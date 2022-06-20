David Clifford given all clear by Kerry manager who is wary of threat the real Mayo presents in quarter-final

Jack O'Connor is wary of the challenge Mayo will present in Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final, saying that their performance in the National League final in April wouldn't be close to a true reflection of the team they really are

Amid speculation this week that David Clifford remains troubled by calf injury that kept him out of the Munster Final win over Limerick, Jack O’Connor has somewhat allayed fears that the Fossa man might be unfit or unavailable to face Mayo on Sunday by saying the two-time All Star “should be okay while confirming Clifford has trained in the lead up to the All-Ireland quarter-final.

At a media briefing this afternoon, O’Connor confirmed Austin Stack defender Dylan Casey to be the only player categorically ruled out of contention for Sunday, while saying that Clifford, Dara Moynihan and Dan O’Donoghue are all actively training.

“I’m not going to go into details about fellas who are injured or not, it’s not really fair on individuals. Dylan Casey is injured, he injured himself in the Limerick game so he’s gone for the bones of a couple of months I’d say. He had an operation on his ankle,” O’Connor said.

"We have a couple of other bits and pieces, muscle or soft tissue injuries but like at this stage I don’t want to go into details because we’ll see as the week goes on, we’ve two more sessions this week to see if they come through. There a couple of other doubts but we won’t know until later in the week how the come through.”

Asked specifically if Clifford was included among the “doubts” the manager said: "No, he’s trained since the Munster Final so I think he should be okay.”

O’Connor added that Moynihan has trained away for the last couple of weeks “so he’s certainly available for selection”.

Turing to Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Mayo - a team Kerry beat twice in the National League this year – O’Connor said: “In many ways my thoughts are that it is going to be a huge battle for us because people that would set too much stock on the League final would be making a huge mistake. That was only about half the Mayo team. I mean, just off the top of my head, some of the personnel they were missing were some of the best players in the country, the likes of Rob Hennelly, (Paddy) Durcan, (Oisin) Mullen, Eoghan McLoughlin, the two O’Connors, they’re top class players.

"I don't think the League final was a true reflection, plus I kind of got the impression that Mayo weren’t overly pushed about that game because they had championship in a couple of weeks after that against Galway.

“I think the game will be a lot more similar to the game we played here in Tralee [in mid- March] where there was only a point in it, and in many ways Mayo will feel they should have won that game because they had all the momentum with ten minutes to go when they drew level with a gale of wind with them. That’s the kind of mayo we are preparing for, not the Mayo from the League final.”

Mayo did lose that Connacht Championship game to Galway that O’Connor referred to, and have since beaten Monaghan and Kildare in Castlebar and Croke Park respectively to get to the last eight of the Championship. What did the Kerry manager make of Mayo’s uneasy wins in the Qualifiers and the belief that they could still have a big performance in them?

“It reminds me a bit of ourselves in ‘09 where we were struggling through Qualifiers and we just needed a bit of a spark and that spark came when we went to Croke Park and met Dublin that year. And who’s to say that Mayo meeting us in Croke Park won’t spark them. Sure it’s the great imponderable, you know. Plus they have the advantage of having had two games while we’re twiddling our thumbs, so it’s an intriguing one in a way, and we won’t know really until the game is in the melting pot what way that works out.”

That twiddling of Kerry’s collective thumbs since the Munster Final win on May 28 is the concern for the Kingdom and its manager. How has the managing of those longer than desired gaps between games been handled?

"t’s basically (been) three games in twelve weeks, that’s the schedule and it is difficult, no question about it. It can be difficult because players want to play games. That’s why the League is such a great competition, you’ve games every week or every second week and players can find a bit of form and they can maintain that form, so you never know. We won’t know until… it's like in horse racing terms going into the Derby without having a warm up race, so we really won’t know what kind of form our fellas are in until the game is in the melting pot. They have trained well, they have done everything we’ve asked of them but, again, training and playing matches are very different.

"It’s the age old question: do you want to be battle-hardened or do you want to be fresh and eager? Certainly our fellas will be fresh and they’re mad for road and really looking forward to the game, but on the other hand Mayo might be in a bit of a rhythm after playing a couple of games, particularly playing the last game in Croke Park, they’re well used to it. Again, it’s just one of the great unknowns until the game starts.”