Date confirmed for the first game of Jack O’Connor’s third coming

The first chance to see Jack O’Connor putting his stamp on the county’s footballers will come on Wednesday, January 5 against Limerick in Austin Stack Park at 7pm, the Munster Council confirmed on Monday morning.

The fixture will likely to be a hot-ticket even if the McGrath Cup is not traditionally a particularly important competition. Certainly nobody should expect anything other than an experimental line up for the Kingdom in the clash with the Treaty.

Still there will be much interest in the game with observers anxious to read any tea leaves as to the line of travel O’Connor might take his squad in 2022.

The Kingdom will be in action again a week later in Group 2 when they travel to Thurles to face Tipperary in Dr Morris Park, again with a 7pm throw in. The final is scheduled for the following Saturday afternoon, January 15.

The county’s hurlers, meanwhile, will be first in action under their new boss, Waterford’s Stephen Molumphy, three days after the footballers on Saturday, January 8 when they face off against Tipperary in Austin Stack Park with a 2pm throw in.

The semi-finals of the newly renamed Munster Hurling Cup will take place the following Friday (January 14) with the final set for Saturday, January 22.

It will be a big ask for the Kingdom to down the Premier in that game especially seeing as Molumphy won’t have any of his Kilmoyley players available to them.

The Naomh Páirc Erc outfit are in action the following day, Sunday, January 9, in the Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final against Cork's Courcey Rovers in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 1.30pm.

The dates have also been confirmed for the three Munster club football finals, with times and venues to follow. Austin Stacks will face Cork kingpins St Finbarrs on Sunday, January 16.

Na Gaeil face Clare’s Corofin in the intermediate final on the weekend of January 15/16, while in the junior Gneeveguilla face off against Tipperary’s Ballina again on the weekend of January 15/16.

Meanwhile, the North Kerry Board have confirmed that the replay of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final will take place this Sunday afternoon, December 26 / St Stephen’s Day, in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel with a 2pm throw in time.

2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

Quarter-Final – Kerry v Tipperary – Saturday January 8th at 2pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Semi-Final – Clare v Waterford – Friday January 14th at 7pm in Sixmilebridge

Semi-Final – Limerick v Tipperary or Kerry – Friday January 14th at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Final – Saturday January 22nd

2022 McGrath Cup Football

Group 1

Waterford v Clare – Sunday January 2nd at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Clare v Cork – Thursday January 6th at 7pm in Miltown Malbay

Cork v Waterford – Tuesday January 11th at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn

Group 2

Kerry v Limerick – Wednesday January 5th at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Limerick v Tipperary – Sunday January 9th at 2pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale

Tipperary v Kerry – Wednesday January 12th at 7pm in Dr. Morris Park Thurles

Final – Group 1 winners v Group 2 winners – Saturday January 15th

2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Courcey Rovers (Cork) v Kilmoyley (Kerry) – Sunday January 9th at 1:30pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds



2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St. Finbarr’s (Cork) – Sunday January 16th – Venue / Time TBC

2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final

Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Corofin (Clare) – January 15th / 16th - Venue / Time TBC

2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Ballina (Tipperary) – January 15th / 16th - Venue / Time TBC