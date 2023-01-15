David Clifford’s ‘total outpouring of emotion’ after completing the perfect season with club and county

David Clifford of Fossa celebrates after his side's victory in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Fossa of Kerry and Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A day less ordinary for a footballer less ordinary.

Naturally before the game we had visions of David Clifford doing David Clifford things, of shooting yet another outrageous tally and he did just that. In that almost insouciant way of his.

The way he just seems to glide through games, shooting point after point and before you even realise it he’s hit double figures. Almost at his ease. That’s it, though, isn’t it? Genius at work?

The sending off. however? No that we didn't foresee, admittedly. It’s not that there’s not an edge to the way he plays the game, there has to be. Considering the treatment he gets in practically every game he plays, it’s an imperative let’s be frank.

On this occasion neither yellow card was altogether that egregious. Just maybe a little over-zealousness on his behalf. As he said himself under the Cusack Stand after the game, “there’s desperation [that] comes into it towards the end of a game”.

Kicking the ball off the tee as Stewartstown keeper Greg Kelly sought to take a quick restart, just goes to show that along with the outrageous skill, that seeming insouciance we referenced, there’s an iron will to win.

At the end of probably the greatest season of Gaelic football ever played by any individual has ever played, those two yellow cards (one just before injury time and the other just after it) won’t merit much beyond a footnote.

Instead all that we’ll remember is the eleven points, eight from play. We’ll remember the images of him and his big brother Paudie embracing on the field, smiles as wide as Lough Leane.

We’ll remember the Fossa players bounding down the tunnel towards the dressing room. We’ll remember the chants, and the cheers as the good times rolled and Clifford stopped a moment to mark a very special occasion.

No question about it either, there’s a self-awareness to Clifford too. It’s not often he’ll as much as acknowledge pressure. On this occasion, though, he admitted to feeling a certain burden.

“This is slightly different because you’ve the pressure of everything,” he said.

“When you’re going playing with Kerry you kind of have the pressure of performing yourself, but here you the pressure of the whole thing. Having Dad [Dermot] being so closely involved as chairman as well, so no yeah the pressure is different.

"It’s very intense, but it’s a total outpouring of emotion then when you do get over the line.”

To see his big brother – bizarrely another man to walk the line! – climb the steps of the Hogan Stand was pretty special too. These two seem to have a real bond. Their on-field semi-telepathic understanding suggests as much anyway.

“Of course it is [special] yeah,” he said.

"Paudie has been our captain, he’s been Fossa’s leader for I don’t know how many years now. He’s been playing all the County League and things before he came in with Kerry. He really carried this team for years,.along with some of the other older lads. So it’s lovely for him.”

The battle with Stewartstown was fierce – although not in the way six dismissals would seem to suggestion – meaning that Fossa had to think their way around the problems posed.

“I don’t know if we were flat, but we were letting them come on to us too much,” Clifford acknowledged.

"In fairness they’ve class forwards, they were chipping away scores all day so we knew we had to change something at half-time. Thankfully we brought a lot more intensity to the thing, put a bit more heat into their kick-outs and ultimately got over the line.”

Aside from the success, for Clifford the last six months have been special even if just on a human level. The split-season allowing for a chance for a certain amount of normality (apart obviously from the Cliffordmania which seems to follow him everywhere he goes).

"Even take it away from a football point of view that you get to reconnect with the fellas you grew up with, get close to them again. When we’re coming and going it’s hard. You don’t get to have a pint with them after a game or things like that during the Kerry season, they’re the fellas you grew up with,” he said.

The new Kerry captain will now get a few weeks off to rest and recuperate, confirming his intention to take a break from football. The captaincy won’t mean a quicker than anticipated return to action he stressed, half joking that he’d “forgotten about that”.

“The one thing Jack [O’Connor] has been really anxious about is that although the body might not feel too tired, it’s the mental tiredness is the thing,” Clifford said.

"He’s dead right on that one I suppose. It’s hard to know you’re maybe less likely to go do the kicking session or go down to the field that bit earlier and stuff like that if you do feel mentally tired. Thankfully I’ve not experienced too much of it, but if I was to imagine that’s what it is.”