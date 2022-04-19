Kerry

Declan O’Sullivan: ‘The lads regrouped at half-time, dealt with it well, and came out and took the game to Clare’

Kerry U-20 manager said Clare brought everything to the Munster semi-final that Kerry expected from them

Kerry manager Declan O'Sullivan watches intently as his Kerry team played Clare in the Munster U-20 Football Championship semi-final in Milltown Malbay, Co Clare. Photo by Eugene McCafferty Expand

John O'Dowd

Despite a first half performance that didn’t exactly set pulses racing among the Kerry faithful, there was no sense of disappointment whatsoever from Kingdom under-20 manager Declan O’Sullivan after Monday night’s six-point victory over Clare in the Munster championship semi-final in Miltown Malbay.

On the contrary, the Dromid Pearses man was fully expecting such a gutsy and commendable display from the home team, and he was quite satisfied with the way his players responded to the challenge. In a nutshell, such a hard-fought encounter was precisely what the Kerry boss was looking for.

