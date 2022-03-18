David Clifford left out of Kerry squad looking to raid the Orchard

David Clifford is not in the Kerry match-day 26 for Sunday's trip to play Armagh

Kerry have made three changes to their starting team to play Armagh on Sunday in the penultimate round of the National Football League, with David Clifford omitted from the match day squad, while brother Paudie is dropped down to the substitutes bench.

Goalkeeper Shane Murphy is the third change to the team that started against Mayo in Tralee last weekend, with Shane Ryan recalled to wear the no.1 jersey in the Athletic Grounds.

Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Brien are the two players brought into the starting team in place of the Clifford brothers, with Spillane named at full forward, between O’Brien and the in form Tony Brosnan.

Dylan Casey retains his starting place in the defence, and is one of four Austin Stacks men in the 26, along with Greg Horan, Joe O’Connor and Jack O’Shea, the latter getting his first call up to a National League match day squad.

Sean O’Shea, who continues to rehab from the toe injury that kept him out of the game again Mayo, is also absent from the squad, as is Dan O’Donoghue, who has made an impressive start to the season in the full back line.

Tadhg Morley will captain the Kerry team, and a win against Armagh would secure the Kingdom’s place in the Division One final on April 2.

Kerry team to play Armagh: Shane Ryan, Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Jack Savage, Adrian Spillane, Tony Brosnan, Killian Spillane, Stephen O’Brien.

Subs: Shane Murphy, Paudie Clifford, Paul Geaney, Jack O’Shea, Micheal Burns, Greg Horan, Darragh Roche, Pa Warren, Joe O’Connor, Cian Gammell, Eanna Ó Conchuir.