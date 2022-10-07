Dingle boss Padraig Corcoran says it will be a balancing act to integrate Mark O’Connor and Deividas Uosis

Premium
Dingle manager Padraig Corcoran has stressed that it’s a delicate balancing act integrating AFL returnees Mark O’Connor and Deividas Uosis into his squad in advance of Saturday’s clash with Dr Crokes, and has urged the public to be patient with the duo.
“It is a balancing act. I suppose the level of expectation, particularly with Mark, is huge. I think we need to remember that, number one, he is coming from playing a full season in the AFL, and then number two, I think he has played one game of football in five or six years. Mark is a fantastic footballer, as is Deividas, but it’s going to be difficult for those fellas,” he said.
“We saw it with Tommy Walsh, and Tadhg Kennelly before, and it’s difficult for lads just to switch from one code to the other. Hopefully, we will get Mark training during the week, it’s great to have him on board, same as Deividas, two great guys, but people have to be patient. Unfortunately, time isn’t on our side.
“We’re delighted to have them, and trying to integrate them back into the team is a tough decision for management, because you have fellas putting in a hard slog all through the year. But I think our lads know that the two boys would be with us if they weren’t over in Australia. They would be part of our panel,” he added.
Meanwhile, Dingle are in a race against time to have key men Paul Geaney and Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan available for the blockbuster collision after both suffered ankle injuries in the closing stages of their last outing against East Kerry. Conor and Tom Leo O’Sullivan should be fit, but Conor Geaney remains out.
“Paul and Barry Dan will be touch and go because the turnaround is pretty quick, and you had three games over three weekends. We’re hopeful, the physios are working on them, please God they will be ready to go. Paul had a bit of a knock on his ankle, and Barry something similar, there just isn’t much time to recuperate from injuries.”