Dates, times and venues for Kerry's NFL and NHL campaigns released

Then Kerry captain David Clifford raises the National Football League cup that Kerry won outright in 2019, and then shared with Dublin in 2020 when the League final couldn't be played.

The Kerry football and hurling squads have learned the exact details of their respective Allianz League campaigns after the GAA released its Masters Fixtures Schedule for 2022.

The footballers start their National League run under new manager Jack O'Connor on Sunday, January 30 with an interesting return to Kildare for O’Connor. Kerry face the Lilywhites in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge at 1.45pm, just six months after O’Connor stepped down as Kildare manager.

Six days later, on Saturday, February 5, a full house (if Covid regulations allow it) will be expected in Austin Stack Park for the visit of Dublin, with a 7pm throw-in under lights.

A fortnight after that Donegal are the visitors to the Kingdom, with a Sunday game in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 1.45pm. Round 4 has Kerry in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones to take on Monaghan, with a 2pm start on Sunday, February 27.

There is another free weekend before it is back to Austin Stack Park the following week, Saturday, March 12, for another game under lights. This time Mayo are the opposition for a 7.30pm start.

The penultimate round takes place on the weekend of March 19/20 with Kerry away to Armagh in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday, March 20 at 2pm.

Kerry then complete their Division 1 campaign with their fourth home game, this time against All-Ireland champions Tyrone, who, of course, beat Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The Sunday, March 27 fixture takes place in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, at 1.45pm, where Kerry beat the Red Hand county in the League semi-final by 6-15 to 1-14 last June.

The four division finals (first placed team against second placed team) take place on the weekend of April 2 and 3, the same weekend as the division 1, 2A and 2B hurling finals.

The Kerry hurlers, under new manager Stephen Molumphy, start their Division 2A campaign away to Westmeath in Cusack Park, Mullingar at 12.30pm on Sunday, February 6.

The following Sunday, February 13, Kerry host Kildare in Austin Stack Park at 2pm, before heading to Cullen Park to face Carlow in round three on Sunday, February 27 with an early 12.30pm throw-in.

On Sunday, March 6 the hurlers are back in Austin Stack Park to play Meath at 2pm, before they have their first Saturday fixture – and final group game – with a tough trip north to McKenna Park in Ballycran to face Down on March 19 at 2pm.

A potential 2A semi-final (second placed team against the third) is scheduled for the weekend of March 26/27, with the Division 2A final down for the following weekend along with all the other football and hurling finals.

Meanwhile, the footballers will play Cork in the Munster SFC semi-final on Saturday, May 7, with the final scheduled three weeks later on Saturday, May 28.

The All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of June 25/26, with the semi-finals fixed or July 9 and 10.

The Munster champions, or the team that defeats them in the quarter-final, will play the Leinster champions, or the team that defeats them in the quarter-final, while it is Connacht v Ulster on the other side

The All-Ireland final is fixed for Sunday, July 24 with a replay date set for Saturday, August 6.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s Joe McDonagh Cup campaign gets underway on Saturday, April 16 with the visit of Down to Tralee for a Round 1 game, which could mean back to back meetings with the Mourne men if Kerry don’t progress to a League semi-final.

Round 2 of the McDonagh Cup sees Kerry head to Carlow on April 23, before a Round 3 game at home to Meath the following Saturday.

Kerry’s fourth game has Offaly travelling to Tralee on Saturday, May 14 before the group phase concludes on May 21 with a long and tough trip north to Antrim.

The Joe McDonagh Cup final will be played on Saturday, June 4. Should the Kerry hurlers qualify for the McDonagh Cup final they will be in action the following weekend regardless of the result.

In the All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-finals, the Joe McDonagh Cup champions play the third placed team in Munster Championship Group, and the Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up faces the third placed team in the Leinster Championship Group.