Desmonds march on with eyes firmly fixed on another title

Castleisland Desmonds advanced past Knocknagoshel to return to the semi-finals of the North Kerry SFC

McMUNN’S NORTH KERRY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds 3-23

Knocknagoshel 0-7

In perfect football conditions on Sunday, Castleisland Desmonds marched forward in their quest to win their second North Kerry Championship title within the same calendar year.

The Desmonds took control in all parts of the field against an understrength Knocknagoshel side.

The first quarter of the game showed the form Castleisland Desmonds were in from the outset, shooting 2-7 to Knocknagoshel’s 0-3. The goals came from forwards Adam O’Donoghue and Seán Lynch.

Two points were scored by Tomás Lynch and one each for Thomas Hickey, Maurice Hickey, Adam Donoghue, Luka Brosnan, and Adam O’Donoghue.

Knocknaghoshel’s midfielder Edmund Walsh scored two of their points, one from a free, and the other was scored by Micheál Walsh.

Even at this point it seemed that Knocknagoshel had met a much stronger and more organised outfit and Castleisland Desmonds continued their shooting with a further four points before half time.

Two from Thomas Hickey, one from Cian W O’Connor and a free taken by goalkeeper Steve Bartlett.

Knocknagoshel’s main scorer Edmund Walsh put two more points on the scoreboard from free kicks. Half time score read Castleisland Desmonds 2-11 Knocknagoshel 0-5.

Castleisland Desmonds made a number of changes at half time with Thomas Lynch, Luka Brosnan and Adam O’Donoghue replaced by PJ Curtin, Dominic Finnegan and Fintan O’Sullivan.

From the throw-in Adam Donoghue showed his skill after catching the ball midfield and driving straight at the Knocknagoshel defence which ended in the ball at the back of the net.

Desmonds added seven further points to Knocknagoshel’s one before the second half water break.

Substitute Dominic Finnegan scored two points, and one each from Adam Donoghue, Maurice Hickey, Thomas Hickey, Cian W O’Connor, PJ Curtin and Luke Lyons.

Castleisland played their full complement of substitutes by replacing Thomas Hickey and Sean Lynch with Graham O’Connor and Danny Hickey. Knocknagoshel replaced Micheal Keane and Michael Brosnan with John O’Keeffe and Declan Delaney.

As the last quarter resumed, Castleisland Desmonds continued to dominate scoring a further five points. Dominic Finnegan scored three points, and one each from Graham O’Connor and Danny Hickey. Knockagoshel finished the game with one further point on the board from John Walsh.

Desmonds players controlled each of their positions throughout the game and all substitutes scored when they came on and maintained the determination and prowess of the first fifteen.

This shows the strength of the side as they enter the semi-final next weekend, Sunday, December 12 against Brosna at 2pm in Shannon Park Tarbert.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: S Bartlett (0-1), C O Shea, B Leonard, G Leonard, L.Brosnan (0-1), D O’Connor, L Lyons (0-1), A Donoghue (1-1), M.Hickey (0-2)(c), A O’Donoghue (1-1), T Lynch (0-2), M.Walsh, T.Hickey (0-4), C O’Connor (0-2), S.Lynch (1-00) Subs: D Finnegan (0-5), F O Sullivan, PJ Curtin (0-1), D Hickey (0-1), G O’Connor (0-1)

KNOCKNAGOSHEL: M Casey, J Brosnan, M Brosnan, D Collins, M O’Connor, M Walsh (0-1), C Sheehan (0-1), E Walsh (0-4), J Walsh, D Roche, M Keane, N Barrett, J Walsh (0-1), S O’Connell (c), J Bell Subs: D Delaney, S O Connell, J O Keeffe