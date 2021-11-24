Desmonds sneak past Deise champions to set up semi-final with Galtee Rovers

Kayla O'Connor breaks out with the ball for Castleisland Desmonds as she stems a Kilrossanty Brickeys attack by Sheena McGuckian in their Munster IFC quarter-final. Photo by John Reidy

MUNSTER CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds 0-14

Kilrossanty Brickeys 2-6

Castleisland Desmonds are through to the Munster Intermediate Club Championship semi-final against Galtee Rovers from Tipperary following a hard-fought win over Waterford champions Kilrossanty Brickeys.

Played on a cold day in Castleisland the home side got off to the perfect start with a point from play by Lorraine Scanlon. Kilrossanty Brickeys soon replied with a goal from Eileen Kirwan, her shot deceiving desmonds keeper Fiona Griffin. Castleisland were soon on level terms with points by Paris McCarthy and Kayla O’Connor.

Kilrossanty Brickeys soon opened up a three-point lead with another goal from Sheena McGuirkan as the Waterford side took full advantage of the limited scoring opportunities, they had in front of the Castleisland Desmonds goal.

Despite the home sides lack of game time since the county intermediate final and three players playing Super League basketball the night before they were keeping in touch on the scoreboard as both sides exchanged points throughout the half. Julie Ann Twomey, Paris McCarthy and Lorraine Scanlon scored for the home side, while Kate McGrath scored two frees for the Waterford side that saw the visitors take a two-point lead at the break on a score line of Kilrossanty Brickeys 2-2 Castleisland Desmonds 0-6.

The second half resumed liked the first with both sides not giving either team much opportunity to open up a lead. Niamh Walsh with two points from Desmonds one from a free and play in between an Aine O’Neill point for the away side saw the deficit reduced to one before the sides were level ten minutes into the second half.

A Lorraine Scanlon free had Desmonds in front before Kilrossanty Brickeys drew the sides level. Lorraine Scanlon showing no ill effects of playing basketball the night before had the home side in front with a lovely point from play following good work by Labhoise Walmsley.

The game was now in the melting pot as Castleisland were down to 14 with Louise Joyce receiving a yellow card ensuring a tense finish to the game. The home side stood up strong and withstood all Kilrossanty Brickeys could throw at them with. Their composure saw them outscore the away side and secure a place in next Saturday’s semi-final against Galtee Rovers.

Castleisland Desmonds: F Griffin, G Cahill, S Murphy, L Cox, G Kearney, K O’Connor 0-1, E Mangan, L Scanlon 0-4 (1f), C Lynch, J Ann Twomey 0-1, P McCarthy 0-2, H Herlihy, N Walsh 0-5 (3f), L Walmsley, R Cahill. Subs: L Joyce for H Herlihy.

Kilrossanty Brickeys: K Gardner, A Connaughton, S Keohan, M Meehan, A Healy, R McGuckian, R Ni Mhuiri, A O’Neill, A Hahesy, N Rocket, K McGrath 0-4f, E Power 0-2, E Kirwan 1-0, S McGuckian 1-0, C White. Subs: E O’Neill for A Hahsey, A O’Neill for A Healy, D Dhanley for E Kirwan.

Munster LGFA Club Championship fixtures

Saturday, November 27

(both games in Milltown)

Intermediate Championship semi-final

Castleisland Desmonds v Galtee Rovers (Tipperary) 12 noon

Junior Championship semi-final

MKL Gaels v Clooney Quin (Clare) at 2.30pm

Sunday, November 28

(both games in Fitzgerald Stadium)

Senior ’A’ Championship

Southern Gaels v Aherlow (Tipperary) at 2pm

Senior ‘B’ Championship

Rathmore v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) at 11:45am