Devastatingly brilliant Kerry put six past Meath in Joe McDonagh clash

Kerry defender Fionán Mackessy plundered six points from play against the Royals in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon in the Joe McDonagh Cup Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 3

Kerry 6-25

Meath 0-13

It was at once routine and at the same time devastating. Utterly so.

A result and a margin that wouldn’t come as much of a shock to many before referee Johnny Murphy threw the ball in, yet still thoroughly impressive as the Kingdom put their full range of skills on display.

All over the pitch the home side simply out-manoeuvred the men from the Royal County with a display of power and prowess that was, at times, simply irresistible.

There was the odd spell where the Kingdom took their foot off the gas a little – such as a first half period when between 25 and 30 minutes they shot four in-a-row wide with an uncharacteristic laxness entering their play – more often, though, Kerry were calm, cool and committed to the task at hand.

At the back players such as Seán Weir, Eric Leen and Eoin Ross came into their own, while up top Niall Mulcahy looks a player rejuvenated by his goal-scoring performance against Carlow last weekend.

Indeed, the Mungret man was central to the first of three first half goals by the Kingdom – wearing Munster blue on this occasion – as, after an early Jack Regan free, he sent a beautiful slide-rule pass from the half-forward line into Shane Conway on the inside.

Given time and space and a target to hit, the Lixnaw maestro was never going to miss. Such was the ease with which Kerry had cut open the Meath defence that one very quickly got the impression that it wouldn’t be the last time either.

Just a minute later the proposition was proven with Pádraig Boyle plucking a Louis Dee puck-out from the air – Mickey Burke had responded for Meath – and finding Paudie O’Connor who shipped possession to Conway for his second of the afternoon.

Meath hit back again through Éamon Ó Donnchadha. Kerry, though, were just warming up. Eric Leen picking out Colin Walsh for a third goal inside the game’s opening four minutes. It was clear there was only ever going to be one winner here, 3-0 to 0-3.

Kerry hit the next three on the bounce – Mulcahy, and two from Harty, the second of which could easily have been a goal. As a matter of, Kerry could have had five goals scored inside the opening fifteen minutes with Mulcahy picking out Harty again on eleven minutes.

From there to the break – bar the period already mentioned – Kerry were well on top with scores form Fionán Mackessy and Eoin Ross proving the Kingdom could score from pretty much anywhere. Meath, meanwhile, relied on scores from Pauric O’Hanrahan, Nicky Potterton and Regan to keep them just about ticking over.

Kerry were twelve points up at the break – 3-10 to 0-7 – and from there it was impossible to envisage a way back for the Royals. With Kerry starting the second half with four unanswered points – Boyle, Mackessy and Walsh on the mark – that much was clear.

Meath had a few chances to put some respectability on the scoreboard, but Louis Dee was again in inspired form – saving from Mark O’Sullivan on 42 minutes – as Kerry kicked on ruthlessly.

The Kingdom’s fourth goal arrived on 46 minutes with Mulcahy and Pádraig Boyle involved in the build up for Maurice O’Connor, on as a second half sub, who finished with textbook élan.

Kerry continued to show real hunger for scores – the competition for places so often referenced by manager Stephen Molumphy meaning everyone who took the pitch was eager to make their mark.

Kerry had scores from three of their subs – Brian Lonergan and Jordan Conway joining O’Connor on the scoreboard – as the Meath challenge, such as it was, petered out comprehensively by the finish.

O’Connor got his second, and Kerry’s fifth, goal on 48 minutes and from there to the end it was pretty much just a succession of Kerry scores. Mackessy now lording it utterly to finish with six points.

The real coup de grace came on 70 minutes with a goal for Mulcahy. A much deserved one it was too, even if he surrendered a couple of chances before that, which probably won’t have best pleased his manager.

That, though, is very much picking nits. Kerry were brilliant, even if Meath were very much below par. Not that you’d want to take away from the quality of what Kerry are producing right now.

Coming off the back of the Carlow result last weekend, you can see a really cohesive unit developing under this management team. Memories of the disappointing performance against Down first day out are all but obliterated now.

It still does make qualification for the final that much more trickier, although should Kerry win their final two games then they are guaranteed to be in the final for a third straight season.

Easier said than done, naturally enough. The two remaining games are the tough ones starting with the visit of Offaly to Tralee in two weeks time. On this form, though, would you doubt the Kingdom?

What’s for sure is that they don’t doubt themselves.

KERRY: Louis Dee, Seán Weir, Flor McCarthy, Eric Leen, Eoin Ross (0-1), Mikey Boyle, Michael Leane (0-1), Fionán Mackessy (0-6), Paudie O’Connor, Colin Walsh (1-1), Pádraig Boyle (0-7f), Gavin Dooley (0-1), Niall Mulcahy (1-1), Colum Harty (0-2), Shane Cownay (2-3, 3f) Subs: Maurice O’Connor (2-0) for G Dooley, 40, Jordan Conway (0-1) for C Harty, 46, Tadhg Brick for F McCarthy, 49, Brian Lonergan (0-1) for P Boyle, 53, Fionán O’Sullivan for E Ross, 57

MEATH: Charlie Ennis, Ger Murphy, Seán Geraghty, Brendan McKeon, Nicky Potterton (0-1), Mickey Burke (0-1), James Kelly, Stephen Morris (0-2), Pauric O’Hanrahan (0-1f), Jack Walsh, Mark O’Sullivan, Damien Healy (0-1), Mickey Cole, Jack Regan (0-5, 4f, 1 ‘65), Éamon Ó Donnchadha (0-1) Subs: Justin Coyne for S Geraghaty, half-time, Patrick Potterton for P O’Hanrahan, half-time, Darragh Kelly (0-1) for G Muprhy, 40, Kevin Keena for É Ó Donnchadha, 45, Adam O’Connor for M Cole, 57

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)