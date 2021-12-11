Dingle cruise to fourth West Kerry crown in succession

MORAN’S OF DINGLE WEST KERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL



Dingle 2-12

An Ghaeltacht 0-5



It’s four in a row for Dingle in West Kerry’s premier competition, and had it not been for conceding a last-minute goal in the 2017 decider against An Ghaeltacht, they’d have already matched Lios Póil’s six-in-a-row of the 1980s.

In summary, the West Kerry Championship has rarely seen dominance of the kind Dingle now exert over the peninsula, and all clues from the town’s lopsided win over An Ghaeltacht on Saturday suggest their grip is only tightening.

It would be unfair to lump An Ghaeltacht’s display in with the kind that saw them hammered by their fiercest rivals two years ago; missing players of Adam Mac Amhlaoibh, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaioch, and Rob Ó Sé’s standard made victory a still-more remote possibility before a voice was even raised. But it was closer to 2019 than the brave showing of 14 months ago, and ambitions of anyone putting an end to Dingle’s ongoing run are as damp now as Páirc an Ághasaigh’s grass was on Saturday.

Excluding the musical abilities of local Scoil Iognáid Rís primary students – and a dog roaming onto the field prior to half time before getting caught short on his way across the playing area – few moments garnered much reaction from onlookers.

Dingle didn’t pin their accelerator to the floor for all 60 minutes, but they didn’t need to as they blew their opponents apart within just four. They notched up 1-2 without concession in that time and already looked like champions.

Darragh O’Sullivan took the goal from a Paul Geaney pass to finish the kind of scything run that Dingle made routinely from pillar to post in the early stages; they always seemed to have a man available in the right place, and there was rarely a delay in supplying him with the necessary ball.

It was at odds with An Ghaeltacht’s attacking efforts as the westerners didn’t show a clear vision for breaching Dingle’s defence; several attacks petered out with a speculative ball from the middle third after a meandering build-up in in the face of Dingle’s rear-guard, and it would be 12 minutes before they scored at all, Éanna Ó Conchúir pointing from distance to make it 0-1 to 1-3. Indeed, they’d only score four points more for the remainder.

Six minutes on from Ó Conchúir’s first point, the game was beyond An Ghaeltacht after Paul Geaney evaded his marker’s efforts to knock a high ball to the net, putting Dingle 2-4 to 0-1 clear. Geaney looked threatening throughout, and when he was brought down in the box before half-time, he had a chance to boost his tally beyond the 1-3 he finished with, but Tomás Mac an tSaoir did brilliantly in diving left and parrying his penalty strike from goal.

It kept the score at 2-6 to 0-3 for the break – Éanna Ó Conchúir again and Pádraig Óg Ó Sé landed further first-half points for An Ghaeltacht – but that’s all it did as the cup was clearly staying where it has been since 2018.

Dingle were less cohesive and less incisive in the second half but could afford to be both as they still managed to outscore their opponents by 0-6 to 0-2 in that time-frame. Ó Conchúir and Ó Sé tagged on an additional point each, but they ended the day as An Ghaeltacht’s only scorers, a poor contrast to Dingle’s seven contributors. Among those was substitute Tomás Sheehy, who landed one point from a free and another from play to leave matters resolved at 2-12 to 0-5 by full time.

Captain Mikey Geaney wished the crowd a happy Christmas upon accepting the cup, though it’s hard to envisage even another silent Wren’s Day feeling inferior to the West Kerry final he’d just won.

DINGLE: Gavin Curran, Patrick O’Connor, Conor O’Sullivan, Tom ‘Leo’ O’Sullivan, Matthew Flaherty (0-1), Tom O’Sullivan, Mikey Geaney, Barry O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan (1-0), Niall Geaney, Dylan Geaney (0-3), George Durrant, Conor Geaney (0-2), Paul Geaney (1-3, 0-1f, 0-1m), Micheál Flannery (0-1). Subs: Brendan Kelliher for Darragh O’Sullivan, 45; Tomás Sheehy (0-2) for Conor Geaney, 49; Tadhg Browne for Flannery, 49; Brian O’Connor for Conor O’Sullivan, 53; Jack O’Sullivan for Matthew Flaherty, 53.

AN GHAELTACHT: Tomás Mac an tSaoir, Fiach Ó Loinsigh, Caoimhghín Ó Beaglaioch, Fearghal Ó Cuanaigh, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé (0-2), Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Gearóid Mac an tSaoir, Cathal Ó Beaglaoich, Cian Ó Murchú, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, Seán Ó Bambaire, Cathal Ó Fiannachta, Shane Ó Grifín, Éanna Ó Conchúir (0-3, 0-1f), Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé. Subs: PJ Mac Láimh for Ó Murchú, 30+3; Séamus Ó Muircheartaigh for Ó Grifín, H/T; Conn Ó Riagáin for Ó Bambaire, H/T; Tomás Ó Sé for Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé, 47; Naoise Mac Gearailt for Gearóid Mac an tSaoir, 51.



REFEREE: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Firies)