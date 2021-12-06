‘Cut me open and I bleed black and amber’ says salt of the earth Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan

Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan celebrates the club's 13 County Senior Football Championship title with Rockies supporters after victory over town rivals Kerins O'Rahillys on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

You couldn’t help but be happy for Wayne Quillinan in the wake of Austin Stacks’ county championship triumph on Sunday afternoon.

He’s worked long and hard for this championship title. Not just in his second coming as Rockies senior boss, but also his first, not to mention his various stints with underage sides at the Connolly Park nursery.

More than that, though, there just seems to be an inherent decency to the man. A real salt of the earth character. A heart on his sleeve type of guy.

Little surprise that when asked to sum up his emotions in the aftermath of the Rockies’ thirteenth county championship triumph, leaning against the railing on the stand side of the ground, his thoughts immediately turned to the vanquished.

Read More

“Honest to God my first emotions are I want to pay unbelievable respect to Strand Road. Their players, management, the Strand Road club, and the Strand Road people,” he said.

“As a management group like ourselves they’ve gone through a roller-coaster of emotions. I've been where they are right now and if you could do anything for them right now you would, because I work with Strand Road people, I deal with Strand Road people all the time.

"This thing about bitterness and hatred in the rivalry, that’s absolute nonsense. Rivalries come out of respect for me and I’ve nothing but respect for Strand Road, and before I even talk about the Stacks and our win I want to talk about Strand Road first.”

That is the measure of the man and that’s exactly the type of thing that made him such a popular winner last weekend. You can easily see why his players would go through brick walls for him. He is authentically himself.

When he turned to the subject of what it meant for him to win, after all that backstory, all those years of striving, it was no surprise that for a moment he lost a little composure, tears coming to his eyes.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said once he gathered his thoughts.

"I sound like John Mullane! I was gonna say ‘I love me club’, but I’ll pull back from that one, but yeah, you cut me open I bleed black and amber.

"I’m just so happy for the players. For me management is all about the players and seeing them get the rewards and seeing where they are now.

"Everything we do we do for the players and I’m just looking around seeing some of the emotion of the players and it’s fantastic to see.”

Sunday’s success was a long time in coming. The club winning the senior club three years in-a-row up to now, but it wasn’t until this year that the club really made an impact on the battle for the Bishop Moynihan.

“I said it there during the week and it’s the same with Strand Road and any team, people just don’t realise the work that goes in to it. It’s a second job to be honest with you. The training field is the easy part,” Quillinan reflected.

"We always felt the talent was there. We had this group at minor level in 2017 and we just felt that with a lot of hard-work we won the club championships and stuff, but we didn't push on in the championship in the last two years losing to Crokes and East Kerry.

"We felt it was time that we needed to take that step up and thankfully that came to fruition today.”

Despite Kerins O’Rahillys early set-backs and the feeling that Stacks always had something in hand over them, this was still a hard-fought win. The Rockies needed to show character and at the end needed to hold firm as Strand Road pushed hard for an equaliser.

“In our training we try to cover every possibility, even the fact of if the opposition get two or three points on us or the referee gives a soft free that we feel is for us, how we react to that,” he revealed.

"That was again today, keeping cool heads, trusting the process, trusting our mind-set and playing again, and again, and again, and never stop playing.”

One man who never stopped playing was Kieran Donaghy. When the need was greatest in that final quarter, who popped up with some key interventions?

“Does that surprise ye?” Quillinan asks.

"That’s what Kieran Donaghy does. It’s amazing to see it, but it's his drive, his passion, he’ll go through mountains and walls and climb them, he’ll always find a way.

“He’s just an amazing man. First of all you have all these sporting accolades, but he’s a special, special man.

"He just does that, but he’s a driving force for us as well. All his experience and for such a young team it's vital to have him around the place.

"I can’t even put into words how happy I am for him. I’m sure I’ll tell him later after a few pints!”

Next up for the Rock is a Munster club clash in a fortnight’s time against Newcastlewest. After the high of Sunday, it might be difficult to get heads back in the right frame of mind… or maybe not.

“It’ll be difficult to focus for today and tomorrow, but as we said there one of our things in preparation for this is we’re playing for Wednesday,” the Stacks boss said.

"What we said today was one of our selectors is down with Covid, Eoin Colgan, who’s been a vital role for us in our management and we missed him today and we promised him next Wednesday night training and we're delighted we could fulfil that for him, because he’s been a massive cog in what we’re trying to do.”

A final word for his opposite number was fully in keeping with what we know of the man. An agreement to meet up and talk football over coffee, long delayed, will be kept.

“Absolutely I will [meet him],” he said.

"Willie Harmon... we’ve worked together. We’ve soldiered together. We’ve been in the trenches together with the IT and Milltown / Castlemaine. He’s one of the fellas I respect most in the game.

"He said that I was going to buy that cup of coffee, but I might twist his arm to maybe get a bun as well, but no Willie Harmon is first and foremost a wonderful guy. He’s an absolutely outstanding coach.”