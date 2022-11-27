David Clifford will forego Kerry team holiday for chance to add to his medal collection with Fossa

On Friday night in Killarney’s INEC David Clifford pocketed a handful of medals – McGrath Cup, National League, Munster SFC Championship and the most coveted of all, a Celtic cross – and a little over 12 hours later he was playing no small part in helping his club to a Munster JFC final where he will hope to add to his growing collection of trinkets.

Clifford said it was nice to meet up with his Kerry team mates, some of whom he hasn’t seen very much of at all since the post-All-Ireland celebrations quietened down and domestic duties with Fossa took precedence.

The well deserved rewards for winning the All-Ireland culminate with an end of year team holiday to Dubai and Mauritius – they head away next weekend – but Clifford won’t be joining his Kerry colleagues on the jaunt; instead he will be hanging around Killarney in anticipation of a Munster final on Sunday week when he will hope to end his annus mirabilis with a win over Kilmurry and provincial honours for Fossa.

“Probably not [holidaying with Kerry] after winning here today but sure it's great to be involved with the club in this,” Clifford told The Kerryman at Quaid Park, Coolyroe on Saturday as dozens of young natives sought him out for selfies and autographs. One young lad even asked the Footballer of the Year for his football boots, which was both clever and wishful thinking.

A 20-point win over Feohanagh-Castlemahon suggests nothing other than one of the easier days at the office for Clifford and his Fossa team mates, and while he wasn’t inclined to patronise the opposition, he has been around long enough now to know every game, and win, has to be taken on its merits.

"I suppose the score line reflects the win, but it was a tough battle and they were a very physical side. We played with the aid of the wind in the first half which really helped us. We came out of the blocks quickly and the two O’Sheas in the corner really fired and that helped us build up a big lead,” he said, emphasising the need at half time for the team to just keep doing what they did well in the first half.

“Look, we have all seen comebacks in games so you are just conscious of not letting that happen… keeping our standards high, keeping ball going to hand and just keep chipping away. Obviously when you can run a bench and get minutes into them it’s great too, so you’re just trying to keep it going in the second half and drive it on.”

Between himself and brother Paudie, they scored eight points, but it was another set of Fossa brothers, Emmet and Tadhg O’Shea, who stole the headlines with 1-10 from play between them. The younger Clifford was more than happy to share the spotlight in front of a sell-out crowd of 1,500, the vast majority of whom had, naturally, come to see him in action.

“Firstly you won’t win a Kerry Junior Championship without having fifteen players, we know what the standard is like. No, it’s brilliant for the boys, you know, if we’re (David or Paudie) having a quieter day for one of us to go out the field for the boys to be able to fire inside is brilliant. Emmet (O'Shea) has played at the highest level, Tadhg has played at a very high level, so it’s great,” he said.

It has been a long year for Fossa, and an even longer one for Clifford, but there is now the matter of a Munster Final in two weeks, which is enough to keep minds focussed and any creeping fatigue at bay.

"Of course (there is a bit of tiredness) but the management team have been brilliant with us when we needed to take a training session off here and there, there has been no issue whatsoever. When you are winning it makes it an awful lot easier. It's brilliant, there is a great buzz around Fossa.

"We will go back in training on Tuesday night and focus because I suppose if you’re beaten in a game now can take a small bit of gloss off the year, so it would be great to get over the line in a Munster final now.

Meanwhile, Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan was delighted that the O’Shea brothers performed as well as they did, saying sometimes it can be hard for some of the Fossa forwards to play in the shadow of David Clifford.

“The O’Sheas are two excellent players and when David and Paudie are away they’re the guys that are pulling us through games,” the manager said. “I suppose sometimes it’s not the easiest to play in an inside line with David because he wins an awful lot of primary possession, which makes it difficult at times for other players at times to get on the ball. But Emmet was a Kerry minor and he is a quality player, and Tadhg is there for a long time.

"I suppose what we’re trying to do as much as anything is get those guys on the ball as much as possible because we know they’re good. And that happens the more we train with David. The longer David is training with us the better we feel we’re going to get with that inside line.

"When we were coming up here there was very much an unknown factor. We played very little games against Limerick teams and we just didn’t know what to expect, and we were actually nervy coming up. Obviously we were excited but we were nervous and we were really, really up for this game. A couple of things came through from our semi-final and county final which was that middle third that we needed to get right, and it was also that we were inclined to leaves teams back into games. So it was a huge focus for us that we really wanted to win that middle third and not let our performance drop during the game and I think there were the big things we took out of the game today.”



