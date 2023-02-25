David Clifford and Seán O’Shea start for Kerry as Jack O’Connor names strongest team to date

David Clifford, left, and Seán O'Shea both return to the starting fifteen for Kerry this Saturday evening for the visit of Armagh to Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has named his strongest side of the season to date for Saturday evening’s showdown with Armagh in Austin Stack Park (5pm) as the Kingdom seek to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing performance against Mayo in Castlebar.

Most notably the Dromid Pearses man has recalled reigning Footballer of the Year, David Clifford, to the starting fifteen for the first time in 2023. Clifford played a starring role off the bench in MacHale Park, helping to restore some pride for the green and gold on a difficult evening.

Clifford will be joined by fellow All Star award winner, Seán O’Shea, in the side. The Kenmare Shamrocks man also making his first start of this Division 1 campaign at centre-forward. Another All Star award winner, goalkeeper Shane Ryan, also returns to the fold for a first start of the year between the sticks.

The only other change to the side from last weekend – aside from Paudie Clifford’s nominal move to the full-forward line from centre-forward – sees Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane return to the starting fifteen on the half-forward line. Spillane missed out last weekend owing to work commitments and slots straight back into the side.

Dr Crokes Shane Ryan, Dr Crokes’ Micheál Burns, Kilgarvan’s Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ and Dr Crokes’ Tony Brosnan are the quartet to miss out.

Elsewhere the bench has a familiar look to it from the previous rounds with Na Gaeil’s Stefan Okunbor – who’s impressed as a second half replacement recently – still awaiting his first start of the season.

Read More

Kerry team (v Armagh)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

18. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

19. Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

20. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

21. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

23. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

24. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

25. Ruairi Murphy (Listry)

26. Ronan Buckley (Listry)