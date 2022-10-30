David Clifford decides the issue as East Kerry cruise to third title in four seasons

The East Kerry team celebrate with the Bishop Moynihan cup after the Kerry County Senior Football Championship Final match between East Kerry and Mid Kerry at Austin Stack Park in Tralee Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC FINAL

East Kerry 1-16

Mid Kerry 0-10

The best ‘til last. The power and the glory. A team in their pomp. David Clifford on song. East Kerry back on top of the pile. The cream really did rise to the surface on this occasion.

The empire has stuck back and it felt the most natural thing in the world as they moved through to the gears and put in a display of all that’s good about Gaelic football. No question about it, East Kerry are amongst the finest teams this championship has ever seen.

Of course, the thing about it is, is that this is to all intents and purposes a new side compared to when last the district triumphed. That makes the achievement all the sweeter, we suspect, for their no-nonsense manager, Jerry O’Sullivan.

He’s pulled it off again. Pulled together the strands and got his side to peak at just the right moment. In each of their championship winning seasons, that’s what East Kerry have done. No coincidence there.

The talent the Firies man has at his disposal is obvious, but what you saw in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon was a proper team performance, a well-oiled machine forged over the course of a sometimes tricky championship campaign.

Mid Kerry simply had no answer and there’s no shame in that. The margin at the finish of nine points is one worse than two years ago, which just underlies the power of this East Kerry combination.

It’ll still be tough to take for Peter O’Sullivan and his players. They felt, with some degree of justification, that they might have narrowed the gap since their last final appearance and, despite showing gamely all the way through, the reality is that East Kerry were just on another level entirely.

When David Clifford scored the game’s only goal on the three quarter mark – echoing what happened in his previous two county final triumphs – it merely confirmed a victory that was already well in hand. The coup de grace which franked the inevitable.

There was the sense from very early on that Mid Kerry were hanging on in there. Indeed, in the first five minutes they were given a little taste of the medicine they handed out to Feale Rangers in their semi-final.

Mid Kerry found themselves three points adrift after eight minutes with points from Ruairí Murphy, David Clifford and Paudie Clifford getting East Kerry up and running.

As potentially ominous as that was, the fact it took Mid Kerry until their fifth kick-out to lay claim to one of their own restarts was probably the most worrying factor of all.

Indeed, by the time the half-time whistle blew Peter O’Sullivan’s men had only claimed four of thirteen of their own restarts. Against any team that’s likely to have you on the back-foot, against East Kerry it was potentially terminal.

To be fair to Mid Kerry they rallied well for a time and with points from the excellent Pa Kilkenny and Éanna O’Connor had it back to a single-score game on 11 minutes, 0-3 to 0-2.

When Mid Kerry did get through, they could score, but with East Kerry dominating possession those chances were relatively scant by comparison to what East Kerry could produce down the other end.

Eight missed chances from the pre-match favourites kept Mid Kerry in touch just about for much of the half, but the longer progressed the more pointed East Kerry’s dominance became.

By 22 minutes East Kerry were three clear, thanks to a lovely point from David Clifford, assist an increasingly effective Ronan Buckley. Shortly after it was out to a four-point game thanks to a sweet point from Paudie Clifford and just before that Darragh Roche could have had the game’s first goal, but for a Seán Coffey save.

At four points at the break – 0-9 to 0-5 – Mid Kerry were still just about in the game, although largely thanks to East Kerry’s largesse (had Roche banged that goal, it wouldn’t have been at all flattering).

East Kerry simply reaffirmed their superiority early in the second half starting with a James O’Donoghue effort for goal at the end of a smart move, which was saved again by Coffey.

Mid Kerry were living dangerously. Points from David Clifford (one from a free, one from play) pushed his side six clear – 0-11 to 0-5 – and from there it was hard to envisage a way back for Mid Kerry.

To give them their dues Mid Kerry had it back to a four-point game by 44 minutes – following an Éanna O’Connor free – but there was always the sense that East Kerry had the wherewithal to push on if and when they wanted. Clifford’s goal less than sixty seconds later only confirming the point.

A sweet goal it was too with a whole host of players involved in the build-up to a sweeping move, which concluded with Jonathan Lyne and Paudie Clifford combining to let the Footballer of the Year score with aplomb.

Clifford was simply sensational again on this occasion, in that spectacular yet understated way of his. The way that he makes it all look so easy, or rather natural. It was just David Clifford doing David Clifford things. The crowd lapping up everything he did en route to his 1-9, 1-6 from play.

East Kerry tacked on a further two scores in short order – Roche and David Clifford – and, while they went another twelve minutes for their next score, there was never any sense that Mid Kerry could force their way back into it.

The full-time whistle was greeted with polite, although hardly raucous, applause as people knew the outcome from a lot way out. Moments later when the Footballer of the Year was announced as Man of the Match, a far louder cheer went up.

That’s just the way it is. He’s a superstar in a team of stars, which all aligned perfectly on this occasion. Nobody could stand in the way of that.

EAST KERRY: Shane Ryan (Rathmore), Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla), Jack Sherwood (Firies), Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), Jonathan Lyne (Legion), Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Dan O’Brien (Glenflesk), Darragh Lyne (0-1) (Killarney Legion), Ronan Buckley (Listry), Ruairí Murphy (0-1) (Listry), Paudie Clifford (0-2) (Fossa), Cian Gammell (Legion), David Clifford (1-9, 2f, 1m) (Fossa), Darragh Roche (0-3, 2f) (Glenflesk), James O’Donoghue (Legion) Subs: Patrick Darcy (Glenflesk) for R Murphy, 48, Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for J O’Donoghue, 52, Kieran Murphy (Kilcummin) for D Lyne, 55, Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) for J Lyne, 55, Niall Donohue (Firies) for P Warren, 56

MID KERRY: Seán Coffey (Beaufort), Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), Nathan Breen (Beaufort), David Mangan (Laune Rangers), Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers), Mike Breen (Beaufort), Pa Kilkenny (0-1) (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Ronan Murphy (Beaufort), Darren Houlihan (Cromane), Éanna O’Connor (0-3, 2f) (Milltown/Castlemaine), Keith Evans (0-1) (Keel), Kieran Dennehy (0-2, 1m) (Beaufort), Liam Carey (Beaufort), Fiacha Clifford (0-2f) (Laune Rangers) Subs: Seán O’Brien (Beaufort) for D Houlihan, half-time, David Roche (Milltown/Castlemaine) for R Murphy, half-time, Gavan O’Grady (0-1) (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for P Wrenn, 43, Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for C McGillicuddy, 48, Caoilm Teahan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for L Carey, 56

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)