David Clifford and Dara Moynihan return as Jack O’Connor rings the changes for Kerry v Mayo

David Clifford returns to the starting fifteen for Kerry and will take the number 14 shirt Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has restored David Clifford to the starting fifteen for the Kingdom’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final clash with Mayo in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon (throw in 4pm).

The Dromid man has returned the Fossa flyer to the side after Clifford missed the Munster Final with Limerick late last month owing to a calf injury. He starts at full-forward on Jones’ Road this weekend.

That, however, is just one of many eye-catching changes as Jack Barry misses out. The Na Gaeil man must be carrying some sort of a knock or ailment considering that he doesn’t even make the match-day 26.

Instead his place alongside Na Gaeil colleague Diarmuid O’Connor is taken by Kerins O’Rahillys’ David Moran who makes his first start of the campaign.

Dara Moynihan is another man to make his first start of the campaign, following some recent injury set-backs. The Spa man comes into the side on the half-forward line, lining out at number 10.

Moynihan and Clifford take places vacated by Tony Brosnan and Killian Spillane, albeit with the Kerry management team making a number of positional switches to facilitate their returns. Namely Paudie Clifford’s return to a nominal role on the full-forward line and Paul Geaney moving from full to corner-forward.

Interestingly Na Gaeil's Stefan Okunbor returns to the match day panel for the first time since the Munster semi-final between Kerry and Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn with Adrian Spillane – cover for midfield and half-forward ordinarily – another unexpected absentee.

Kerry (v Mayo)

1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2 Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8 David Moran (Kerins O'Rahillys)

9 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10 Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13 Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14 David Clifford (Fossa)

15 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16 Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17 Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

18 Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

19 Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

20 Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

21 Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

22 Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

23 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

24 Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

25 Jack O'Shea (Austin Stacks)

26 Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)