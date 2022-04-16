Deserving Down put disappointing Kingdom to the sword in Joe Mac opener

Daniel Collins, Kerry in action against Down's Eoghan Sands during their Joe McDonagh Cup first round tie in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 1

Kerry 0-18

Down 1-19

Whatever the opposite of hitting the ground running is, this was it, on both a micro and macro level.

The concession of a goal inside the opening twenty seconds of action was a heavy blow to take and put the Kingdom very much on the back foot for the rest of the game.

As, indeed, this defeat will do for the rest of the Joe McDonagh Cup. Kerry are right up against it from here on out. Whatever margin for error Kerry had before the competition is now gone. It’s pressure all the way.

Of course, the biggest pressure they’ll face is that to show that they’re better than this, because on the evidence of what was served up against an impressive Down side in Austin Stack Park, Kerry won’t be anywhere near qualifying for a third straight Joe Mac final.

The only crumb of comfort one might take is that Kerry are better than this, and we know they are. It was only little more than a fortnight ago that they looked very inch a match for Westmeath on their home patch.

The Kingdom’s composure and calm from that game was replaced by a more panicky version of the side we’ve come to know. Snatching at chances and balls, fouling more than necessary and generally just looking a touch off the pace of it.

There were times when they battled back to parity – or even into the lead for a spell in and around the half-time break – but they never could get on top of their own issues, or on top of their opposition who brought a clever brand of hurling to the John Joe Sheehy Road.

It would be wrong to totally focus on Kerry’s inadequacies at the expense of Down’s agency. Ronan Sheehan’s men very much had their own part to play in how this one played out.

It was an absolute dream start for the Mourne men striking the back of Louis Dee’s next inside the opening twenty seconds of the game as Dáithí Sands took advantage of a slip by a Kerry defender to breeze past, with space opening out in front of him.

Sands’ strike was textbook and, playing against the breeze such as it was, Down and their manager Ronan Sheehan couldn’t possibly have dreamed of better fillip after the disappointment of their league final performance.

The buffer the goal provided gave Down a confidence to attack the Kingdom with a certain amount of brio. Whether as a result of the early set-back or not, Kerry had started with a certain amount of hesitancy.

Not nearly as assured in their play as they’d looked in the latter stages of the National Hurling League. True enough, it’s not like Down blew them away or anything like that in the opening quarter, but one was left with the lingering sense that were was more to come from Stephen Molumphy’s charges.

The gap hoovered in and around the two to three point mark for the next twenty minutes or so – and never exceeded that margin – with Shane Conway and Paul Sheehan swapping a large volume of frees between them.

By the twenty minute mark Kerry seemed to be finding their groove a little with a Conway free drawing the green and gold to within one, 0-7 to 1-5. That problem with indiscipline for Kerry, however, just wouldn’t go away. Two more Paul Sheehan frees restoring Down’s advantage.

Still with Down hitting quite hard around this time – drawing yellow cards for Michael Hughes, John McManus and Eoghan Sands in short order – Kerry’s blood finally seemed up as they shot four on the spin – Pádraig Boyle, Conway and a brilliant point from Michael Leane – to go in at the break in front, 0-11 to 1-7.

Kerry started the second half promisingly enough too with a Boyle point just twenty five seconds in, but it wasn’t long before Down were back on top. A host of missed chances, keeping Kerry in there, just about, with twenty minutes to go.

Still once Sheehan fired Down clear again for the first time since the first half on 51 minutes, 0-14 to 1-12, it felt ominous enough for Kerry. Swapped points by Conway and Sheehan kept the status quo for a time, but Down were coming, it was obvious and ominous for the home side.

Four in-a-row from Down – three Sheehan frees and a point from play by goal-scorer Dáithí Sands – pushed them four clear and, while Kerry rallied briefly with points from second half sub Niall Mulcahy and Conway, Down still felt relatively secure in their position, as seemingly proven when Marc Fisher fired over on 68 to leave it 0-18 to 1-18.

That was far from the end of the affair, however, with late drama and a pair of penalties, one each, in time added on at the end of the half. The first for Down when Paudie O’Connor fouled Dáithí Sands was tapped over by Oisín MacManus to leave it at a four point margin.

All done then? Not quite. Not with Mulcahy being fouled by Darragh Mallon for a dead-cert penalty down the other end just moments later. With Shane Conway stepping up to take it, could Kerry possibly take something from the game against all odds?

Not with Stephen Stephen Keith in determined form, making a classic save from the Lixnaw wizard. To be honest it would have been nothing short of day-light robbery had Kerry managed to fashion a share of the spoils at that stage.

No, Down deserved their win. Kerry have a lot of work to do. Starting next weekend on the road to Carlow. It doesn’t get any easier from here.

KERRY: Louis Dee, Flor McCarthy, Conor O’Keeffe, Eric Leen, Eoin Ross, Fionán Mackesy, Colin Walsh, Michael Leane (0-1), Paudie O’Connor, Gavin Dooley, Daniel Collins, Colum Harty, Pádraig Boyle (0-5, 3f), Shane Conway (0-11, 8f), Maurice O’Connor Subs: Niall Mulcahy (0-1) for M O’Connor, 47, Seán Weir for C Walsh, 62, Brian Lonergan for G Dooley, 64, Black card: P O’Connor, 70-full-time

DOWN: Stephen Keith, Michael Hughes, John McManus, Tom Murray, Barry Trainor, Matt Conlon, Caolan Teggart, Pearse Óg McCrickard (0-2), Liam Savage, Ryan McCusker, Paul Sheehan (0-14, 2 ‘65), Darragh Mallon, Dáithí Sands (1-1), Chris Egan, Eoghan Sands Subs: Jordan Doran for R McCusker (inj), 11, Marc Fisher for C Egan, 42, Declan McCartney for M Hughes, 53, Gerard Hughes for T Murray, 57, Oisín MacManus (0-1, pen) for P Sheehan, 66 Black card: Darragh Mallon, 73-full-time

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)