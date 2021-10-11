Desmonds emerge victorious after rock n’ roll tie with An Ghaeltacht

COUNTY IFC QUARTER-FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds 4-11

An Ghaeltacht 3-13

There’s no other way of putting it: this game was rock n’ roll. More than that even it was heavy metal football. It was football at one-hundred miles an hour. It was an absolute belter.

Really and truly it was the type of game you couldn’t take your eyes off for one moment as just when you thought you had a handle on how it might be playing out, it proved you just as wrong and did so in the flash of an eye.

Any game with seven goals is going to catch your attention, any game with seven goals – and we’re talking about seven goals of real quality here – is going to be considered something of an instant classic and this game was just that: a classic.

It rocked one way, then rolled the other with the result very much in doubt right until the very last moments of the game. It was the type of game that no team deserved really to lose, cliché and all as it may be.

Still you can’t take it away from Castleisland Desmonds either. The home side showed serious tenacity to bounce back from some significant set-backs in the second and third quarters to come back stronger than ever to triumph.

As for An Ghaeltacht there were times when their challenge could easily have faded away after one blow to the solar plexus after another and, yet, it never did. The West Kerry men were in with a shout well into injury time. That’s character.

They looked marginally the better side to begin with, opening out a slender advantage two points to one after seven minutes, but a goal from the hugely impressive Luka Brosnan nine minutes in turned the tide for the home side.

When Brosnan followed it up a minute later with an exquisitely taken point it felt like Desmonds were about to take off. An Ghaeltacht, however, with a pair of Seán Ó Bambaire points and one form Cathal Ó Beaglaoich left it level at the water break, 1-2 to 0-5.

Not even a second goal from Tomás Lynch – prominent throughout – seventeen minutes in seemed to rattle the Gaeltacht men. Not with Éanna Ó Conchúir really beginning to come into his own. Named at 8 and playing at 14, Ó Conchúir began to really turn it on starting with a point from play two minutes after Lynch’s goal.

With five minutes to go in the half An Ghaeltacht were three down. Ó Conchúir, however, levelled it up with a goal after taking an assist from Tomás Ó Sé. Éanna was also heavily involved in the goal that fired his men in front. His shot blocked and Óigí Ó Sé scoring with the rebound.

Indeed, Ó Conchúir almost put the game firmly in An Ghaeltacht’s control a minute later, but his effort rattled the crossbar bounced back out. A let off for Desmonds, who rallied with a pointed Cian O’Connor free to leave it a single point game at the break, 2-6 to 2-7.

By now, though, An Ghaeltacht’s dander was clearly up and with a goal from Tomás Ó Sé – assist brother Óigí – mere moments into the second half seemed to have put them into the driving seat.

Desmonds, though, are made of sterner stuff. Just three minutes later they had their third goal of the game with that man, Luka Brosnan, again finishing. This time with diving finish following a Lynch effort that struck that crossbar. Level at 3-7 each. 25 minutes to go. All to play for.

Ó Conchúir – who finished with 1-6, 1-5 from play – really took over now for the visitors and they were in front again at the second water break, 3-8 to 3-9. The introduction of Thomas Hickey for Desmonds, however, began to tell.

First with a point on 48 minutes and then with an assist for Adam O’Donoghue to fire the game's seventh and decisive goal – 4-9 3-10. An Ghaeltacht, though, just wouldn't go away, not with Ó Conchúir shooting some brilliant scores.

Still when the clock ticked into time added on Desmonds were two clear, but it was hardly a safe margin. Not with Ó Conchúir – who shot one last free in injury time – about the place.

Even so Desmonds could probably have wrapped it up a little easier had Luka Brosnan tapped over a score on 63 minutes instead of going for goal following a pass by PJ Curtin.

Not to matter now, all’s well that ends well for the home side. They march on. An Ghaeltacht bow out, heads held high.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steve Bartlett (0-3, 2 ‘45s, 1f), Tadhg O’Connell, Gearóid Leonard, Luka Brosnan (2-1), Brian Leonard, Tadhg O’Shea, Maurice Hickey (0-1), Adam Donoghue, Adam O’Donoghue (1-1, 1f), Tomás Lynch (1-1), Luke Lyons, Seán Lynch, Micheál Walsh, Cian W O’Connor (0-2f), Pat Fitzgerald (0-1) Subs: Thomas Hickey (0-1) for S Lynch, 31, Patrick Hickey for P Fitzgerald (inj), 36, PJ Curtin for M Walsh, 47, Dominick Finnegan for T O’Shea, 47

AN GHAELTACHT: Tomás Mac an tSaoir, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, Adam Mac Amhlaoich, Feargal Ó Cuanaigh, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé, Fiach Ó Loinsigh, Gearóid Mac an tSaoir, Éanna Ó Conchúir (1-6, 1f), Brian Ó Beaglaoich (0-2), Máirtín Ó Gormáin, Seán Ó Bambaire (0-2), Conn Ó Riagáin, Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé (1-1, 1f), Tomás Ó Sé (1-1), Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (0-1) Subs: Cian Ó Murchú for F Ó Loinsigh, 47, Naoise Mac Gearailt for C Ó Riagáin, 47, Seán Ó Gairbhí for P O Ó Sé, 57, Cathal Ó Fiannachta for T Ó Sé, 60, Séamus Ó Muircheartaigh for M Ó Gormáin, 61

REFEREE: Tom Moriarty (Legion)