The Dingle B team overcame An Ghaeltacht B Team in Páirc an Ághasaigh in what was a very enjoyable and close game of football, Dingle B now play the winners of the other semi-final between Annascaul and Castlegregory.