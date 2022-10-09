Dingle manager Padraig Corcoran praises ‘good team performance’ but says it wasn’t a ‘complete display’

Dingle certainly made a serious statement of county championship intent with their emphatic victory over Dr Crokes in the quarter-final on Saturday night, but manager Padraig Corcoran was keeping his feet firmly on the ground afterwards.

While the westerners took total control in the second half, running out comprehensive winners over their injury-hit Killarney opponents, Corcoran refuted the suggestion that this was the nearest thing to a complete team performance. Instead, he found some flaws in his side’s display.

“I think we were very sluggish for the first 20 minutes maybe, and I think Dr Crokes carved us open a number of times. We just got to grips with it in the ten minutes before half-time, played well, and went up 8-5, but no, I don’t think it was a complete display,” he said.

“Fellas got into it slowly, but they put the shoulder to the wheel, and we came out after half-time and got the goal early in the second half, and really drove on from there. You can never be sure any day you are playing the Crokes, they are so dangerous, they get opportunities and they have lethal forwards.

“Like I said, they got chances there in the first half, but the goal gave us that small little bit of lee-way and we were able to keep them at arm’s length throughout the rest of the game,” he added.

While Dr Crokes lined out without key figures in Micheal Burns, Gavin White and Fionn Fitzgerald, Dingle were boosted in the build-up by the return from injury of Paul Geaney and Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan, and with Tom O’Sullivan in sensational attacking form from deep, Corcoran was thrilled with some of the individual excellence on show.

“They did, in fairness to them, they played very well. Overall, I thought there were some excellent performances, probably from the bigger, high profile names, but I thought all around the field, some of the other lads were very, very good as well. It was a good team performance.

“I think everybody in the country knows Tom’s ability. He’s an excellent footballer, he’s very versatile, he can play in a number of positions, which he has done for us, and tonight, his attacking performance, his ability to go forward, but also his defensive work. It was a combination of both, but I think we all know what Tom is capable of, and he delivered tonight.

“Paul and Barry are hugely important for us, they are two key players for us, and they’re two leaders as well in the dressing-room. We were delighted to have them back training during the week, and ready to go today. We needed them.”

Another huge plus for Dingle was the way that Mark O’Connor settled into the number eleven jersey, after his return home from AFL Premiership glory with the Geelong Cats. There were flashes of brilliance from the former Kerry minor midfielder, which brought warm applause from the watching spectators.

“I thought Mark was very good. There was a huge burst from the crowd there when he scored that point in the first half, and then that excellent pass into Tom O’Sullivan. Mark is just a class footballer, I think Micheal Flannery mentioned it there in an interview during the week, that Mark is always part of our group, he’s so interested in our group, he’s a Dingle man, and he fitted in.

“There was no issue with any of the players, they were delighted to see Mark back. He was outstanding. Please God, it’s great to get a game under his belt, and hopefully we can drive on next weekend. We just want to get out and perform. There are six teams left in the draw, all strong teams, we’ll just look forward to next weekend, and that’s as far as we’ll be looking.”