Dingle boss Padraig Corcoran says it will be a balancing act to integrate Mark O’Connor and Deividas Uosis

Dingle manager Padraig Corcoran has stressed that it’s a delicate balancing act integrating AFL returnees Mark O’Connor and Deividas Uosis into his squad in advance of Saturday’s clash with Dr Crokes, and has urged the public to be patient with the duo.

“It is a balancing act. I suppose the level of expectation, particularly with Mark, is huge. I think we need to remember that, number one, he is coming from playing a full season in the AFL, and then number two, I think he has played one game of football in five or six years. Mark is a fantastic footballer, as is Deividas, but it’s going to be difficult for those fellas,” he said.