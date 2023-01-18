Kerry

Different ways but same outcome as Fossa and Rathmore become latest of 18 Kerry clubs to win All-Ireland titles

John O'Dowd

By any stretch of the imagination, former GAA President Sean Kelly’s decision to introduce the All-Ireland Club Intermediate and Junior Championships has been a resounding success for Kerry clubs

The Corn Seamróga Chraobh Mháirtín that was awarded to Fossa after they won the All-Ireland Club Junior Football Championship Final at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

They did it in vastly different ways, in encounters that couldn’t have been more contrasting in the way they unfolded, but the end result was just the same. Fossa and Rathmore are now All-Ireland junior and intermediate club champions, and it doesn’t get much better than that.

In the opening decider at Croke Park on Sunday, Adrian Sheehan’s side suffered in the first half. Stewartstown Harps had an imposing – and scoring  – midfield in Stephen Talbot and Macauley Quinn, and the likes of Dan Lowe and full-forward Gareth Devlin were causing serious trouble up front.

