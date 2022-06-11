Diggin’s penalty save helps Kerry book place in All-Ireland quarter-finals after one-point win over Dublin

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kerry 0-11

Dublin 1-7

Hard-fought and hard-won, but fully deserved, Kerry edged a win over Dublin to book their All-Ireland quarter-final place with three wins from three.

Dublin had a strong wind behind them in the first half at Hermitage Park in Lixnaw but, perhaps surprisingly, they played a defensive line, and a hungry Kerry didn’t hesitate to attack it. A foul on Ellen O’Donoghue saw Patrice Diggin take a clever quick free to an unmarked Jackie Horgan, who split the posts for the opening score.

Dublin came back down the field, but Sara Murphy did very well to clear her line under danger. Horgan took a hard shoulder from Chloe O’Connor – miss-timed, but certainly not malicious. Kerry’s top scorer shook it off and responded perfectly with a superb point from distance.

Rachel McCarthy denied Aoife Dillon with a great block and Patrice Diggin and Julianne Moore combined well to get the ball to Horgan who duly won and dispatched a free. Dillon opened Dublin’s account – a good score, in fairness – but Horgan was on fire and promptly swung over another point.

Kate Lynch added another, with Kerry first to almost every ball, and then good work by Áine O’Connor set up Diggin make it 0-6 to 0-1.

Dublin’s Cara Feeney had to come off injured – neither side was asking or offering any quarter in a game that was honest but robust. Niamh Comerford swung over the free and added another from long range after the excellent Jennifer Moore was fouled to give her side a foothold on the game, though Kerry led 0-6 to 0-4 at half time.

The school of thought that every game has one magical turning point is a brittle theory at best – in general the side that is more consistent over the hour will emerge with the plaudits. In this case, though, a penalty won by Gráinne Skelton just two minutes into the half was certainly crucial. Niamh Comerford struck a very good penalty to the keeper’s right – the ‘keeper being Patrice Diggin who stepped in in place of Emma Lawlor – and she produced a real contender for save of the year.

That invigorated Kerry and Patrice Diggin stretched the lead with a trademark long distance free. She added another from her own ’65’ and Kerry were 0-8 to 0-4 in front. Both sides left a few scoring chances behind them now.

Dublin steadied their ship and really started coming at Kerry – some of their passing was sublime. Éirinn Kennedy gathered from Ciara Holland and split the posts. Comerford added another free to her tally. Ciara Holland gathered from Aoife Holland and suddenly it was 0-8 to 0-7 and the fat was bubbling on the fire!

Once again, though, Kerry responded in fine style. Jackie Horgan won and converted a free. Diggin swung over the kind of point that only she could score, the best of the day. Aoife Behan, who had an excellent game in midfield, won a free that Horgan converted to make it 0-11 to 0-7. Kerry weren’t quite home and hosed, but the clock was ticking that bit louder on Dublin’s hopes now.

The visitors forced the sliotar into a crowded Kerry square and amongst a scramble of bodies, Aoife Dillon got the vital touch to just nudge it over the line.

Dublin hurled everything – literally – in search of an equalising point, but where the Dubs were a little bit frantic towards the finish, Kerry stayed cool, calm and collected and never gave Dublin another chance at the posts.

It doesn’t get any easier, of course, with Westmeath up next but this Kerry team seems ready and able to rise to whatever challenge comes before them.

KERRY: Emma Lawlor, Elaine Ryall, Sara Murphy, Michelle Costello, Áine O’Connor, Patrice Diggin 0-4 (2f), Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan, Ellen O’Donoghue, Amy O’Sullivan, Kate Lynch (0-1), Julianne O’Keeffe, Caoimhe Spillane, Jackie Horgan 0-6 (2f), Edel Slattery. Subs: Ciara Moloney for Jackie Horgan (55 mins), Sarah Lawlor for Amy O’Sullivan (56 mins).

DUBLIN: Dara Cooke, Jennifer Moore, Lauren Robinson, Cara Feeney, Ellen Baker, Abby Ryan, Eirinn Kennedy (0-1), Chloe O’Connor, Sarah Fenlon, Niamh Comerford 0-4 (4f), Aoife Dillon (1-1), Ciara Holland (0-1), Gráinne Skelton, Hannah Begley, Aoife Deegan. Subs: Rachel Seery for Cara Feeney (23 mins), Ellen Dunphy for Hannah Begley (half-time).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)