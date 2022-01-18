Date, times and venues confirmed for Na Gaeil and Gneeveguilla’s All Ireland semi-finals

O'Connor Park, Tullamore will play host to Gneeveguilla and Cavan's Denn in the All Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship semi-final on Saturday, January 29 Photo by Sam Barnes / Sportsfile

Newly crowned Munster intermediate and junior club football champions Na Gaeil and Gneeveguilla will be in action in their All Ireland semi-finals on Saturday, January 29 Croke Park confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Na Gaeil will take on Derry and Ulster champions Steelstown Brian Ógs in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, just outside of Ballyhaunis in Mayo, with a 2pm throw-in.

It’s the same venue as this weekend’s All Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final between Kilmoyley and Derry’s Banagher.

Gneeveguilla, meanwhile, will face Cavan and Ulster champions Denn in O’Connor Park, Tullamore with a 1.30pm throw-in time.

The All Ireland finals for the intermediate and junior club football and hurling are all scheduled for Croke Park on the weekend of February 5/6, meaning a quick turnaround for whichever teams emerge from the football semi-finals the weekend after next.