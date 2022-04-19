Declan O’Sullivan: ‘The lads regrouped at half-time, dealt with it well, and came out and took the game to Clare’

Despite a first half performance that didn’t exactly set pulses racing among the Kerry faithful, there was no sense of disappointment whatsoever from Kingdom under-20 manager Declan O’Sullivan after Monday night’s six-point victory over Clare in the Munster championship semi-final in Miltown Malbay.

On the contrary, the Dromid Pearses man was fully expecting such a gutsy and commendable display from the home team, and he was quite satisfied with the way his players responded to the challenge. In a nutshell, such a hard-fought encounter was precisely what the Kerry boss was looking for.

“We’re delighted with the game, anything that we saw tonight was what we expected. We knew that they were really going to come at it with a lot of work-rate, effort, and certainly no lack of ability as well, especially on their home patch here. We’re delighted with the challenge,” he said.

“We knew that was going to happen and our fellas, in fairness, they weren’t afraid of that, they worked hard, their attitude was fantastic all week. We would be disappointed with some of the handling errors, obviously, in the first half. There were a lot of unforced turnovers, and so on, but we didn’t panic. Even at half-time, we knew we were in a good place, even after playing against the strong breeze.

“Two points down, we just needed to tidy up a few things, and get back into our own way of playing, so we’re delighted with the lads. As I said, it was a fantastic game to get, and we’re delighted to get over it and to be looking forward to a Munster final now.”

Trailing by two points at the interval, 0-6 to 0-4, there was no sense of panic in the Kerry camp at half-time. The breeze would be in their favour on the resumption, and O’Sullivan wasn’t surprised by the way his charges dug in and delivered the goods in the third quarter.

“To be honest, we have trained unbelievably well this week. I think the players have really tuned in, our preparations have been very good, they were very focused, we had a great training session on Saturday morning where it was clear that guys were expecting a big battle up here. That’s why there was no panic at half-time,” he added.

“There was nothing that we saw tonight that we didn’t expect. We knew that it was going to be like that, and we knew there was going to be a vocal crowd once Clare had a bit of momentum, and if they kicked a few scores in a row, which they did in the first half. We knew what was coming.

“As I said, half-time was pretty calm, we just needed to improve some of our own elements of the game, there was no need to change their mind-set or their attitude, or anything like that. That was very pleasing, and it was nothing that I wouldn’t expect from the group of lads, they are a very grounded and a hard-working group, it was good to see.

“We’ve played a lot of challenge matches, we played development league games, but you just can’t replicate championship. It was important that we got a taste of that tonight and, as I said, I thought the lads regrouped at half-time, dealt with it well, and came out and took the game to Clare in the second half. We hit a nice scoring patch to put a bit of daylight between the teams, and managed the game pretty well after that,” stressed the Kerry manager.