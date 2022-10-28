Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

David Clifford can be the determining factor for East Kerry in County Final

John O'Dowd

Mid Kerry have unquestionably developed positively in the last two seasons, but the Fossa superstar’s x-factor cannot be discounted

East Kerry star forwards David (left) and Paudie Clifford will be key to determining the outcome of this weekend's County Final Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

East Kerry star forwards David (left) and Paudie Clifford will be key to determining the outcome of this weekend's County Final Photo by Tatyana McGough

East Kerry star forwards David (left) and Paudie Clifford will be key to determining the outcome of this weekend's County Final Photo by Tatyana McGough

East Kerry star forwards David (left) and Paudie Clifford will be key to determining the outcome of this weekend's County Final Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

From the moment that Mid Kerry produced an impressive second half display in their opening group fixture against West Kerry, you knew that Peter O’Sullivan’s charges had the potential to go all the way to a second county championship final in three seasons.

Although losing experienced and long-serving stalwarts in Peter Crowley and Darran O’Sullivan since the 2020 decider, and despite a first round knock-out exit to Dingle last year, Mid Kerry are blessed to have a conveyor belt of emerging talent coming through the ranks.

Privacy