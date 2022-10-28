David Clifford can be the determining factor for East Kerry in County Final

From the moment that Mid Kerry produced an impressive second half display in their opening group fixture against West Kerry, you knew that Peter O’Sullivan’s charges had the potential to go all the way to a second county championship final in three seasons.

Although losing experienced and long-serving stalwarts in Peter Crowley and Darran O’Sullivan since the 2020 decider, and despite a first round knock-out exit to Dingle last year, Mid Kerry are blessed to have a conveyor belt of emerging talent coming through the ranks.

Showcasing their attacking qualities against Na Gaeil and Austin Stacks to depart the group stages with a 100 per cent winning record, they didn’t produce their best in a hard-fought quarter-final victory over Templenoe. That was an afternoon where they could have come a cropper.

Eager to right the perceived wrongs in that performance, Mid Kerry put Feale Rangers to the sword with a clinical first half of wind-assisted territorial dominance. The spark was, most certainly, back in their forward play, and the game was done and dusted by the half-time whistle.

So, it’s certainly not a surprise to see the 2008 champions heading to Austin Stack Park this Sunday afternoon, and that is also the case for their opponents, East Kerry. As hotly-tipped as any team have been at the start of this competition, their progress has not been without its’ nervy moments.

Having coming through a very difficult group (Spa, Dingle and Kerins O’Rahillys are all formidable clubs in their own right), the 2019 and 2020 champions were pushed to the pin of their collar by Kenmare Shamrocks in the quarter-final and, even more so, in a repeat meeting with Pádraig Corcoran’s westerners in the last four.

East Kerry could easily have been toppled in either of those two recent encounters, emphasising the fact that their procession to a third title in four years was never a fait accompli. Such talk before, and during, the competition did a disservice to several other teams.

Dingle, in particular, will be gutted at the heart-breaking way that they were pipped at the post, with Paul Murphy’s wonder point in injury-time snatching a last-gasp win for East Kerry, but Jerry O’Sullivan’s men are still standing. That alone sums up their character as much as their star-studded options.

If you rewind the clock to the day the two divisional sides crossed paths in the 2020 decider, it might be forgotten that Mid Kerry did an awful right in the first half of that game. Only two points adrift at the interval, 0-9 to 0-7, they could even have been in the ascendancy, having kicked a costly eight wides.

Then enter David Clifford in the 35th minute with a stupendous goal that only a player like him can produce, and when Dara Roche raised a second green flag within three minutes, East Kerry were out the gap and heading for home. There was nothing that Mid Kerry could do about it.

What’s different now? While weather conditions have unquestionably had an impact on the restricted scoring output from the East Kerry attack in recent games, Kenmare Shamrocks and Dingle have shown, in their set-ups, that there is a template for keeping their shooters relatively quiet.

Mid Kerry have quality defenders, and a lot will depend on what they do in the individual match-ups. Who will Pa Kilkenny pick up? Ditto David Mangan and Pa Wrenn? Mike Breen was given the unenviable task of shadowing David Clifford two years ago. Just finding his feet after his injury-plagued year, that is unlikely to be his job on Sunday.

In the middle of the park, Darren Houlihan and Ronan Buckley have been the respective talismen for their sides. Both have enjoyed extremely noteworthy campaigns up to now, and it will be fascinating to see who can get the upper hand and influence proceedings to a greater degree.

Éanna O’Connor has been a huge addition to the Mid Kerry forward line this season. A very intelligent operator, his reliability in dead-ball situations has added another layer of confidence to the overall team ethos. Yet he is only one cog in a well-functioning attacking sextet.

The East Kerry defence know that, collectively, they are in for a severe test of their credentials, and any lapses in concentration could be punished ruthlessly. The likes of Paul Murphy and Jack Sherwood are well used to these types of challenges however.

Benches will be important too. Having trained for the last couple of weeks, will Seán O’Brien be ready for some minutes, if not deemed fully fit to start? David Roche and Gavan O’Grady are also working their way back into the mix. On the other side, Paul O’Shea and Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan didn’t stand on ceremony when introduced against Dingle.

When all is said and done, the statistic that keeps invading my thoughts is the one where David Clifford, Dara Roche and James O’Donoghue were held to a single point (from a free) against Dingle. With Paudie Clifford and Ruairí Murphy to load the guns, will that inside trio misfire again?

I can’t see it happening. This will be much closer than the 2020 final, when East Kerry eventually cruised over the finishing line by 12 points. Mid Kerry are further along in their development now. Yet, cometh the hour, cometh greatness, I would suggest.

David Clifford savours the biggest days when the pressure ratchets up to the highest degree. After a quiet day last time out, a similar scenario will not be on his radar heading into Sunday. If he delivers, as only he can, I can see Paul Murphy lifting the Bishop Moynihan Cup when the dust has settled.