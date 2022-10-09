Kerry

Dingle manager Padraig Corcoran praises ‘good team performance’ but says it wasn’t a ‘complete display’

Corcoran on return of Geelong Cats AFL player Mark O'Connor: ‘Mark is always part of our group, he’s so interested in our group, he’s a Dingle man, and he fitted in’

Mark O'Shea, Dr Crokes, and Dingle's Barry O'Sullivan in an aerial duel in their County SFC quarter-final at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

John O'Dowd

Dingle certainly made a serious statement of county championship intent with their emphatic victory over Dr Crokes in the quarter-final on Saturday night, but manager Padraig Corcoran was keeping his feet firmly on the ground afterwards.

While the westerners took total control in the second half, running out comprehensive winners over their injury-hit Killarney opponents, Corcoran refuted the suggestion that this was the nearest thing to a complete team performance. Instead, he found some flaws in his side’s display.

