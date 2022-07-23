Dingle retain County League Division 1 title after extra-time win over Dr Crokes

Mark O'Shea, Dr Crokes, and Dingle's George Durrant jump for the ball in the County Senior Football League Division 1 play-off final on Friday in Strand Road, Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Dingle captain Micheal Geaney, right, with the County League Division 1 Shield, along with, from right, Christy Killeen, on behalf of sponsor Chapter 23 Credit Union, Barry O'Sullivan with his Man of the Match award, and Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O'Sullivan at Strand Road on Friday evening. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The Dingle players and supporters celebrate after winning the County Senior Football League Division 1 play-off against Dr Crokes to claim the title at Strand Road, Tralee on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 PLAY-OFF

Dingle 1-18

Dr Crokes 0-17

(after extra-time)

Rising to the challenge magnificently, after getting a late reprieve in normal time, Dingle were supremely dominant in extra-time as they ran out deserving winners over Dr Crokes in an entertaining County SFL Division One play-off final at Strand Road in Tralee on Friday evening.

Just under 12 months ago Dingle won just their second County SFL Division 1 title (their first came in 1977) and now, less than a year later, they have made it back to back successes with a staunch defence of their title.

Entering the 57th minute, the Killarney side seemed to have weathered the storm from the westerners, and thanks to two unanswered points from attacking wing-back Cillian O’Regan they led 0-14 to 0-11 and appeared to be zoning in on another piece of silverware to add to their collection.

Dingle had other ideas however. After a sparkling move involving captain Mikey Geaney, corner-back Michael Flannery and substitute Brian Devane cut open the Dr Crokes’ defence, the latter’s left-foot strike at goal was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Brendan Falvey, but Barry O’Sullivan was first to the rebound to tap the ball to the net from close range.

The sides were level, and the game was firmly in the melting pot. Dingle had the bit between the teeth for sure, but after Dylan Geaney fired wide with a kickable chance, Padraig Corcoran’s charges, amazingly, missed the proverbial sitter, which would have driven a dagger into the hearts of the Lewis Road men.

Falvey’s short kick-out went badly astray, Cathal Bambury gathered possession for Dingle and, quick as a flash, put Dylan Geaney through the centre. When his pass across goal was gathered by the rampaging O’Sullivan, he looked a dead cert to raise his second green flag in a matter of minutes but, inexplicably, the unselfish dual star tried to find a colleague at the back post but his fisted effort tailed off wide.

When Paul Clarke plied David Shaw to fire over a sweet point from an acute angle in the very next play, Dingle looked like they had blown their big opportunity. Yet again, showing admirable resolve, and with the afore-mentioned Geaney and O’Sullivan involved once more, corner-forward Tadhg de Brun kicked a long-range beauty to bring the protagonists to extra-time, 1-12 to 0-15.

Dr Crokes captain Daithi Casey dropped a difficult last-gasp free short but, considering the circumstances of the closing stages, and the fact that the sides were also deadlocked at the end of the first half (0-8 apiece), it would have been fierce hard luck on either party to have seen their league dreams turned to dust in those action-packed dying moments.

Heading into the added 20 minutes, Dingle were trying to prosper without one of their key forwards, Conor Geaney, who had limped off ten minutes into the second half, while Dr Crokes had clearly been rattled by the concession of the late goal, and the almost miraculous escape, from letting in another, which would have been the title-clincher for their opponents. Who had more left in the tank?

Substitute Chris Doncel shot over straight from the extra-time throw-in, but that was as good as it was going to get for Brian McMahon’s outfit, as they soon ran out of steam, and attacking ideas. Dingle, on the other hand, sensed that Dr Crokes were beginning to wobble, and with the indefatigable O’Sullivan in inspirational mode, the West Kerry side had their talisman to row in behind.

The big number eight, due to line out for Kilmoyley in tomorrow’s hurling championship semi-final against Causeway, notched two points, with the electric Dylan Geaney adding another, and Dingle had certainly taken command of the contest, 1-15 to 0-16, when Paul Hayes blew the whistle to end the opening ten-minute period.

When man-of-the-match O’Sullivan did the spadework for Mikey Geaney to launch over another point on the second half throw-in, and then slotted over a free himself to increase the Dingle cushion to four points, Dr Crokes realised that, with bodies sapped of energy and reduced to 14 men following a black card for centre-back Evan Looney, their hopes of a comeback were extremely slim.

Dingle, with Conor Flannery, Tom Leo O’Sullivan and George Durrant all providing sterling support to O’Sullivan and Geaney, weren’t going to relinquish the initiative now, and substitute Sean Og Moran’s late, punched point put the gloss on a hugely impressive extra-time performance.

There were some unnecessary scenes near the end as tempers became frayed, and a fracas developed between both sets of players, but when order was restored, all that remained was for Dingle to receive the winners’ trophy from County Board chairman Patrick O’Sullivan.

They will savour this triumph for a while out west, and buoyed now with a serious confidence boost, their progress in the senior club championship will be watched with interest next month.

DINGLE: Gavin Curran 0-1(f); Michael Flannery, Conor O’Sullivan, Padraig O’Connor 0-1; Conor Flannery 0-2, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Michael Geaney 0-1; Barry O’Sullivan 1-5 (0-3f), Billy O’Connor; George Durrant, Ruan McCarthy 0-1, Padraig Sheehy; Conor Geaney 0-2 (1m), Dylan Geaney 0-3, Tadhg de Brun 0-1.

Subs: Brian Devane for B O’Connor (inj, 6 mins), Cathal Bambury for C Geaney (inj, 40 mins), Darragh O’Sullivan for Sheehy (52 mins), Sean Og Moran 0-1 for McCarthy (61 mins), McCarthy for Devane (inj, (67 mins), Niall Geaney for de Brun (79 mins).

DR CROKES: Brendan Falvey; Brian Fitzgerald, Fionn Fitzgerald, Neil O’Shea; Cillian O’Regan 0-2, Evan Looney, Cillian Fitzgerald; Mark O’Shea, Liam Randles; Michael Potts, David Shaw 0-3, Brian Looney 0-1; Michael Casey 0-3 (1m), Daithi Casey 0-5 (4f), Kieran O’Leary 0-1.

Subs: Billy Courtney for Potts (45 mins), Paul Clarke 0-1 for Randles (50 mins), Chris Doncel 0-1 for O’Leary (57 mins), Mark Fitzgerald for C Fitzgerald (61 mins), Mike Moloney for N O’Shea (62 mins), Potts for B Fitzgerald (71 mins).

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)