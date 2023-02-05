Darragh Roche strike seals the deal for Kerry in routine win over disappointing Monaghan

Darragh Roche of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 1

Kerry 3-16

Monaghan 0-14

It was, in its way, typically Kerry.

There was class, there was composure, there was conviction. Conviction that they weren’t going to leave anything on the table, not after the previous round, not after being pipped at the post by Donegal.

Instead, the Kingdom after a slow start commanded this contest with Monaghan, taking full advantage of the opportunities which came their way to put the contest to bed with a trio of second half goals, all of which were taken quite beautifully.

The pick of the bunch undoubtedly was Paudie Clifford’s. Taking it up inside his own half of the pitch, going on a mazy run, which teased Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan who was caught off his line, before planting it low and hard to the keeper’s left from close range. Sheer class.

Clifford’s goal put a cap on a dominant second half performance, but it was Darragh Roche’s goal twelve minutes before that on 38 minutes, which won the game for the home side. The Glenflesk man continuing to make the most of early season chances.

The move for that goal was near sublime with Micheál Burns and Dónal O’Sullivan – the day’s third goal scorer late on – combining to set up Roche for the clinical finish.

It wasn’t, however, a seamless performance from the green and gold. Jack O’Connor’s men needed to find their way into this game, which took its time to get going.

It very much had the feel of an early season joust with some atypical stuff on view from both sides. Certainly there was stuff that O’Connor and the Kerry management team wouldn’t have been best pleased with, especially in the defensive sphere.

Late tackles, even some occasionally clumsy tackles – such as Barry O’Sullivan’s on Colm Lennon on five minutes for the game’s opening score – gave Monaghan a route into the game.

To be fair, the Farney attacked the game with a great deal of energy and played some nice football too, with the occasional sweeping move out of defence. They just didn’t seem to have the cutting edge required to break Kerry down with the regularity needed to overhaul them.

As we’ve said, it took Kerry a while as well to click into gear, such that the Kingdom’s first score from play didn’t come until eight minutes in thanks to a sweetly struck Roche effort.

It was level on three points each after eleven minutes and, while Kerry had stretched it out to a five-three lead by fifteen minutes courtesy of a real beauty from the stand side into the scoreboard end by Dónal O’Sullivan in his first Kerry start, Monaghan were well in the game.

A pair of pointed frees from Conor McCarthy and Micheál Bannigan, levelled it up at five each after seventeen minutes and you couldn’t really say it wasn’t a fair reflection on the game.

Kerry, however, began in the second quarter to tighten up and open up, showing a bit more brio and skill, bringing those essential Kerry qualities to bear on what wasn’t the most exciting of contests.

With guys like Roche, Dara Moynihan, Dónal O’Sullivan and Burns all shooting from play in the last twenty minutes of the half, Kerry were beginning to motor nicely – outscoring Monaghan five points to one to the break leaving it at a four-point lead, 0-10 to 0-6.

All set up then for the green and gold in the second half to push on and they did just that starting with Tony Brosnan’s fourth free of the game just a minute into the action.

Monaghan did strike back via Stephen O’Hanlon to keep it status quo momentarily before Dónal O’Sullivan had a chance for a goal tipped over by Rory Beggan. Alarm bells ringing now for Vinnie Corey and co on the Monaghan bench.

A warning not heeded with Burns and O’Sullivan combining for a goal for Darragh Roche. A brilliant move, a fantastic finish, the game all but wrapped up for the home side, eight points clear, 1-12 to 0-7.

For a short time Kerry seemed to take their eye off the ball somewhat – Monaghan had a chance of goal for O’Hanlon brilliantly saved by Shane Murphy on 43 minutes – but the introduction of Clifford, coupled with the special goal on fifty minutes, reasserted Kerry’s dominance, 2-13 to 0-10.

From there to the end Kerry were in near total control – Monaghan down to fourteen men on 53 minutes following the dismissal of Ryan O’Toole for a foul on Stefan Okunbor – as O’Connor ran fully his bench.

A late goal for Dónal O’Sullivan on 71 minutes capped a man-of-the-match performance from the Kilgarvan man on his first senior start. After a tricky beginning to the campaign last week, Kerry proved here that they have strength in depth and in spades.

A confidence boosting win for the young guys on the field… sky’s the limit? You could say that.

KERRY: Shane Murphy, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-2), Pa Warren, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy, Jack Barry, Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan, Micheál Burns (0-1), Dara Moynihan (0-1), Adrian Spillane (0-1), Tony Brosnan (0-4f), Darragh Roche (1-2), Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan (1-3) Subs: Paudie Clifford (1-1) for D Moynihan, 45, Killian Spillane (0-1m) for D Roche, 50, Stefan Okunbor for B O’Sullivan, 50, Greg Horan for P Warren, 55, Ruairí Murphy for A Spillane, 58

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan, Ryan O’Toole, Kieran Duffy (0-1), Ryan Wylie, Conor Boyle, Dessie Ward (0-1), Kevin Loughran, Killian Lavelle, Colm Lennon, Stephen O’Hanlon (0-3), Micheál Bannigan (0-3, 2f), Joel Wilson, Conor McCarthy (0-5, 4f), Karl Gallagher (0-1), Shane Carey Subs: Darragh Treanor for C Lennon, half-time, Gary Mohan for J Wilson, 40, Thomas McPhilips for K Loughran, 54, Seán Jones for S Carey, 58, Shane Slevin for R Wylie, 67

REFEREE: Conor Lane (Cork)