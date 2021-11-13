Delayed 2020 North Kerry SFC Final postponed until further notice

The delayed 2020 North Kerry SFC Final - played for the Eamon O'Donoghue Memorial Cup - scheduled for this Sunday has been postponed until further notice

The delayed 2020 North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final, due to take place Sunday between Ballydonoghue and Castleisland Desmonds, has been postponed until further notice.

Castleisland Desmonds were due to play Ballydonoghue in Pairc na Feile in Brosna at 2pm on Sunday but on Friday the North Kerry Board announced that the final was being ‘postponed till further notice’.

In their respective semi-finals Ballydonoghue had beaten Brosna, while Castleisland Demonds had a comfortable win over Beale.

The reason for the late postponement of the 2020 final is thought to be Covid-related.

Meanwhile, the 2021 North Kerry SFC starts today with Asdee hosting Listowel Emmets at 2.30pm, while Ballylongford go to Knocknagoshel for their first round match, also at 2.30pm.

Details of the rescheduled 2020 final will be announced in due course.