Dingle devour Spa by 13 points to send a message to East Kerry that Group 2 is not a foregone conclusion

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 2 ROUND 1

Dingle 4-10

Spa 1-6

A third meeting of the year between Dingle and Spa on Sunday afternoon in Killorglin saw the former make it two wins, and this was certainly the most emphatic and important of the three.

Dingle had triumphed comfortably when they met in the County League, while Spa reversed that result in the opening round of the Senior Club Championship, so this fixture had an element of intrigue even before the ball was thrown in. And with East Kerry’s comfortable victory the night before against Kerins O’Rahillys having sent an ominous warning in Group 2, a win here was critical for whichever team in order to stay in the hunt for what would appear to be second place in the group.

That said, Dingle demolition of Spa – with an eyebrow raising 4-10 scored – would suggest that East Kerry's winning of the group might not be the foregone conclusion everyone seems to think it is.

The game was a slow starter. The biggest drama was an accidental clash in the first minute that saw Barry Dan O’Sullivan replaced temporarily by his brother Dara. Paul Geaney and Evan Cronin slotted frees for either side, but both sides missed some scoring chances – four for Spa and three for Dingle – before a good turnover by Evan Cronin led to Michael Foley nudging Spa in front. On the quarter hour, David Spillane caught a mark sent in by Mike Stam O’Donoghue. Quick as a flash, the corner forward instinctively went direct and buried it to the net before Dingle could react – a real predator’s strike. 1-2 to 0-1.

Dingle were starting to find their rhythm, though, and gradually asserted control. Tom O’Sullivan slotted a free after good pressure on Spa’s defence. Straight from the kick-out, Dylan Geaney split the posts. As always, Dingle’s main font of attack was accurate long ball into Paul Geaney, and it took a great save by James Devane to deny him a goal. Tom O’Sullivan pointed another free, and Dylan Geaney again clipped over a fine score. Level pegging at 1-2 to 0-5, but Dingle were definitely on top at this stage.

Shane Cronin fisted over after a trademark burst forward, but Dylan Geaney replied with his third score. It looked like the sides would be going in even at the break, but there was one last twist in the half. Paul Geaney latched onto another accurate long ball and bore down on goal again. This time he was illegally impeded, but it was a brief delay only, as Mikey Geaney drilled home a clinical penalty just before the whistle.

At half-time Dingle led 1-6 to 1-3, and Spa would have been quietly confident.

Billy O’Connor stretched the lead straight from the throw-in and Paul Geaney slotted a free. Spa managed to at least slow the tide as David Spillane won a free converted by Michael Foley. Mikey Geaney replied immediately though with one of the best points of the game, curling it over from distance. Eoin Fitzgerald had begun to impress on his introduction for Spa, and he won a free converted by Evan Cronin. Straight from the kick-out, Gary Vaughan picked off another, and it looked like Spa were beginning to turn the tide.

Dingle’s responded instantly to the challenge. The long balls into Paul Geaney had been defended well by Spa for the most part, especially Dan O’Donoghue, but with a predator like Geaney, every chance carries a huge threat. In the 42nd minute he latched onto the ball and swivelled to give the keeper no chance.

Spa gave it everything, but Dingle were able to absorb it all and keep coming. With Spa of necessity committed on the attack, another long ball into the Spa square saw Billy O’Connor rise highest to fist home goal number three and there was still time for a fourth, Niall Geaney on the end of a sweeping move to blast a superb shot past the hapless James Devane. Dylan Geaney added one final point before the final whistle, but it was icing on the cake at this stage.

Spa will be disappointed, having only mustered three points in the second half, but the credit for that has to go to a well-organised Dingle side that looked very impressive on this showing and on this form will be a threat for any team out there.

DINGLE: Gavin H. Ó Curráin, Micheal Ó Flannúra, Conchubhar Ó Súilleabháin, Conchubhar Ó Flannúra, Pádraig Ó Chonchúir, Tomás Ó Súilleabháin 0-2 (2f), Niall Ó Geibheannaigh (1-0), Barra Ó Súilleabháin, Liam Ó Conchúir (1-1), Ruadhán Mac Carrthaigh, Seoirse Durrant, Maitiú Ó Flaithearta, Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh (0-4), Pól Ó Geibheannaigh 1-2 (0-2f), Micheál Ó Geibheannaigh 1-1 (1-0 pen). Subs: Dara Ó Súilleabhain (for Barra Ó Súilleabháin (blood sub, 3 – 14 mins), Pádraig Mac an tSithigh (for Conchubhar Ó Flannúra, 45 mins), Dara Ó Súilleabháin (for Micheál Ó Geibheannaigh, 57 mins), Brin Ó Dubháin (for Maitiu Ó Flaitheartaigh, 61 mins), Tadhg de Brún (for Barra Ó Súilleabháin, 62 mins)

SPA: James Devane, Eric O’Donoghue, Dan O’Donoghue, Brian Lynch, Ryan Carroll, Shane Cronin (0-1), Gary Vaughan (0-1), Liam Kearney, Ciarán Spillane, Mike O’Donoghue, Evan Cronin 0-2 (2f), Conor Stack, Cian Tobin, Mike Foley 0-2 (1f), David Spillane (1-0, mark). Subs: Eoin Fitzgerald for Conor Stack (32 mins), Liam Spillane for Cian Tobin (40 mins), Eoin Cronin for Shane Cronin (52 mins), Mikey Moynihan for Ciarán Spillane (59 mins), Thomas Cronin for Gary Vaughan (59 mins)

REFEREE: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers)