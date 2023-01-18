Different ways but same outcome as Fossa and Rathmore become latest of 18 Kerry clubs to win All-Ireland titles

They did it in vastly different ways, in encounters that couldn’t have been more contrasting in the way they unfolded, but the end result was just the same. Fossa and Rathmore are now All-Ireland junior and intermediate club champions, and it doesn’t get much better than that.

In the opening decider at Croke Park on Sunday, Adrian Sheehan’s side suffered in the first half. Stewartstown Harps had an imposing – and scoring – midfield in Stephen Talbot and Macauley Quinn, and the likes of Dan Lowe and full-forward Gareth Devlin were causing serious trouble up front.

Struggling to prevent a wave of attacking bursts through the middle, the Fossa defence were under the cosh, unable to take control of midfield, and with Paudie Clifford man-marked tightly, even while operating at centre-back, the supply of ball into the forward line wasn’t the greatest.

Despite that, as he always does on the big occasions, David Clifford was rising to the challenge. Five points (four from play) in the first 30 minutes was the key factor in keeping Fossa breathing down the necks of the opposition. A three-point deficit at the break, 1-7 to 0-7, wasn’t insurmountable.

You can be sure though that Sheehan, and Eamonn Fitzmaurice, had strong words at the interval. The trajectory of the contest wasn’t going according to plan, but with a quick, unanswered four-point burst on the resumption, the Kingdom kingpins had set out their stall.

In a portent of what was to come, the Stewartstown discipline soon unravelled, with full-back Darren Devlin issued a straight red in the 38th minute for needlessly making contact with the face of the hard-working Cian O’Shea, although Fossa’s Paddy Sheehan was lucky not to follow six minutes later for a very high challenge.

Fintan Coffey was now settling into his duties at full-back, Paudie Clifford was pushing forward with more regularity, Emmett O’Shea and Harry Buckley were admirably assisting David Clifford in keeping the scoreboard ticking over, and Matt Rennie was more involved around the middle.

Yet, when Cian O’Shea was black-carded in the 52nd minute, and the sides were numerically at parity, the Tyrone champions soon reduced the Fossa advantage to the bare minimum, and the destination of the spoils was still, well and truly, in the melting pot.

Suffice to say that, at this juncture, when true leadership was required, the Footballer of the Year again stood tallest, bringing his final tally to eleven points (eight from play), and while David Clifford was a deserved man-of-the-match, it would be remiss not to mention another true hero down the home straight.

The Stewartstown midfield duo had been a difficult pairing to subdue all afternoon, but thundering into the picture when his side needed him the most, the towering figure of Rennie was absolutely pivotal to the end result. Indeed, three of Fossa’s last four points came from his majesty under the kick-out (one break, and two catches). Without those interventions, who knows what could have transpired?

The late dismissal of the Clifford brothers, and three more Stewartstown players, did leave a sour taste in the mouth by the final whistle, but certainly not in Fossa this week. They were clearly more sinned against than sinning, with substitute Anton Coyle’s elbow to Paudie Clifford’s mouth a seriously dangerous and disgusting act.

While Stewartstown’s attempts to keep the animosity going after the final whistle were also entirely unhelpful, let’s not lump in their behaviour as a typical Tyrone trait when things don’t go their way. That would be unfair. All you needed to do was to feast your eyes on the second match on Sunday, and you will have witnessed the complete opposite from Galbally Pearses.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the intermediate final was the calm after the storm, but no less an intriguing clash either. There was less scoring, less madness and mayhem, and only one black card issued throughout, but Rathmore still had to be at their resilient best to get over the line.

With their homework done on the goal-scoring threat that Galbally Pearses have posed all season, including the raising of four green flags in the previous weekend’s semi-final, Denis Moynihan’s troops knew that they had to have their defensive plans in good working order.

The concession of only three points from open play in the entire game tells its own story. Rathmore were simply magnificent at the back, with Brian Friel, once more, dropping deep from half-forward and showcasing his intelligence and tactical nous as an excellent sweeper.

The starting defensive sextet simply followed his example. Credit to young full-back Andrew Moynihan, in particular, who had virtually been written out of the picture beforehand with a troublesome hamstring problem. For him to start, and also finish, says a lot about the number three.

Then you had James O’Sullivan and Dan Murphy, the tigerish corner-backs, who refused to wilt under pressure, with the former even returning to the fray late on after earlier being forced off with a knock. The experience of Paul Murphy was also crucial against a gallant Galbally.

Further up the park, it was all about the Ryans. Captain Mark and the ‘baby’ of the bunch, Cathal, were the dominant forces in the middle of the park, even against an impressive operator in Enda McGarrity, while Shane was Rathmore’s leading light in attack, notching 1-3 in a stellar display.

The 24th minute goal, a predatory finish after Chrissy Spiers’ attempt at a point had been dropped by the unlucky Galbally goalkeeper, was a product of Ryan’s own goalkeeping knowledge. Correctly anticipating what was likely to occur, the green flag was the cushion that Rathmore thrived on for the rest of the contest.

Just an all-round top-class footballer (his fetch of the very last kick-out was vital), Ryan was the best player on the park, but the afore-mentioned Spiers eschewed a work-rate, a dynamism, and a play-making repertoire, that was hugely important. The likes of James Darmody and Brendan O’Keeffe also ran themselves into the ground.

To be fair to Galbally Pearses, they never threw in the towel, with Daniel Kerr a constant threat at corner-forward, and full-forward Conor Donaghy an absolutely superlative long-range free-taker. County player Liam Rafferty was unable to influence proceedings, however, which was a major plus for Rathmore.

When all is said and done though, and while they were in the ascendancy for the majority of the match, Rathmore could easily have come a cropper, were it not for two stunning saves brought off by 44-year-old Kenneth O’Keeffe, in what was the final outing of a long and distinguished club career.

Despite the advancing years, O’Keeffe’s reflexes were simply splendid, denying McGarrity in the 15th minute, and Kerr all of 40 minutes later, when they appeared to have the goal at their mercy. To see the ebullient joy of the goalkeeper, and fellow veteran Aidan O’Mahony, when the final whistle was blown was a microcosm of what sport can do for people.

So, to sum it all up, an eleventh All-Ireland junior club, and a seventh All-Ireland intermediate club, for Kerry. By any stretch of the imagination, Sean Kelly’s decision to introduce these competitions has been a resounding success. Fossa and Rathmore can bask in the glory this week. History-makers and wonderful ambassadors for the county, sincere kudos to all concerned.