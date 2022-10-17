Depleted Brosna rise to claim North Kerry quarter-final berth at Ballyduff’s expense

McMUNN’S NORTH KERRY SFC ROUND 1

Brosna 0-14

Ballyduff 0-13

Taking advantage of their opponents being reduced to 14 men around ten minutes into the second half, a heavily depleted Brosna showcased the unpredictability of the North Kerry SFC by eliminating last year’s beaten finalists, Ballyduff, in Saturday’s first round clash in Ballylongford.

Shorn of the talents of long-serving stalwarts like Maurice O’Keeffe, Eamon Kiely, Mike and Timmy Finnegan, and Adam Barry, the winners, inspired by veteran midfielder Dave Curtin, who rolled back the years with a stunning performance, edged their way over the finishing line in a contest that could have gone either way.

Undoubtedly, the straight red card issued to Ballyduff’s Podge Boyle in the 40th minute had a huge impact on the end result. Two points to the good, 0-10 to 0-8, and with the elements in their favour, the men from the Cashen would have been strongly fancied at that juncture to go on and solidify their spot in the quarter-finals.

However, when Boyle gave the ball away with a bad pass, and then attempted to rectify his mistake by challenging the onrushing Brosna midfielder Jamie O’Sullivan, the dual star caught his opponent with a high tackle, which referee Éamonn Moran deemed to be of the dangerous variety. There was, most certainly, no malice intended, but Ballyduff were now at a numerical disadvantage.

Losing another of their key players (midfielder Jack O’Sullivan had hobbled off injured during the first half) was a crushing blow to the 2021 runners-up, especially, as with Mikey Boyle in scintillating form up front, and Adam Segal a tower of strength in the half-back line, they had put themselves in a fantastic position at half-time after playing against the wind.

Brosna were four points clear, 0-5 to 0-1, at the end of the first quarter, Conor Lane, Dee McAuliffe, Paul Walsh, and midfield general Curtin, launching over some fantastic long range scores, with Ballyduff struggling terribly to gain any sort of foothold around the centre of the park. However, the pendulum was to swing dramatically in the second quarter.

With Brosna gone into their shell as an attacking force to some degree, despite a second stupendous score from Curtin, Ballyduff began to take control, helped enormously by the ball-winning abilities of Mikey Boyle and Michael Slattery in the inside forward line. Four points from the former, and one from the latter, had the sides on level terms at the interval, 0-7 each.

Ballyduff were favourites now heading into the resumption, even if Brosna got Jamie O’Sullivan back into the fray after his sin-binning towards the end of the first half. With three quick scores, including a booming ’45 from goalkeeper Kevin O’Connor, and now two to the good, the momentum was only going one way. That is, until Podge Boyle was given his marching orders.

With Paul Walsh (well marshalled in general play) slotting over two pointed frees, Brosna were soon level, as Ballyduff, for a little spell, were left reeling by the red card. However, two magnificent individual scores, from the heroic duo of Segal and Mikey Boyle, had the 14 men back in front, 0-12 to 0-10, by the 51st minute.

Now it was Brosna’s turn to respond. With corner-back Josh Innes doing an admirable job of keeping tabs on Kerry under-20 star Kevin Goulding, placed balls from Walsh and Tom McGoldrick had the sides level once more, before the ubiquitous Curtin, all of 42 years of age, sliced over another beauty with the outside of his right boot in the 57th minute.

Indeed, Brosna now had the bit between the teeth, and in the final minute of normal time, they almost killed off Ballyduff for good, an inter-change involving Conor Lane and Dee McAuliffe culminating in Lane’s left-footed shot for goal being brilliantly touched onto the post by the Ballyduff netminder. A foul in the ensuing play allowed McGoldrick to convert another free.

With a bit of breathing space, 0-14 to 0-12, heading into injury-time, Brosna just had to manage their way past the finishing post, but another Mikey Boyle point (his seventh in total in a superb display), put the bare minimum between the sides once more. The next kick-out was crucial, fittingly it was man-of-the-match Curtin who plucked it out of the clouds, the clock ran down, and Brosna held on.

BROSNA: Steve McAuliffe; Josh Innes, Killian Fitzmaurice, Tommy Fitzgerald; Dee McAuliffe 0-1, Darren Horan, Flor McAuliffe; Jamie O’Sullivan, Dave Curtin 0-3; Jason Murphy, Conor Lane 0-1, Shane Curtin; Paul Walsh 0-6 (0-5fs), Kieran O’Donnell, Tom McGoldrick 0-3(fs) Subs: Peter Curtin for Murphy (56), Jimmy Kelly for S Curtin (58)

BALLYDUFF: Kevin O’Connor 0-1(’45); Darren O’Connor, Paul O’Carroll, Padraig Walsh; Eoin Ross, Adam Segal 0-1, Kyle O’Connor; Padraig Boyle, Jack O’Sullivan; Philip Lucid, Anthony O’Carroll, Mikey O’Halloran; Mikey Boyle 0-7 (0-3fs, 0-1mk), Michael Slattery 0-2, Kevin Goulding 0-2(fs) Subs: Anthony Kavanagh for O’Sullivan, inj (11), Nathan McGrath for Lucid (49), Padraig Slattery for A O’Carroll (54)

REFEREE: Eamonn Moran (Ballydonoghue)