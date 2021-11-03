Dingle rule out any Mark O’Connor involvement in county championship

Mark O’Connor will play no part in Dingle’s county SFC quarter-final against Kerins O’Rahillys this weekend, nor will he be involved in a semi-final or county final were Dingle to get that far.

O’Connor, who is contracted to AFL club Geelong Cats, is currently home in Dingle and was in Austin Stack Park last Dingle to see his club overcome Mid Kerry to book their quarter-final place against Kerins O’Rahilly.

His presence there – coupled with the fact that a few Irish men currently signed to AFL clubs have played with their GAA clubs in recent weeks – led to speculation that O’Connor might link up with Dingle, but management have dispelled any notion that that will happen.

Dingle team manager Padraig Corcoran ruled out any chance of O’Connor featuring with the West Kerry club, and confirmed that he didn’t even raise the question with the 24-year-old.

"You know, I didn’t even draw it down with him. I think he’s only home a week or ten days, I’m not sure, but I haven’t even mentioned (playing) with him. I think he’s injured at the moment anyway, but we didn’t even enquire about him playing,” Corcoran told The Kerryman.

"His season (in the AFL) was disrupted with injury and I think he might be working on an injury at the moment. I’m not even sure. He only landed home there recently and I think he’s heading back over again in the next couple of weeks. Of course we’d love to have him with us, but I can guarantee you he will not be involved with Dingle this year. If he is at the quarter-final he will be there as a Dingle supporter, but he won’t be involved with us in any way.”

At least three AFL contracted players have been involved with their GAA clubs in the last couple of months, most notably Mark Keane, who scored a crucial goal for Mitchelstown in last weekend in a Cork IFC quarter-final win over Ballydesmond.

Keane scored that last second winning goal against Kerry in the Munster SFC semi-final twelve months ago, after Cork got clearance for the Collingwood man to play with the Rebels at the end of 2020, in the off-season for the AFL.

Last weekend Keane scored a goal in added-on time in Mitchelstown’s IFC quarter-final against Ballydesmond, a score that rescued his team from certain defeat and sent the match to extra-time. Mitchelstown won the game after extra-time.

Sydney Swans player Barry O’Connor – son of former Wexford hurler George – is currently back home in Wexford and last weekend he played for St Martins in their SFC quarter-final win over Kilanerin. Only last week O’Connor signed a two-year contract extension with the Swans.

Dubliner James Madden, who plays for the Brisbane Lions, was listed among the substitutes for Ballyboden St Enda’s last weekend in their Dublin SFC quarter-final win over Castleknock.

Earlier in the summer former Meath minor and under-20 footballer Cian McBride, who is signed to the Essendon Bombers in the AFL, played for his club St Ultan’s in the Meath Junior Championship.

Another Dingle man, Deividas Uosis, signed with the Brisbane Lions in 2020 and moved to the Queensland club at the start of this year.