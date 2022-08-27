David Clifford kicks 1-6 as Fossa withstand Annascaul fightback

KERRY PETROLEUM JUNIOR PREMIER CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINAL

FOSSA 1-15

ANNASCAUL 1-11

Fossa had to withstand a fine Annascaul comeback on Saturday night in Paddy Kennedy Park, but withstand it they did to advance to the semi-finals of the Junior Premier Club Football Championship.

This was, ultimately, an excellent contest, and spectators had Annascaul’s stunning third-quarter revival to thank in the main for that, but a wretched opening 20 minutes left the home side with far too much to do, no matter how good a fist they duly made at it.

To spell it out, Annascaul supporters waited 23 minutes to see their team land a score, a pointed Jason Hickson free, by which time Fossa had banked 1-4, 1-1 of that from David Clifford. It was all the more galling for Annascaul as they were creating chances – some of which you’d expect to sail over on another day – but they were wasteful. They had eight first-half wides, with Hickson most wayward of all.

Fossa had to rely on shots from distance – and a couple of brilliant passes by David Clifford – for their chances, but there was a problem for Annascaul: their opponents took scores from most of these opportunities, however tricky they were.

One of the few scoring chances that did not come from the above means proved the most profitable of all from a Fossa perspective. Fossa had a 0-3 to 0-0 lead on 11 minutes when a Paudie Clifford ‘45’ dropped short, but disastrously for Annascaul, it fell to his brother. David wriggled into enough space to turn and get a shot away, and it flew past Tommy Pierce.

Hickson’s first score wasn’t what started the Annascaul revival. Fossa full-back Fintan Coffey got in on the theme of long-range scoring on 28 minutes to make it 1-5 to 0-1, and Harry Kelly, who had only just been introduced, landed another single shortly after.

Two late first-half points from Donal and James Crean meant Annascaul were not without hope resuming at 0-3 to 1-6 down, but they built on that modest foundation brilliantly as the game entered its third quarter.

Jason Hickson – whose second-half improvement mirrored his team’s – pointed two early second-half frees, and Annascaul started to gain further traction in the middle of the field, winning valuable possession from Fossa kickouts. A patient Annascaul build-up and good interplay in the Fossa half on 36 minutes turned into something quite spectacular when Hickson passed off to Killian Falvey, who fired to Shane O’Sullivan’s left and into the roof of the net, making what had seemed an unlikely contest a reality at 1-5 to 1-6.

Tadhg O’Shea and David Clifford scores went some way to steadying a now-teetering Fossa, but a run of three Annascaul points from play in four minutes had them level at 1-8 apiece, a scenario that would have seemed a remote possibility half an hour earlier.

A hot evening in Annascaul meant water breaks were needed, and Fossa steadied themselves nicely after the last round of refreshments. David Clifford, with a heavily bandaged right knee, went half an hour without a score at one stage, but he was irresistible in the final quarter, kicking four points, two from play, and at times he made it hard to remember which foot he’s more comfortable on.

Quickfire Annascaul points from Jason Hickson and a fired-up David Smith kept Fossa in view at 1-10 to 1-12, but it felt like the last rally of a dying man as Fossa had clearly regained their grip.

Shane O’Sullivan did have to make a stop on 58 minutes – to be fair, Eamonn Hickson’s opportunity was half a goal chance at best, however good the supply from Seán Kennedy was – but three late scores from Harry Buckley, Tadhg O’Shea, and Emmett O’Shea meant Fossa would have had enough to spare even if O’Sullivan hadn’t been awake to Annascaul’s last shot at goal.

ANNASCAUL: Tommy Pierce, James Hanafin, Andrew Finn, Joe Hoare, Cian Griffin, Gearóid Lyne, James Scanlon, James Ashe, David Smith (0-1), Jason Hickson (0-6, 4f), Killian Falvey (1-1), Donal Crean (0-1), Shane Foley, James Crean (0-2), Jack Farrell. Subs: Eamonn Hickson for J Hanafin, 48; Seán Kennedy for J Farrell, 52.



FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan, Brian Myers, Fintan Coffey (0-1), Kevin McCarthy, Dan O’Keeffe, Paudie Clifford, Ruairí Doyle, Paddy Sheehan, Darren Ryan, Harry Buckley (0-1), Eoin Talbot, Tadhg O’Shea (0-3), David Clifford (1-6, 2f), Emmet O’Shea (0-3, 0-1f). Subs: Harry Kelly (0-1) for K Buckley, 28; Cian Doyle for R Doyle, 55.



REFEREE: Peter Curtin (Brosna)