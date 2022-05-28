David Clifford expected back in full training next week, Kerry boss Jack O’Connor confirms

David Clifford is expected back in full training this week after his recent injury set-back Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has confirmed that David Clifford is due back in full training next week.

The Fossa star picked up picked up the injury, which kept him out of Saturday’s Munster Senior Football Championship Final with Limerick, in the Kingdom’s semi-final victory over Cork, the Kerry boss confirmed.

The Dromid man also revealed that the Fossa flyer was in contention until quite late this week to face Limerick, before medical advice ruled him out of the fixture.

“He picked up an injury against Cork,” O’Connor said.

"We weren't being clever or anything. We thought it was going to come right, but it just took a bit longer to come around than we thought. The medical advice was not to play him in this game.”

Clifford has trained in the weeks since the game in Páirc Uí Rinn, although he is yet to return to full training.

“He's gone back doing a bit, away from the full training. He's started doing a bit yeah,” he said.

“I'd say he'll be doing a good share of training next week hopefully.”

The Kerry boss also confirmed that Ballydonoghue’s Jason Foley was an injury doubt during the week as well, while Austin Stacks’ Dylan Casey picked up a knock in the course of the victory over Limerick.

“We just wanted to mind Jason [who was subbed off on 52 minutes] because he actually picked up a tweak there during the week as well, we just wanted to make sure...unfortunately it looks like Dylan Casey might have jarred his ankle or something as well, so I hope he'll be okay next week,” O’Connor said.