Dillon goal sets Kerry minors on their way to comfortable semi-final win over Cork

MUNSTER MFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 1-16

Cork 0-5

Commanding hardly does justice to just how dominant the Kingdom in securing their place in the Munster minor final.

They were dominant, utterly so, and when they played they simply blitzed the opposition with powerful running, hard tackling and some fine football to boot.

Central to so much of Kerry’s good work was Jack Clifford. The Ballyfoilmore man dropping back from his nominal full-forward role to take up a bit of the slack around the middle in the absence of Odhran Ferris, who was ruled out through injury.

All over the pitch, though, there were stars for James Costello’s outfit. Fionn Murphy at half-back was tenacious as the day is long. Eddie Healy at midfield impressed, while up top Paddy Lane and team captain Cormac Dillon led the Rebels on a merry dance.

Dillon’s 1-9 will catch the eye and certainly the Duagh man was top notch. It’s fair to say that Cork had nobody to match his calibre. Indeed, Cork failed to raise the white flag once from play, relying on placed balls all the way through.

It was desperately disappointing stuff by Cork truth be told as impressive as Kerry were. They lacked the cohesion demonstrated by their great rivals, the fourteen point margin hardly flattered the green and gold.

Kerry laid the groundwork for a comfortable victory in the first half, carrying a lead of six at the break, despite playing into the swirling breeze blowing down towards the Horan’s end,.

It wasn’t ever the sort of game to stir the blood, especially during those early exchanges when both teams were sussing each other out. A pair of swapped frees – one from captain Dillon to get the ball rolling and Olan O’Donovan in response for the Rebels – inside the opening five minutes was about the sum of the excitement level.

Kerry soon enough took the lead – Dillon pointing a free earned by Listowel’s Eddie Healy on eight minutes – but Cork seemed to get something of a grip on the game around this time.

They levelled it back up with another O’Donovan free and briefly took the lead through Bryan Hayes (again from the placed ball), but despite a fair amount of possession Cork seemed to lack any sort of incision, carrying the ball over and back as much as forward.

Eventually, Kerry began to assert themselves, turning Cork over regularly, putting their greater physical power to some effect. The game was level on sixteen minutes with Paddy Lane shooting a brilliant score from play (the game’s first) and from there to the end of the half it was all Kerry.

The first half’s defining moment came 22 minutes in when Fionn Murphy forced a turnover around the ‘45, leading to Lane assisting his captain for a brilliantly taken goal, 1-5 to 0-3.

Kerry soon enough followed up a second Lane point from play – another peach – and while they didn’t score again for the first of the half, the Kingdom would have been more than satisfied with their lot at the break, with the breeze to come, 1-6 to 0-3.

Even though Kerry started the second half with a point from play by Dillon, it took them a little while to fully get up to speed. Cork, to be fair, rallied somewhat for a time, but the end product remained the same – scant.

Once Kerry got up an running around the 42nd minute mark they took complete control kicking seven unanswered in the second half starting with Lane and finishing with second half sub Darren Allman.

Cork did force a save from Shay O’Meara on 49 minutes and did manage one last free through Hayes, but with Dillon rounding out the scoring with another pair of points (one from play, one from a placed ball) the fat lady sung.

The Munster final now awaits the Kingdom and on this form few would doubt their chances. For Cork it’s back to the drawing board.

KERRY: Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes), Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys), Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds), Liam Evans (Keel), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks), Fionn Murphy (Rathmore), Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna), Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Cormac Dillon (1-9, 7f) (Duagh), Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott), Paddy Lane (0-4) (Austin Stacks), Jack Clifford (0-1) (St Michaels/Foilmore), James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil). Subs: John Burke (0-1) (Laune Rangers) for J Fitzgerald, half-time, Thomas Ashe (Annascaul) for R Burke (inj), 46, Pádraig Moynihan (Rathmore) for J O’Sullivan, 50, Darren Allman (0-1) (Kenmare Shamrocks) for P Lane, 53, Josh Coffey (Beaufort) for N Collins, 57

CORK: Josh Woods (Valley Rovers), Gerald Daly (Mallow), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), James Burke (Douglas), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty), Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue), Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Bryan Hayes (0-3f) (Nemo Rangers), Aaron O’Sulllivan (Aghabullogue), Gearóid Kearney (Kinsale), Olan O’Donovan (0-2f, 1m) (Ibane Gaels), Mark Kelleher. Subs: Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown) for A O’Sullivan, half-time, Ed Myers (Naomh Aban) for D Gough, 39, Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale) for C Molloy, 44, Neville O’Leary (Douglas) for T O’Brien, 45, Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry) for C Gillespie, 50

REFEREE: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)