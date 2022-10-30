David Clifford’s other-worldly performance in Kerry county final was frighteningly impressive

We have long run out of superlatives. On the eve of Halloween perhaps ‘other-worldly’ is as appropriate as anything.

There was no surprise that he would be crowned Footballer of the Year on Friday night, or that he would collect his fourth All Star award, so there was hardly any shock that he would dominate and own the County Senior Football Championship final less than 48 hours later. This is simply what David Clifford does.

Top scorer with a goal and nine points, the 45th minute green flag was arguably his easiest score of the day. Three All-Ireland medal winners with Kerry – James O’Donoghue, Jonathan Lyne and Paudie Clifford – moved the ball through their hands like All Blacks, with a possible future Kerry player, Ruairi Murphy, also involved in the move that cut open the Mid Kerry defence. When Paudie off-loaded to the brother, David had the easiest of taps in from five metres out. Still, right man in the right place at the right time. That rarely happens by accident.

Exhibit B was his point in the 40th minute. A long, speculative ball forward invited him out towards the 45-metre line, with his opponent giving him a little nudge as the ball approached. Falling to his knees, Clifford managed to scoop the ball up, then himself, and in the one pirouette, turned and fired the ball over the crossbar. The East Kerry crowd gasped, the Mid Kerry crowd groaned, the neutrals just sat wide-eyed and open-mouthed.

A goal and nine it was then – and a direct hand in about four more East Kerry points – for the four-time All Star winner, who looked as fresh and keen on the cusp of November as he did playing McGrath Cup and Sigerson Cup last January. It is simply phenomenal the heights the 23-year-old Fossa man is taking the game to.

It’s no so much that he plays to the cameras, but the bigger the occasion the better he is. When it was known that the TG4 cameras would be coming to Austin Stack Park, that’s when Mid Kerry would have swallowed hard. It didn’t help the beaten 2020 county finalists, either, than Clifford was held scoreless in East Kerry’s semi-final win over Dingle. He was never going to be that quiet or ineffective two games in a row. It’s just not the way he rolls.

In hindsight, it was probably clear that East Kerry weren’t going to be as subdued as they had been in their quarter-final win over Kenmare Shamrocks or Dingle in the semi-final. Yes, both those opponents had much to do with that, and Mid Kerry are a formidable team and were worthy finalists, but there was a sense that East Kerry had a point to prove – to themselves as much as anyone – that they were a better team than the last two games had shown.

When they devoured Kerins O’Rahillys by 12 points in their first game in the so-called Group of Death, we had suggested it had been named that because East Kerry were going to kill every other team in it. They did beat Spa and Dingle thereafter, but not as convincingly as we all thought they would, and then they limped through the quarter- and semi-finals, famously needing late, late points from Paul O’Shea and Paul Murphy to beat Dingle in the penultimate game.

Did they keep their best ‘til last? Possibly, even though there was still a sense that East Kerry didn’t fully open up here. Credit to Mid Kerry for much of that, though. What Peter O’Sullivan’s team lacked in a real cutting edge in attack, they compensated for with hard work and discipline in other areas, and they were still just four points behind after 43 minutes.

There was never really a sense for the 6,000 or so watching on that Mid Kerry had winning this title within them, and they certainly needed the game's first, and only, goal to go their way. East Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan hadn’t a save to make, while his opposite number Sean Coffey had to be alert to deny Darragh Roche in the first half and then James O’Donoghue early in the second. And when the goal did arrive you could have set your clock to it that it would be David Clifford doing the scoring.

That’s when the air ran out of this final. Clifford’s 45th minute goal moved East Kerry 1-12 to 0-8 ahead, and it was only politeness and a fear of missing out that kept people in their seats for another ten minutes before the Mid Kerry crowd, and the neutrals who had come from out of the county, started to leave.

Clifford kicked another two scores from play and converted a free to take his tally beyond Mid Kerry’s cumulative total, so that the 2022 edition can be formally known now as the David Clifford Final.

Two of East Kerry’s constituent clubs, Rathmore and Legion, contest separate Intermediate semi-finals next weekend, and there’s a good chance that one or other will win it out and move up to the County SFC as a senior club. It’s about the only hope the rest might have of taking down the defending champions next year.

Whether manager Jerry O’Sullivan stays on in 2023 remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that David Clifford and brother Paudie will be there. Fossa are a good shout to win the Premier Junior Championship but it’s unlikely they will make it all the way to the senior ranks. The beauty from Fossa staying and playing with the beast that is East Kerry is a formidable alliance. One that has combined to win three Bishop Moynihan Cups in the last four years. The question now is this: which will David Clifford end up with more of – county championship medals or All Stars?

Other-worldly is the only word for him. Scary isn’t it.