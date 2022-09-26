Dingle boss ‘hopeful’ on Mark O’Connor and Deividas Uosis availability for Kerry SFC quarter-finals

Geelong's Mark O'Connor and Zach Tuohy celebrate their 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final victory over Sydney Swans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. O'Connor could feature for Dingle in the County SFC quarter-finals Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Dingle boss Pádraig Corcoran says that he’s ‘hopeful’ that AFL Grand Final winner Mark O’Connor will be available to the club for their Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship quarter-final next month.

The Geelong Cats star, fresh from Saturday’s Grand Final victory over the Sydney Swans at the MCG, is expected to return to his native Dingle later this week with speculation suggesting he will be available for Corcoran’s charges.

The Dingle manager, however, is keen to stress that nothing is guaranteed at this stage and that he doesn’t want to ‘pre-empt’ anything.

“I’d love to have him, sure anybody would,” he told The Kerryman on Monday evening.

"We’re just waiting. He’s home next weekend, I think it’s next Friday or Saturday. You’d just wait to see will he get the all-clear. I remember, I think his father John said he got the all-clear last year or the year before it was just that he was injured.

"I don’t know do they do a review of their season or do they do something like that [at Geelong]. An injury assessment post their season. I’m not sure. I’m hopeful if he's home and if he gets the all-clear from his club, but I haven't spoken to Mark so just waiting to see now next weekend.

“I'd be pretty hopeful because as John [his father] or Mark himself said he got the go-ahead to play with Kerry in 2020 in the Covid thing. I know last year when he was home with us he was around training and he was brilliant, he always does that, but he was injured.

"So this year I’m hoping he will be available to us, but I just don't want to pre-empt anything coming from the other side.”

Corcoran is also hopeful that Deividas Uosis, who has been released by his club the Brisbane Lions it emerged on Monday morning, could also be available for the club, which came second behind overwhelming favourites East Kerry in Group 2 of the County SFC.

“He [Uosis] called up yesterday [to Páirc an Ághasaigh], he called up there after the game, he was around there. I just heard today [about his release], I’ll give him a shout later, I only heard today that he’s been released. One of the lads got on to me today,” Corcoran said.

"If I’m talking to him in a couple of hours I'll definitely give him a shout, but I would presume he’s back and he’s ready to go, yeah and back playing with us.”