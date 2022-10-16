Kerry

Dingle boss Padraig Corcoran says absence of Mikey Geaney’s leadership for most of second half was a ‘big loss’

Dejected Dingle manager: ‘The lads emptied the tank. The players gave everything out on the field, they died with their boots on’

Paul Brennan

There was no mistaking Padraig Corcoran’s heavy disappointment for what it was: a huge chance for his team to qualify for a county final that they would be warmly fancied to go on and win.

Corcoran doesn’t seem the sort who’d have been letting his mind race ahead of himself, ahead to an October 30 meeting with Mid Kerry, but the Dingle manager was still processing this one-point defeat to East Kerry – snatched from his side in the 65th minute by a booming Paul Murphy winning point – a good half hour after the final whistle, trying to unscramble his thoughts.

