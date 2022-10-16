Dingle boss Padraig Corcoran says absence of Mikey Geaney’s leadership for most of second half was a ‘big loss’

There was no mistaking Padraig Corcoran’s heavy disappointment for what it was: a huge chance for his team to qualify for a county final that they would be warmly fancied to go on and win.

Corcoran doesn’t seem the sort who’d have been letting his mind race ahead of himself, ahead to an October 30 meeting with Mid Kerry, but the Dingle manager was still processing this one-point defeat to East Kerry – snatched from his side in the 65th minute by a booming Paul Murphy winning point – a good half hour after the final whistle, trying to unscramble his thoughts.

"Hugely disappointing. We were a point up coming into the end of normal time and just probably turned over two balls around the middle of the field and we paid for it, yeah. They converted both of them, a good score by Paul Murphy at the end from distance,” the Dingle manager said.

The loss of Dingle’s captain Mikey Geaney to an injury in the 36th minute was immeasurable, and never more so than in those final few minutes when the former Kerry forward would surely have got his hands on the ball and settled things down.

"He’s our captain and he has been outstanding for us,” his manager said. “Unfortunately now that’s the last three years we’ve been beaten in the championship that we’ve lost Mikey in all three of them early. He’s a huge leader for us, he controls the game well, he gives us that outlet maybe in the half forward line, he’s good on the ball and we did miss him around there in the second half, so he was a big loss to us.

And the fact that East Kerry played the last 20 minutes with 14 men, does that compound the Dingle hurt?

“Yeah, it makes it tougher I suppose. The wind was strong there in the second half even though we had an extra man, and Shane Ryan came out a bit as well, but it does makes it harder to take.

"To be fair to the lads they emptied the tank. I don’t think too many people would have expected us to win today. The players gave everything out on the field, they died with their boots on, I suppose that’s what you could say.”

Dingle played well, really well, in fact, and it was their economy and ability on the ball that got them into that winning position as the game moved into four minutes of additional time. And yet it was a couple of turnovers that led directly or indirectly to Paul O’Shea’s equalising point in the 62nd minute and Murphy’s winner two minutes later.

“We held the ball well (towards the end), but they probably just put a squeeze on us, they had to go after us at that time and maybe, I don’t know…,” Corcoran said, his voice trailing off into a what-might-have-been full stop. “Conditions were difficult and you’re in the 61st, 62nd minute so maybe a small bit of tiredness comes into it as well, and it’s easy to spill a ball and they were throwing everything at us.”

“As I said, the lads gave it everything out on the field, it’s just disappointing. East Kerry are a seriously good team and the fellas that came off the bench made a big impact, Paul O’Shea kicking that point, Donal O’Sullivan came on that time as well down the wing, they got on ball early and they’re good footballers,. They’re guys with county experience as well and they made an impact on the game.”